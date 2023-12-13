ADVERTISEMENT

It’s hard to imagine being limited to taking exclusively black and white photos. At the same time, B&W photography remains popular, and images without a full range of colors have their own unique character.

However, nothing is impossible nowadays, and even something like adding color to old photographs, if done properly, can completely change the look of the picture and our perception of what we’re looking at. The French artist Sebastien de Oliveira specializes in digitally colorizing vintage photos. We’ve already featured some of his earlier works as an illustrator and photographer, so check out our previous Bored Panda posts. Today, we've compiled the most recent selection of images Sebastien added some color to, so you can admire the before and after effects of his work.

More info: Instagram

#1

Marilyn Monroe Reading, Beverly Carlton Hotel Los Angeles, 1952

Photo by André De Dienes

We reached out to Sebastien de Oliveira to ask him some questions about the old photographs and the fresh touch of color he adds to them. First, we were interested in the artist’s approach to AI and its ability to modify photographs in seconds. Sebastien told us: “For me, AI is still not satisfying for colorizing old photos. I don’t use it. I colorize like a painter, by hand, so I don’t need a machine to do it for me. It is a mistake to avoid thinking of colorization as a piece of art and not only a technical process. Give an image to ten different colorists, and they will give you ten different versions. I understand that it can be seen as a threat, but I think there will always be room for different techniques. The arrival of photography in the history of art didn’t make painting disappear; it made it evolve.”

Sebastien added: “I see my work as an adaptation of an original, so my choices are completely personal, a result of my references. My version and an AI version will always be two different things.”
#2

Waiting For A Stoplight In Washington, D.C., Spring 1939

Photo by David Moffat Myers

#3

Street Scene, Provincetown, Massachusetts, Summer 1937

Photo by Edwin Rosskam

Asked which photographs he likes editing the most, the artist answered: “I love old photos from the 1930s to the 1950s, with a soft spot for the 1940s. The designs, the clothes, the overall atmosphere—all evoke a strong sense of nostalgia for me. The best way I've found to travel back in time is through colorization. I'm particularly drawn to simple street views and urban photographs, capturing people walking around, busy streets filled with cars—these are simple yet powerful images from the past that I adore.”
#4

"Virginia Lively Used To Be A Beauty Operator. Today She Works At A Filling Station." Louisville, Kentucky, June 1943

Photo by Howard Hollem

#5

Pennsylvania Turnpike. Trucker Paying Toll, July 1942

Photo by Arthur Rothstein

We were wondering how long it usually takes for Sebastien to finalize one image. We learned that: “It can take me anywhere from two to ten hours, depending on the complexity of the image. I need to select every single object by hand for my process, so it can be time-consuming. On average, it will take two to three hours, which isn't too much. My work as a photo retoucher in the fashion industry has trained me to be fast.”

#6

Actress Sophia Loren, Rome, 1963

Photo by Peter Basch

#7

Teenage Girls And Boys Train For Defense Work Made Possible By TVA At A National Administration School. Knoxville, Tennessee, June 1942

Photo by Arthur Rothstein

The images colorized by Sebastien look very realistic, and very often it’s very hard to say they weren't taken in color in the first place. We were curious what techniques the artist uses in order to create this seamless effect. We found out that: “My technique is not simple to explain in a few words. Let’s say that I observe a lot how the light works on objects—the reflections, the transparency, the temperature of the light—and all the different interactions between them, and I've found a technical way to reproduce them. The system involves colorizing not only each different object but also the different grays that compose each object. I also draw lessons from the impressionists and other painters who worked on the reproduction of light. Additionally, I take a lot of inspiration from old color photos from the past, such as the Autochromes of the Lumière brothers.”
#8

Having A Drink In A Bar In Front Of The Moulin Rouge, Paris, Photographed In 1960

#9

Activities At Camp Nathan Hale, Southfields, New York, August 1943

Photo by Gordon Parks

Segregation in the US used to be so bad that this would have been considered pretty advanced for its day!

Asked if photo retouching is his full-time profession, Sebastien de Oliveira said: “I don’t make a living from it, but it is already a good part of my activities. I collaborated on some projects, such as the book 'Extraordinary Voyages' for Louis Vuitton, for example, or an article for France-Amérique magazine, and I also took some orders. I would love to work on more projects that involve colorization.”
#10

FSA Borrower And His Seven Children, Laredo, Montana, August 1941

Photo by Marion Post Wolcott

#11

Sergeant Franklin Williams, Home On Leave From Army Duty, With His Girlfriend Ellen Hardin, Splitting An Ice Cream, Baltimore, Maryland, March 1942

Photo by Arthur Rothstein

Lastly, we asked the artist to tell us something about his book that was released last year: “A publisher liked my work and proposed to publish a book. We worked for six months on it, and it was released in October 2022. 'Back to America' contains 174 colorizations from 1935 to 1943. It is a large selection of images from the Farm Security Administration, available at the American Library of Congress. I am really proud of it, and it has been well-received in France. It offers a genuine time travel experience in the U.S. during the '40s and serves as a tribute to American cinema. They have asked me for a second book, so I am working on this new project right now. It is scheduled for release in May 2024.”

#12

Actress Monica Vitti Reading Magazines At The Airport In Rome, July 1961

#13

John Fitzgerald Kennedy And Jackie Kennedy In 1953

#14

Claire Bloom And Richard Burton, Stars Of The Film "Look Back In Anger", Taking A Break From The Filming To Grab A Bite To Eat In A Cafe In London, 20th September 1958

#15

Marcello Mastroianni, Milan, 1960

#16

Restaurant Counter, San Francisco, 1941

#17

Pedestrians On Broadway Look Through A Restaurant Window To Watch A Cook Prepare A Pot Of Spaghetti. New York, 1937

#18

Waiting Room At Greyhound Bus Depot, Detroit, Michigan, Photographed By John Vachon In August 1942

#19

A Room At Idaho Hall, Arlington Farms, War Duration Residence Halls. Arlington County, June 1943

Photo by Esther Bubley

#20

Street View, July 1958

Photo by Robert F. Kniesche

#21

114 Rue De Sèvres, Paris Photographed In 1950

#22

Italian Americans On The Lower Side Of Manhattan. Ice Vendor On Mulberry Street, January 1943

Photo by Marjory Collins

#23

Teenagers Walking In The Fallen Leaves, 1940s

#24

People In Vale, Oregon, For The Fourth Of July Celebration

Photo by Russell Lee, in 1941

#25

Actress Doris Houck, Photographed In Los Angeles In 1945

#26

Young Pin Up Marilyn Monroe Posing For Earl Moran, 1947

#27

James Dean And Elizabeth Taylor Taking A Break From Filming "Giant" In June 1955

Photo by Richard Crump Miller

#28

Betty Grable Photographed In 1943

#29

September 1942. "Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Sergeant George Camplair Cleans His Rifle Regularly"

Photo by Jack Delano

#30

Center Market Place, New York, 1940

Photo by Andreas Feininger

#31

Soldier With His Girlfriend, Arlington, Virginia, June 1943

Photo by Esther Bubley

#32

Mary Cumming, 21, Secretary In The Office Of Designer Raymond Loewy, New York, 1956

#33

Rita Hayworth 1941

Photo by Bob Landry

#34

High School Students Crossing The Street, Phoenix, Arizona, May 1940

Photo by Russell Lee

#35

Boys And Girl On Bicycles, Detroit, Michigan, July 1942

Photo by Arthur Siegel

#36

Chauffeurs And Limousines For The Garden Party At The New Zealand Legation, Washington, D.C., May 1942

Photo by Marjory Collins

#37

Iconic Carhop Girl, Circa 1945

#38

Unnamed

#39

Sergeant George Camplair On One Of His Many Visits To The Post Exchange, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, September 1942

Photo by Jack Delano

#40

U.S. Navy Intelligence Bureau. Fingerprint Department. Washington D.C., 1918

#41

Street In Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, January 1941

Photo by Jack Delano

#42

California, 1945

#43

New York. Looking North On Broadway At Times Square, September 1942

Photo by Marjory Collins

#44

Small Lunchroom Where Students Gather Near Phoenix Union High School. Phoenix, Arizona, May 1940

Photo by Russell Lee

#45

Photographed By Russell Lee In May 1940

