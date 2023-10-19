ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, when making jokes, we don’t think that it could come back to haunt us in any way. It seems that it’s a simple joke that everyone will laugh at and then forget. But sometimes the jokes turn out to be not so fun, especially when people take it seriously.

Around 5 years ago, a man made a joke that seemed harmless. But when people around him took it seriously, he was consumed by guilt and the joke still haunts him to this day. Recently, he came to the r/tifu community to talk about it.

More info: Reddit

Sometimes, the jokes that might seem harmless at first end up torturing you for many years

Image credits: Katerina Holmes (not the actual photo)

A few years ago, a man made a restaurant reservation under the name Zach Galifianakis as a joke, but soon his joke came back to bite him

Image credits: Kevin Curtis (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Zakkattack86

Fortunately, the restaurant staff had a good sense of humor and didn’t take the joke as an insult

The man and his wife were in Buffalo, NY. They decided to get dinner at Morton’s Steakhouse, which was attached to their hotel. The OP decided to make an online reservation. When asked for the first name, he put in ‘Zach’. When it came to putting in a last name, he decided to be funny and wrote ‘Galifianakis’.

Later, when they headed down to the restaurant, the wife approached the hostess and told her that the reservation was under the name Zach. The second the hostess heard the name, a huge smile appeared on her face. That’s when the OP understood what he had done and that the restaurant thought that the actual Zach Galifianakis was going to show up.

The hostess told the couple that the restaurant had arranged a private table for them. At this point, the wife understood that something was up. When they were led to their private table, the OP could feel all eyes on them from every employee there. Even the cooks in the kitchen stopped what they were doing to see them!

When the hostess handed over a couple of their menus, a very pregnant waitress showed up. This is where the story bubble bursts. The OP confessed to not being Zach Galifianakis. The waitress answered that she had already understood that. The man apologized to the waitress saying he was just trying to be funny.

The waitress admitted that she was a big fan of Zach’s. And so, when the reservation came in, she was given the table because everyone knew she was a big fan. Luckily, the waitress had a great sense of humor and accepted the OP’s genuine apology.

The story ended with the restaurant taking a picture, which the OP signed. He also left a waitress a $100 tip and signed her credit card slip.

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

The OP isn’t the only Zach Galifianakis impersonator that exists! There’s quite a famous Zach impersonator. His name is Thaddeus Kalinoski.

It all started when after his divorce and losing a job, Thaddeus gained around 9kg (or 20 pounds) and grew out his beard and hair. And when he put on huge, dark sunglasses, he looked just the same as Zach Galifianakis’ character Alan in The Hangover movies. Until this point, the man had never noticed the possible resemblance.

With this appearance, the man was able to make money in such places as Atlantic City or Las Vegas by posing as the character Alan. The impersonation was so successful that at one point the man could not remember the last time he had bought a drink for himself.

So, as we can see, there are people out there who are taking the impersonation way more seriously than the man from the Reddit story. For him, it was a joke that he regrets to this day, while for others it is a way to make quite a lot of money.

Briefly coming back to the Reddit story, let’s look at how people reacted to it. Some commentators were sure that the restaurant kind of ripped off the man. According to them, they knew that it was likely not the actor who made the reservation and just made the man feel guilty over doing it. And the waitress got a huge tip because of that guilt! Some others were not that harsh towards the restaurant and just shared similar incidents that happened to them or that they are aware of.

Some people online were sure that the restaurant employees played the man by making him feel guilty

Image credits: Alex Urezkov (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Jay Wennington (not the actual photo)