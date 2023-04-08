Digital Paintings By Helena Georgiou (31 Pics)

Born in a small town Nicosia, Cyprus, Helena Georgiou was always drawn to the beauty of the world around her. From a young age, she had a fascination with capturing the world through the lens of a camera, and she spent countless hours photographing everything from street photography, buildings to her family and friends.

As Helena grew older, her love of photography only deepened. She enrolled in a photography program at a university, where she learned the technical skills needed to take her passion to the next level. It was during this time that Helena discovered her second love: digital painting.

Combining her skills as a photographer with her newfound love of digital art, Helena began to create stunning pieces that blended the two mediums together. Her work was a true reflection of her unique perspective on the world. 

More info: helenageorgiou.net

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

