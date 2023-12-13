We reached out to Sebastien de Oliveira to ask him some questions about the old photographs and the fresh touch of color he adds to them. First, we were interested in the artist’s approach to AI and its ability to modify photographs in seconds. Sebastien told us: “For me, AI is still not satisfying for colorizing old photos. I don’t use it. I colorize like a painter, by hand, so I don’t need a machine to do it for me. It is a mistake to avoid thinking of colorization as a piece of art and not only a technical process. Give an image to ten different colorists, and they will give you ten different versions. I understand that it can be seen as a threat, but I think there will always be room for different techniques. The arrival of photography in the history of art didn’t make painting disappear; it made it evolve.”

Sebastien added: “I see my work as an adaptation of an original, so my choices are completely personal, a result of my references. My version and an AI version will always be two different things.”