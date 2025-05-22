Jim Naughten is a British artist who uses photography and digital tools to explore how we see and understand the natural world. His images mix real elements with digital alterations, resulting in scenes that are strange, dreamlike, and hard to place.

In this article, we’re sharing a selection of works from his Biophilia and Eremozoic series. Biophilia features animal portraits that reflect our deep, instinctive connection to other living beings—one that now feels increasingly artificial. Eremozoic reworks photographs of museum dioramas, turning them into vivid, surreal scenes that question how we present and preserve nature in a time of ecological crisis. Both series challenge us to think about what’s real, what’s imagined, and what’s disappearing. Scroll down to see the dreamlike images!

More info: Instagram | jimnaughten.co.uk

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

"Orangutans" From "Eremozoic", 2021

Orangutans interacting in a dense forest scene, showcasing nature images blending truth and fiction with unsettling beauty.

Jim Naughten Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ceecee_2 avatar
Cee Cee
Cee Cee
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Orangutan are solitary. The manipulation of images are unnecessary.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

We reached out to Jim Naughten to learn more about his creative process, the interplay between photography and digital art in his work, and how emerging technologies are reshaping his vision of storytelling and reality.

The artist shared that he began his creative journey with painting, later specializing in photography at art school, though he always intended to return to painting. “I’ve never been a ‘decisive moment’ photographer and loved anything that altered or abstracted the image, black and white or cross processing, for example. When Photoshop came along, I found a way to make painterly images, which helped me to develop a style and a voice. I would describe myself as a visual artist, but finally, after a long absence, I’m painting again.”
RELATED:
    #2

    "Tiger" From "Biophilia", 2024

    Tiger surrounded by pink smoke, a nature image by Jim Naughten blending beauty with unsettling tension.

    Jim Naughten Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    "Zebra" From "Biophilia", 2024

    A surreal nature image of a zebra with pink and white stripes standing in a calm, misty landscape by Jim Naughten.

    Jim Naughten Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh dear Mr Naughton. Try proper wildlife photography.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    According to Naughten, with Eremozoic and Biophilia, he has created images that are fictional yet contain elements that feel genuinely real. “The idea is to question our rose-tinted view of the natural world, which is in serious trouble. I’m aiming to create images that are engaging and draw the viewer in, but have a tension where they are not sure what they are looking at. Some people find them very beautiful, others feel they have a sadness and a sense of melancholy.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    "Giraffe" From "Biophilia", 2024

    Surreal nature image of a giraffe with pastel pink and blue hues, blending truth and fiction in an unsettling scene.

    Jim Naughten Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    "Fox" From "Biophilia", 2024

    Surreal nature image of a fox with vibrant orange fur and soft detailed textures, highlighting a tension between truth and fiction.

    Jim Naughten Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    With AI and new digital tools changing fast, the way we tell stories through images and think about authenticity is shifting. Naughten described the arrival of AI imaging as nothing short of extraordinary. “It feels as if the ground is moving beneath our feet. I’ve found it exhilarating, fascinating, addictive, disruptive, terrifying, and often tedious. I have never really made images that can be described as ‘authentic,’ so that’s not so important for me in making artworks. It appears to be a useful tool in visual storytelling, in the right hands. Matt Collishaw, Peter Blake, and Cindy Sherman have all made some interesting work. I enjoy the idea of recycling images and working from home, counterintuitively having a much smaller carbon footprint too.”
    #6

    "Kudus" From "Eremozoic", 2021

    A surreal nature image featuring antelopes among vivid pink foliage, blending beauty and unsettling elements in nature photography.

    Jim Naughten Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    "Goat" From "Biophilia", 2024

    White antelope standing among green and red foliage in a surreal nature image blending truth and fiction.

    Jim Naughten Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Since Naughten’s images often feel like visual dreams or alternate realities, we asked him about the purpose behind creating that kind of atmosphere. “I like images which are painterly and fictional but feature elements of reality so the viewer is not quite sure what they are looking at, or how they are made. There’s a tension between truth and fiction, perhaps. There’s a great line in David Lynch’s ‘Lost Highway’ when the main character explains why he won’t make videos: ‘I like to remember things the way I remember them, not the way they actually happened.’ So I like visual dreams, and I think working with AI, or painting, are great mediums to explore with.”
    #8

    "Zebra" From "Biophilia", 2024

    Zebra with multicolored stripes standing on a lakeshore with mountains in the background, nature images by Jim Naughten.

    Jim Naughten Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    "Gibbon" From "Biophilia", 2024

    A colorful monkey perched on a rocky outcrop with misty mountains in the background, nature image by Jim Naughten.

    Jim Naughten Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's not a gibbon. It's a langur. Obviously from the arms which are much longer in gibbons. Fake background too.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    "Birds" From "Biophilia", 2024

    Colorful birds perched and flying over misty rocky terrain in a nature image by Jim Naughten, blending truth and fiction.

    Jim Naughten Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    "Gorilla" From "Eremozoic", 2021

    Gorilla standing among purple foliage, showcasing nature images by Jim Naughten with unsettling and beautiful tension.

    Jim Naughten Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    "Bear" From "Eremozoic", 2021

    Brown bear standing in vivid red grass with snowy mountains in the background, nature images blending truth and fiction.

    Jim Naughten Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    "Polar" From "Biophilia", 2024

    Polar bear standing on snowy landscape with soft pink light, a nature image blending truth and fiction elements

    Jim Naughten Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    "The Gibbons" From "Eremozoic", 2021

    Two gibbons among vibrant foliage in a surreal nature image reflecting a tension between truth and fiction.

    Jim Naughten Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    "Wolf" From "Biophilia", 2024

    White wolf sitting among soft pink flowers in a misty nature scene, capturing tension between truth and fiction.

    Jim Naughten Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #16

    "Manatee" From "Eremozoic", 2021

    Underwater nature image of a manatee swimming above purple sea grass, blending truth and fiction in a beautiful scene.

    Jim Naughten Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    "Polar" From "Biophilia", 2024

    Polar bear portrait in nature, showcasing a tension between truth and fiction through striking and unsettling imagery.

    Jim Naughten Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    "Cephalopod" From "Eremozoic", 2021

    Underwater nature scene with detailed marine life, colorful coral, and an artistic, unsettling squid by Jim Naughten.

    Jim Naughten Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    "Crane" From "Biophilia", 2024

    Colorful bird with soft, feathery plumage in a nature image by Jim Naughten, blending truth and fiction.

    Jim Naughten Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    "Parrot" From "Biophilia", 2024

    Pink and grey parrot perched on a branch in a nature image blending truth and fiction, creating an unsettling beauty.

    Jim Naughten Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    "Dog" From "Biophilia", 2024

    White wolf with pink fur details stands on rocky ground against a misty background in a nature image by Jim Naughten.

    Jim Naughten Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    "River Birds" From "Eremozoic", 2021

    Nature image by Jim Naughten depicting colorful birds perched on vibrant pink and blue branches over calm water.

    Jim Naughten Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    "Tigers" From "Eremozoic", 2021

    Two tigers in a surreal nature scene with orange grass and pink trees, blending truth and fiction elements.

    Jim Naughten Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    "Wolves" From "Eremozoic", 2021

    A pack of wolves in a surreal pink and white landscape blending nature with unsettling artistic tension.

    Jim Naughten Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    "Deer" From "Biophilia", 2024

    Surreal nature image of a multicolored deer in a barren landscape, blending truth and fiction in art photography.

    Jim Naughten Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    "White Rhino" From "Eremozoic", 2021

    Three rhinos standing in a field of purple grass and pink trees, showcasing nature images by Jim Naughten.

    Jim Naughten Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    -1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!