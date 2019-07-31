I am Murat Akyol, a visual artist from Mardin, Turkey. I love to tell people about my dreams through photos, and I just love art in general. Here are some of my works. My edits have lots of visual metaphors, unconventional combinations, and surreal and dreamlike atmospheres, and they’re all inspired by my own dreams!

#1

Whale Cloud

Whale Cloud

Murat Akyol
Chris Kourou
Chris Kourou
3 years ago

This is inspiring, greetings from greece

#2

Earth Surfing

Earth Surfing

Murat Akyol
Daria B
Daria B
3 years ago

This one actually resembles some of my dreams.

#3

Dream Flying

Dream Flying

Murat Akyol
#4

Dream Whale

Dream Whale

Murat Akyol
#5

Planets

Planets

Murat Akyol
Tracy Steen
Tracy Steen
3 years ago

I wish I were standing there!

#6

Jellyfish

Jellyfish

Murat Akyol
#7

My Utopia

My Utopia

Murat Akyol
#8

Natural Utopia

Natural Utopia

Murat Akyol
Motomotolikesyou
Motomotolikesyou
3 years ago

Can I fly into your subconscious and live there?!

#9

Parallel Universe

Parallel Universe

Murat Akyol
#10

Everything You Can Imagine Is Real

Everything You Can Imagine Is Real

Murat Akyol
#11

Dream Moon

Dream Moon

Murat Akyol
#12

Flying Turtle

Flying Turtle

Murat Akyol
#13

Skull Island

Skull Island

Murat Akyol
#14

Imagine Dragon

Imagine Dragon

Murat Akyol
Full Name
Full Name
3 years ago

Is it weird that all I can think of is how hot that would be? Your feet would be bbq'd.

#15

My Little Cloud

My Little Cloud

Murat Akyol
#16

Cloud

Cloud

Murat Akyol
Motomotolikesyou
Motomotolikesyou
3 years ago

I feel like this could represent alot of deep things.

#17

Natural Utopia

Natural Utopia

Murat Akyol
Motomotolikesyou
Motomotolikesyou
3 years ago

OMG this is one of my favourites. So stunning.

#18

Space Head

Space Head

Murat Akyol
CookieNeerrrrd
CookieNeerrrrd
3 years ago

So pretty... Like the happy version of stranger things season 2! look how its touching the little boy

#19

Planet Earth

Planet Earth

Murat Akyol
Daria B
Daria B
3 years ago

I have similar dreams sometimes. But with more infrastructure and more people.

#20

Pegasus Unicorn

Pegasus Unicorn

Murat Akyol
Daria B
Daria B
3 years ago

PEEEEEGASASU FANTAJI! sou sa yuuuuuume dake wa - daremo mo ubaenai kokoro no tsubasa daaaaaaaakaaaaaaaaraaaaaaaaa ♬♪

#21

2020 Earth

2020 Earth

Murat Akyol
TheUntrustworhyEverythingBagal
TheUntrustworhyEverythingBagal
3 years ago

should o be exited or scared that this is said to be next year? Anyway, I LOVE THIS!!!

#22

Universe

Universe

Murat Akyol
#23

Mermaid

Mermaid

Murat Akyol
#24

Dead Manipulation

Dead Manipulation

Murat Akyol
#25

Cosmos

Cosmos

Murat Akyol
Daria B
Daria B
3 years ago

VOOOOOOLAAAAAREHE! OOOOH-OH! CAN-TAAAHAREEEHE! OH-OH-OH-OH! Nel blu - degli occhi tuoi blu. Felice - di staaaare qua giù! ♬♪

#26

Explosion

Explosion

Murat Akyol
CookieNeerrrrd
CookieNeerrrrd
3 years ago

That dude is lucky, always getting to see so many nice tings

#27

Dream Horse Via; Miriamsweeney

Dream Horse Via; Miriamsweeney

Murat Akyol
#28

Dark Side Of Me

Dark Side Of Me

Murat Akyol
Daria B
Daria B
3 years ago

When your brain is fried.

#29

Seashell

Seashell

Murat Akyol
Linda Newhouse
Linda Newhouse
3 years ago

This would be my favorite, except the shell.

#30

Parallel Universe

Parallel Universe

Murat Akyol
