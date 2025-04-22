A Culinary World Tour Featuring 55 Must Try National Dishes
Remember those fantastic trips you've taken, where the absolute best memories often involved stumbling upon some amazing local dish? Or maybe you're still dreaming of that world cruise? Well, get ready for a culinary adventure right from your comfy chair! We've gathered 55 incredible dishes that represent the very best flavors from countries all across the globe. From the hearty Bobotie of South Africa to the legendary pizza of Italy and the irresistible Gyros of Greece, these are the tastes that define a culture. Whether it's street food perfection or a comforting classic passed down through generations, this list will have your taste buds tingling and maybe even inspire your next dinner menu.
This post may include affiliate links.
Gyros, Greece
Pizza, Italy
I miss Lygon Street, Melbourne. You can smell the pizza before you get there. What passes for pizza in China is an abomination.
Wiener Schnitzel, Austria
Used to make this often in Australia but you can't get veal in China where I live now.
Khinkali, Georgia
Each to their own, but I prefer my food not so slimy and raw in appearance. Not that I'll ever eat it, but I'm sure it's delicious!