Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Serves Rabbit Stew For Themed Party, Guests Flip Out After Realizing It Contains Actual Rabbit Meat
33points
Food, People5 hours ago

Woman Serves Rabbit Stew For Themed Party, Guests Flip Out After Realizing It Contains Actual Rabbit Meat

Miglė Miliūtė and
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Cooking dinner for one sometimes feels like a quest already, doing that for a group is a challenge of a different proportion. It’s not easy to feed a bunch of hungry mouths because every one of them has different preferences. Some might even have dietary restrictions or allergies, which is another hoop for the host to jump through. Taking everything into consideration, such a group dinner requires nearly as much planning as robbing a bank.

A woman on Reddit spoke about her experience of hosting a themed dinner for around 20 people. What started as a wonderful night based on Lord of the Rings shortly turned into guests freaking out, kids crying, and the host’s efforts going down the drain. Under the username u/VividPomelo4981, the woman shared her confusion about people’s reactions to a dish she served. Apparently, certain guests were shocked to know what they were eating, despite the name of the meal stating exactly what it was. It led to a discussion online and people scrambling to understand, who’s in the wrong here.

Woman discusses her Lord of the Rings-themed dinner that ended in kids crying and guests calling her a jerk

Image credits: Zinkevych_D (not the actual photo)

Guests were shocked to learn what they were eating, despite the name of the meal stating exactly what it was

Image credits: New Line Cinema

Image credits: New Line Cinema

Image credits: wirestock (not the actual photo)

Image credits: VividPomelo4981

The host’s post created quite a buzz in the comment section, yet the internet seemed to agree on one thing – she was not in the wrong

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read more »
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Photo editor at Bored Panda. Mindaugas has worked as a freelance photographer mainly doing events, product photography and has a recurring passion for macro photography.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Share your thoughts
POST
MonsterMum
MonsterMum
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe this will make the children think about what other animals they are eating which is uncomfortable for the parents.

2
2points
reply
Tyke
Tyke
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Outraged Mother had best stay clear of eating in Europe

1
1point
reply
David Andrews
David Andrews
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Find better friends. If you told a vegetarian you had made a pork pie, and the ate it then complained it had pork in it, would you question if you were the ahole?

1
1point
reply
Load More Comments
POST
MonsterMum
MonsterMum
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe this will make the children think about what other animals they are eating which is uncomfortable for the parents.

2
2points
reply
Tyke
Tyke
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Outraged Mother had best stay clear of eating in Europe

1
1point
reply
David Andrews
David Andrews
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Find better friends. If you told a vegetarian you had made a pork pie, and the ate it then complained it had pork in it, would you question if you were the ahole?

1
1point
reply
Load More Comments
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda