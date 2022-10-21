Looking at old black-and-white photos, have you ever wondered what people and things were really like back then? Well, of course, nowadays we have a lot of easily accessible sources providing us with all the information we need. However, it is probably impossible to fully understand a period in which we didn't exist yet.

To give you a better idea of the reality back in the day, we want to show you some works of Sebastien de Oliveira. He is an illustrator and a photographer who can resurrect the past in new colors. Literally. With the help of Photoshop, the artist colorizes old photos, giving them more life.

