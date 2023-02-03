Woman Serves Rabbit Stew For Themed Party, Guests Flip Out After Realizing It Contains Actual Rabbit Meat

Cooking dinner for one sometimes feels like a quest already, doing that for a group is a challenge of a different proportion. It’s not easy to feed a bunch of hungry mouths because every one of them has different preferences. Some might even have dietary restrictions or allergies, which is another hoop for the host to jump through. Taking everything into consideration, such a group dinner requires nearly as much planning as robbing a bank.

A woman on Reddit spoke about her experience of hosting a themed dinner for around 20 people. What started as a wonderful night based on Lord of the Rings shortly turned into guests freaking out, kids crying, and the host’s efforts going down the drain. Under the username u/VividPomelo4981, the woman shared her confusion about people’s reactions to a dish she served. Apparently, certain guests were shocked to know what they were eating, despite the name of the meal stating exactly what it was. It led to a discussion online and people scrambling to understand, who’s in the wrong here.

Woman discusses her Lord of the Rings-themed dinner that ended in kids crying and guests calling her a jerk

Image credits: Zinkevych_D (not the actual photo)

Guests were shocked to learn what they were eating, despite the name of the meal stating exactly what it was

Image credits: New Line Cinema

Image credits: New Line Cinema

Image credits: wirestock (not the actual photo)

Image credits: VividPomelo4981

The host’s post created quite a buzz in the comment section, yet the internet seemed to agree on one thing – she was not in the wrong