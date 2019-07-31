9Kviews
I’m A Turkish Artist Who Turns His Dreams Into Pictures (30 New Pics)
I am Murat Akyol, a visual artist from Mardin, Turkey. I love to tell people about my dreams through photos, and I just love art in general. Here are some of my works. My edits have lots of visual metaphors, unconventional combinations, and surreal and dreamlike atmospheres, and they’re all inspired by my own dreams!
If you'd like to support me, you can follow me on Instagram and other socials listed below. Also, check out my previous post on Bored Panda here.
More info: Instagram | twitter.com | behance.net | Facebook
Whale Cloud
Earth Surfing
Dream Flying
Dream Whale
Planets
Jellyfish
My Utopia
Natural Utopia
Parallel Universe
Everything You Can Imagine Is Real
Dream Moon
Flying Turtle
Skull Island
Imagine Dragon
My Little Cloud
Cloud
Natural Utopia
Space Head
So pretty... Like the happy version of stranger things season 2! look how its touching the little boy
Planet Earth
Pegasus Unicorn
2020 Earth
should o be exited or scared that this is said to be next year? Anyway, I LOVE THIS!!!
Universe
Mermaid
Dead Manipulation
Cosmos
Explosion
That dude is lucky, always getting to see so many nice tings
Some of these can really take you away. Well done!
Murat Akyol, you have so much talent. These were beautiful and thought provoking. Thank you!
Majestically beautiful!!!
