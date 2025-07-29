Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Disgraced CEO Andy Byron Allegedly Planning To Sue Coldplay For Calling Him Out On Kiss Cam
Disgraced CEO Andy Byron speaking during an interview in a suit with a blurred background of people and equipment.
Entitled People, Society

Disgraced CEO Andy Byron Allegedly Planning To Sue Coldplay For Calling Him Out On Kiss Cam

Open list comments 6
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

6

ADVERTISEMENT

A kiss cam clip from a Coldplay concert may have triggered not just internet drama, but possible legal action as well.

Former Astronomer CEO Andy Bryon is reportedly considering filing a lawsuit against Coldplay and event organizers after footage of himself and former colleague Kristin Cabot at the band’s Gillette Stadium show went viral, sparking memes and massive controversy.

Highlights
  • Rumors are swirling that former Astronomer CEO Andy Bryon is considering suing Coldplay over a viral kiss cam moment.
  • Legal experts say any defamation case would likely be too hard to prove.
  • The viral moment has led to memes, resignations, and public scrutiny of Bryon and former colleague Kristin Cabot.

Experts, however, have maintained that the former CEO will likely have a challenging time arguing the legitimacy of his potential legal claims.

BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    The awkward kiss cam moment sparked chaos and united the internet in memes

    Disgraced CEO Andy Byron smiling in a light blue shirt, posing outdoors with blurred greenery and building in the background

    Image credits: Linkedin

    The drama began when Coldplay’s live concert cameras roamed the crowd and landed on Bryon and Cabot. 

    Bryon had his arm around Cabot at the time, and upon being broadcast on the jumbotron, the pair reacted very strangely. Byron quickly ducked out of view while Cabot immediately covered her face, much to the excitement of the audience.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Things took an even more awkward turn when Coldplay frontman Chris Martin poked fun at the couple’s reaction.

    Male performer wearing colorful bracelets and holding microphone during live concert, related to Disgraced CEO Andy Byron lawsuit news.

    Image credits: Steve Jennings/Getty Images

    Responding to Byron and Cabot’s strange reactions, Martin joked that “either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

    That brief moment was enough to set social media ablaze, with the original video of the incident hitting over 128 million views as of writing. 

    Online users quickly began speculating about the nature of Bryon and Cabot’s relationship, and it was soon discovered that both were in relationships with other people.

    Couple embracing seen on kiss cam as disgraced CEO Andy Byron allegedly plans to sue Coldplay for calling him out.

    Image credits: instaagraace

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It did not take long before Bryon’s wife removed his surname from her Facebook profile before deleting it. 

    Former employees from Astronomer also joined in with some tea, and the company went into full damage control mode.

    Not long after the concert, both Bryon and Cabot were placed on administrative leave by Astronomer. A few days later, they stepped down.

    The company confirmed it had initiated an internal review once the clip circulated online, adding more fuel to an already blazing situation. 

    Though neither Bryon nor Cabot has spoken publicly about the controversy, their swift departures only deepened public curiosity.

    Andy Byron is reportedly considering suing Coldplay, but legal experts believe it’s an exercise in futility

    Musician performing on stage at a large concert venue with a crowd and Kiss Cam screen in the background.

    Image credits: BuzzingPop

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to a report fromPage Six, Bryon may be considering filing a lawsuit against Coldplay and the concert’s organizers. 

    Insiders suggested that the former CEO blames Chris Martin for the drama, especially since the Coldplay frontman joked about them having an affair.

    “He didn’t consent to being filmed or publicly humiliated. He thinks Coldplay made him a meme,” a source reportedly close to Byron said, according toYahoo Entertainment.

    Smiling woman in denim shirt with arms crossed, representing disgraced CEO Andy Byron planning to sue Coldplay.

    Image credits: kristincabotofficial

    Lawyer Camron Dowlatshahi from MSD Lawyers pointed out that Byron could theoretically file a defamation case against the band.

    However, he would have to prove that Chris Martin “knew or should have known” that the CEO was not cheating, but he “made the statement anyway with malice.”

    Unfortunately for Byron, these criteria are rarely met in court. 

    Disgraced CEO Andy Byron smiling with family in a warmly lit room, wearing a beige shirt and casual attire.

    Image credits: Maud Cabot/Facebook

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Dowlatshahi stated that it would be particularly difficult to argue a defamation case since Byron and Cabot attended a public concert with 70,000 people.

    “None of those elements will be met, so any claim against Coldplay would be frivolous.

    “I also very much doubt that Mr. Byron would want further public scrutiny by bringing a borderline frivolous suit against the event organizers and/or Coldplay,” the lawyer said.

    Man in graduation gown and cap standing between two smiling adults outdoors at sunset, relating to CEO Andy Byron lawsuit.

    Image credits: Meg Kerrigan

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ray Seilie, an attorney at Kinsella Holley Iser Kump Steinsapir LLP, shared the same sentiments, stating that Chris Martin’s comments fall short of the threshold for a defamation case.

    “(Martin’s) comments… fall far short of the threshold for defamation.

    “For one thing, even if this statement is interpreted as a factual statement about their affair, it appears to be true,” Seilie said.

    Disgraced CEO Andy Byron speaking in an interview, wearing a checked blazer and white shirt, discussing controversy with Coldplay.

    Image credits: SiliconANGLE theCUBE

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Byron also “has no expectation of privacy in a public arena (and my guess is that he accepted an even broader release of privacy-related claims when he purchased his ticket),” Seilie added.

    Jules Polonetsky, CEO of Future of Privacy Forum, also stated that the former CEO will have a difficult time arguing for his privacy when the incident happened.

    “Byron had no reasonable expectation of privacy in a very public place, so he doesn’t have any grounds to object to the photos and videos.”

    Portrait of disgraced CEO Andy Byron smiling, wearing a dark shirt against a plain light background.

    Image credits: Astronomer

    Recording audio secretly can be captured by wiretapping state laws, but that’s audio only.

    And even there, ticket purchases usually explicitly inform attendees that the venue they are attending is recording as part of the terms and conditions,” Polonetsky said.

    Netizens, for their part, are still relishing in the former CEO’s discomfort, as well as his potentially frivolous lawsuit

    Comment by Joe Grillo discussing suing and referencing Coldplay and a jumbotron at a concert with emojis.

    Comment from Sharon Allan labeled Top Fan, expressing a defensive reaction to blame, with 93 reactions including likes and laughter emojis.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about disgraced CEO Andy Byron and a kiss cam incident involving Coldplay.

    Comment by Jessy Alvarez saying he would be laughed out of the courtroom, related to disgraced CEO Andy Byron suing Coldplay.

    Comment by Kelly Mahoney criticizing Andy Byron for avoiding accountability, related to disgraced CEO planning legal action.

    Comment by Kristal McLaughlin discussing financial issues related to disgraced CEO Andy Byron amid Kiss Cam controversy.

    Comment from Frank Armiento joking about making money back from a divorce, shared on social media with laughing emojis.

    Comment by Amy Amy Bo Bamy reacting humorously to a situation involving disgraced CEO Andy Byron and Coldplay on social media.

    Comment from Ryan Ballantyne discussing a reaction to a jumbotron moment related to disgraced CEO Andy Byron.

    Comment discussing Coldplay’s upcoming lawsuit victory amid disgraced CEO Andy Byron’s kiss cam controversy.

    Comment by Donna Taylor criticizing a discreet affair attempt, mentioning public places and the grass not being greener.

    Comment by Michael Mitchell about Coldplay and a judge, related to disgraced CEO Andy Byron planning legal action.

    Comment by Graham Parker-Legge saying playing the victim is crazy work, relating to disgraced CEO Andy Byron and Coldplay kiss cam incident.

    Comment by Marcus Glover referencing comedian Aries Spears and a VIP box at a Coldplay concert discussing kiss cam controversy.

    Comment by Alice Manor Jinn about an affair caught on a Jumbotron, related to disgraced CEO Andy Byron.

    Comment on social media predicting a lawsuit loss by disgraced CEO Andy Byron after Coldplay called him out on Kiss Cam.

    Comment by Hristo Petev humorously comparing suing Coldplay to suing a bartender, referencing disgraced CEO Andy Byron suing over Kiss Cam.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a kiss cam incident involving disgraced CEO Andy Byron.

    Comment from Marlon Mayo saying Better read the back of that ticket, related to disgraced CEO Andy Byron allegedly planning to sue Coldplay.

    Comment about blame on camera man and bank robber with annoyed emojis, relating to disgraced CEO Andy Byron Kiss Cam.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    24

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    6
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    24

    Open list comments

    6

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sunnyday0801 avatar
    Sunny Day
    Sunny Day
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you don't want to be embarrassed by your public behavior, then don't behave that way in public.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    levoc93364 avatar
    Margaret Wartime
    Margaret Wartime
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can you sue people for saying something that’s actually true? 😂 my coworker pointed out that I was 5 mins late today, can I sue him for that? Hahaha

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    sunnyday0801 avatar
    Sunny Day
    Sunny Day
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you don't want to be embarrassed by your public behavior, then don't behave that way in public.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    levoc93364 avatar
    Margaret Wartime
    Margaret Wartime
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can you sue people for saying something that’s actually true? 😂 my coworker pointed out that I was 5 mins late today, can I sue him for that? Hahaha

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT