ADVERTISEMENT

Remember those fantastic trips you've taken, where the absolute best memories often involved stumbling upon some amazing local dish? Or maybe you're still dreaming of that world cruise? Well, get ready for a culinary adventure right from your comfy chair! We've gathered 55 incredible dishes that represent the very best flavors from countries all across the globe. From the hearty Bobotie of South Africa to the legendary pizza of Italy and the irresistible Gyros of Greece, these are the tastes that define a culture. Whether it's street food perfection or a comforting classic passed down through generations, this list will have your taste buds tingling and maybe even inspire your next dinner menu.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Gyros, Greece

Two hands holding pita wraps with fresh vegetables and sauce, showcasing a top dish from different countries.

brunafisantos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST

RELATED:
    #2

    Pizza, Italy

    Top dish from Italy, Margherita pizza with fresh basil and melted mozzarella on a crispy crust.

    Ultimatehope01 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    liverpoolroze avatar
    Rose the Cook
    Rose the Cook
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I miss Lygon Street, Melbourne. You can smell the pizza before you get there. What passes for pizza in China is an abomination.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #3

    Wiener Schnitzel, Austria

    Hand comparing size to a large schnitzel, a renowned dish from different countries, with a lemon wedge on top.

    Intermedichbo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    liverpoolroze avatar
    Rose the Cook
    Rose the Cook
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Used to make this often in Australia but you can't get veal in China where I live now.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #4

    Khinkali, Georgia

    Three dumplings garnished with parsley on a white plate, representing a top dish from different countries.

    N509FZ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Each to their own, but I prefer my food not so slimy and raw in appearance. Not that I'll ever eat it, but I'm sure it's delicious!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #5

    Paella, Spain

    Seafood paella in a large pan, showcasing Spain's top dish with shrimp, mussels, and rice.

    17_wei Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Tacos, Mexico

    Plate of tacos with cilantro and onions, showcasing a top dish from different countries.

    City Foodsters Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Pierogi, Poland

    Top dish from different countries featuring dumplings topped with fried onions.

    MOs810 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Pad Thai, Thailand

    Pad Thai served with shrimp, bean sprouts, peanuts, and lime on a blue plate, representing a top dish from different countries.

    Takeaway Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Butter Chichen, India

    Chicken curry with creamy sauce and herbs in a pan, showcasing a top dish from different countries.

    potofgold07 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Moules Frites, Belgium

    Mussels served with baguette on a rustic table, representing a top dish from different countries.

    Paul Einerhand Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Doner Kebab, Turkey

    Wrap sandwich filled with seasoned meat and veggies, featured dish from different countries, resting on a wooden surface.

    marmaradoner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Poutine, Canada

    Plate of poutine with fries, cheese curds, and gravy from different countries' top dish menu.

    Antonydstevens Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Beijing Peking Duck, China

    Sliced Peking duck with hoisin sauce and pancakes, a top dish from different countries, elegantly presented on a table.

    pelican Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Empanadas, Argentina

    Golden brown empanadas, a popular dish, arranged on a wooden plate on a festive tablecloth.

    Horacio Cambeiro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Swedish Meatballs, Lingonberry Jam, Mashed Potatoes And Gravy, Sweden

    Plate with meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, lingonberries, and cucumber salad, showcasing a top dish from different countries.

    emanuelekstrom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Stroopwafel, The Netherlands

    Stroopwafels, a top dish from different countries, stacked on a white plate.

    Grooveland Designs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Borscht, Ukraine

    A bowl of soup topped with sour cream and herbs, representing a top dish from different countries.

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    User avatar Viktorija Strelciunaite
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Tagine, Morocco

    Traditional Moroccan dish in a tagine on a tiled table outdoors, highlighting different countries' top dish.

    Bawdeep2010 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    French Onion Soup, France

    A classic top dish of French onion soup with melted cheese and herbs in a ceramic bowl.

    sheri silver Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Goulash, Hungary

    Rich beef stew garnished with herbs and red pepper in a bowl next to a pretzel, showcasing a country's top dish.

    RitaE Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Pho Soup, Vietnam

    Bowl of Vietnamese pho with noodles and herbs, showcasing a top dish from different countries.

    Peachyeung316 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Pasteis De Nata, Portugal

    A hand holding a Portuguese custard tart, a top dish from different countries, with a golden, caramelized top.

    paularps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Ceviche, Peru

    A dish with sliced red onions and herbs, showcasing a top dish from different countries.

    silvinhatrigo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Fufu, Ghana

    Person serving top dish from different countries on an outdoor table.

    OussamaHamama Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Pavlova, Australia

    A pavlova topped with fresh berries and mint, showcasing a top dish from different countries.

    Kgbo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Adobo, Philippines

    Close-up of a top dish featuring succulent meat, garnished with green onions, highlighting different countries' cuisine.

    pulaw Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Kimchi, South Korea

    Chopsticks lifting kimchi from a glass jar, showcasing a top dish from different countries.

    Maryam Sicard Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Hot Pot, Taiwan

    Traditional hot pot with various meats and vegetables, showcasing a popular dish from different countries.

    amxiazhi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Hot Dogs, United States

    Hot dogs with mustard and ketchup, a top dish from different countries, served on a wooden board.

    Kelsey Todd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Dolma, Azerbaijan

    Stuffed grape leaves on a white plate, showcasing a top dish from different countries.

    AndyHM Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Potica, Slovenia

    Slice of traditional bread from different countries, featuring a spiral herb filling, displayed on a wooden board.

    SaraKHintz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Bunuelos, Columbia

    Plate of savory fried balls, a top dish from different countries, served on a white napkin.

    duto.guerra Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Completo, Chile

    Hand holding a traditional Chilean hot dog loaded with toppings, showcasing a different country's top dish.

    Paul Lowry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Picadillo, Cuba

    Plate of Cuban picadillo with plantain, highlighting a top dish from different countries.

    Rinaldo Wurglitsch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Kibbeh, Lebanon

    Plate of kibbeh garnished with parsley, served with a bowl of tahini sauce.

    eat kubba Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Sel Roti, Nepal

    A person cooking a traditional top dish over a rustic stove, showcasing different countries' culinary techniques.

    OXLAEY.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Cepelinai, Lithuania

    Plate featuring a sliced top dish with creamy sauce and herbs from different countries.

    Photo by DAVID ILIFF , wikipedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Fish And Chips, England

    Fish and chips served in a takeaway box on a beach, showcasing a top dish from different countries.

    Andrew Dunn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Feijoada, Brazil

    A pot of traditional stew, a top dish from different countries, features vibrant ingredients and rich broth.

    Melsj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    athinajohn avatar
    nm
    nm
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The food of slaves that nowadays became trendy. Black beans and pieces of pig feet, tails, ears, anything that was not consumed by the slave owners.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #40

    Jollof Rice, Nigeria

    Close-up of hands serving vibrant rice dish on a colorful plate, showcasing top dish from different countries.

    Fquasie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Kabsa, Saudi Arabia

    Aromatic top dish with baked chicken, boiled eggs, and vegetables served on a decorative dish.

    Miansari66 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Patacones, Panama

    Golden fried plantains on a glass dish, a top dish from different countries.

    Juhele_CZ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Onigiri, Japan

    Plate of traditional rice balls from different countries' top dishes, served with pickled ginger.

    Christian Dala Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Kalakukko, Finland

    A traditional meat dish wrapped in foil, showcasing one of different countries' top dishes, served in a white tray.

    JIP Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Nasi Goreng, Indonesia

    A plate of Nasi Goreng, a top dish from different countries, with a fried egg, crackers, and vegetable garnish.

    Helito Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Lokma, Egypt

    Golden fried sweets from different countries' top dish showcase, glistening with syrup.

    elif ayse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Kottu, Sri Lanka

    Top dish from a different country, served on a banana leaf, showcasing regional flavors on a white plate.

    markni123 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Sauerbraten, Germany

    Plated top dish from different countries with red cabbage, dumplings, and meat in sauce, garnished with parsley.

    Anagoria Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Bobotie, South Africa

    Bunny chow served with yellow rice, tomato relish, and papadum, highlighting top dish from different countries.

    JuliaC2006 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Pancakes With Caviar, Russia

    A plate of blini topped with caviar, showcasing a top dish from different countries.

    strannik71 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    Chipa, Paraguay

    Traditional top dish, crispy ring-shaped bread on parchment in a basket from different countries.

    Cmasi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Larb, Laos

    Rice and stir-fried dish with cucumbers and greens on a white plate, representing a top dish from different countries.

    SodanieChea Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Rye Bread, Iceland

    Rye bread and crispbread on a plate showcasing different countries' top dish variety.

    The blanz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Lefse, Norway

    Plate of traditional flatbreads, illustrating a country's top dish.

    AndrewHorne Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Encebollado, Ecuador

    Top dish from different countries, featuring a savory soup with chicken, herbs, onions, and lime garnish.

    amalavida.tv Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!