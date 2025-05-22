Jim Naughten is a British artist who uses photography and digital tools to explore how we see and understand the natural world. His images mix real elements with digital alterations, resulting in scenes that are strange, dreamlike, and hard to place.

In this article, we’re sharing a selection of works from his Biophilia and Eremozoic series. Biophilia features animal portraits that reflect our deep, instinctive connection to other living beings—one that now feels increasingly artificial. Eremozoic reworks photographs of museum dioramas, turning them into vivid, surreal scenes that question how we present and preserve nature in a time of ecological crisis. Both series challenge us to think about what’s real, what’s imagined, and what’s disappearing. Scroll down to see the dreamlike images!

