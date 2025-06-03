Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Witness In Diddy's Trial Reveals Mike Myers' CIA Request, As List Of Celebs Mentioned Only Grows
Middle-aged man with gray hair wearing a black jacket posed in front of a green leafy wall, related to Diddy trial witness.
Celebrities, News

Witness In Diddy’s Trial Reveals Mike Myers’ CIA Request, As List Of Celebs Mentioned Only Grows

The latest testimony in the ongoing trial of Sean Combs, aka Puff Daddy, in a federal court in Manhattan, New York, revealed even more celebrities who were invited to attend Combs’ parties or who were somehow entangled with the hip-hop mogul.

One of the latest celebrities to be mentioned is Mike Myers, a former Saturday Night Live actor and comedian who is originally from Canada.

Highlights
  • Mike Myers is the latest celebrity who was mentioned during the ongoing Sean Combs trial
  • Comb’s former assistant described setting up a private tour of the CIA for Myers as his former employee
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, Madonna, Prince, and Bruce Willis have also been mentioned during the Combs trial

Diddy’s former assistant, alleged victim, and the prosecutor’s star witness, a woman with the pseudonym “Mia,” took the stand for her third day of testimony and mentioned Myers’ name in connection to the CIA.

BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

    Mike Myers is the latest celebrity to be mentioned during Diddy’s trial

    Diddy wearing sunglasses and a cross necklace, captured outdoors with a soft sunset background.

    Image credits: Diddy / Facebook

    Middle-aged man with white hair wearing a black suit jacket, posing outdoors against a green leafy background related to Diddy's trial witness.

    Image credits: Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

    During an intense cross-examination, Mia told the court that she had previously worked for Myers.

    She said that she ‘handled all unique requests’ for Mr. Myers, including setting up a private and confidential tour of the CIA.’ 

    She did this by corresponding with Secret Service agents and government officials.

    It’s true. Myers really did take a tour of the CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, back in 2009. During his tour of the iconic building, he visited the museum and had lunch with officials.

    At the time, Myers had already completed three “Austin Powers” films, wherein he played a bumbling English spy. The films include International Man of Mystery, released in 1997, The Spy Who Shagged Me, which came out in 1999, and Goldmember, released in 2002.

    “International man of mystery!” netizens react to Mike Myers visiting the CIA in 2009

    Man wearing amber sunglasses and rust-colored jacket posing outdoors with soft-focus background related to Diddy's trial witness.

    Image credits: Diddy / Facebook

    Man in a suit speaking into a microphone, pointing forward during a formal discussion on Diddy's trial witness testimony.

    Image credits: DoD News / Flickr

    Netizens were quick to include Myer’s film repertoire as a spy in comments about visiting the CIA.

    “International man of mystery,” quipped one person online.

    “Austin Powers was real.. I knew it!” others talked about the coincidence of the actor playing a spy and visiting the CIA.

    “What in the Austin Powers!!?”

    Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to charges of s*x trafficking and racketeering. And while his lawyers did say that their client could be violent, they deny he used threats or his status as a music mogul to commit abuse.

    DiCaprio,  Madonna, Britney, and dozens of other celebrities have been named in the trial

    Diddy and Mick Jagger posing together at an event, highlighting celebs mentioned in trial witness accounts.

    Image credits: BILLY FARRELL / Patrick McMullan / Getty Images

    Group of men smiling and socializing at a casual gathering, related to Diddy's trial and celebrity mentions.

    Image credits: Rex Features / Vidapress

    Mike Myers wasn’t the only star mentioned. The list of celebrities dragged into the Diddy trial is long and growing. Whether they were mentioned as simply attending one of Comb’s parties or were an associate or employer of one of Comb’s employees, their inclusion during the testimony has sparked attention.

    Leonardo DiCaprio was mentioned several times as having been in attendance. During testimony, Mia said that Combs referred to him as ‘that Titanic motherf***er’. She said that after Combs, she worked as an assistant for Madonna, who apparently did not mind that Mia had been blacklisted by Combs.

    “Blacklisted? She didn’t care about that. Of course not,” Mia told the court.

    Comment by Joshua Calderon mentioning Austin Powers in a social media thread related to celebrities and trial discussion.

    Social media comment mentioning Austin Powers linked to Mike Myers amid Diddy's trial witness revelations.

    Tafi Bryant reacting with the phrase international man of mystery in a social media comment thread.

    And she talked about once being propositioned by Mick Jagger, the lead singer of the Rolling Stones.

    Britney Spears was mentioned as having attended one of Comb’s parties in Las Vegas back in 2007. One day after the party, Spears performed her now-infamous MTV Video Music Award comeback song Gimme More, which was called a trainwreck. 

    Netizens wondered if her appearance at Comb’s party was the reason for her poor performance.

     “Might explain why Britney lost it,” one person said.

    “Two weeks later, she shaved her head,” said another.

    Prince’s security had to intervene when Combs allegedly began attacking his former girlfriend

    Madonna and Diddy posing together at an event, illustrating celebs mentioned in Diddy's trial witness statement.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

    Two men at an event, one in a white shirt and cargo pants, the other in a white suit and sunglasses, related to Diddy's trial.

    Image credits: Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

    And there were others. Brad Pitt was mentioned. As in, Mia testified that she saw Diddy hit his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at the premiere of Pitt’s movie Killing Them Softly at the Cannes Film Festival in 2012.

    Prince, the former pop music icon, was also mentioned by Mia during her testimony. Mia described an incident that occurred at a party he was throwing. Mia said that she and Comb’s girlfriend were told not to attend a party thrown by Prince. They went anyway, and when Combs arrived, he allegedly began attacking his girlfriend, Ventura. Mia testified that Prince’s security team had to intervene.

    Brad Pitt at a red carpet event, highlighting celebrity involvement as witness mentions grow in Diddy's trial.

    Image credits: Harald Krichel / Wikipedia

    Woman in a hat and man in sunglasses posing together at an event, related to Diddy's trial and celebrity mentions.

    Image credits: Johnny Nunez / Getty Images

    And Bruce Willis’s name came up, too. During Ventura’s testimony, her text messages revealed that she wanted to be more than just an intimate partner with Combs. She discussed other celebrities who had integrated their children from another marriage into their current lives in a respectful manner and used Bruce Willis as an example.

    “As much as you think you’re Bruce Willis, you aren’t. He’s married, and before he was married, the family as a whole went on trips together or just him and his woman,” Ventura’s text from 2013 shows. 

    Sean Combs denies all charges but could face life in prison if found guilty

    Performer playing guitar on stage in elaborate costume with pink feather boa, related to celebs mentioned in trial witness account

    Image credits: nj Tare / Flickr

    The trial for Sean Combs, now 55, began on May 12 and is expected to last several more weeks. As a rapper, producer, and entrepreneur, Combs was once considered a powerful entertainment figure,  shaping the sound of hip-hop for decades while building an empire that included fashion, media, and alcoholic drinks.

    But it began unraveling in November 2023, when his former partner and singer, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, filed a civil lawsuit under New York’s Adult Survivors Act.

    From music mogul to disgraced hip hop star, public opinion on Combs has been negative since the trial started

    Tweet discussing Mike Myers' alleged CIA request and mentioning the growing list of celebrities in the trial witness account.

    Image credits: starspangled76

    Tweet by Donna Hankes referencing Mike Myers playing an MI6 agent and the connection to a CIA request in Diddy's trial.

    Image credits: Maga4eva77

    Tweet by Han Kate discussing Mike Myers' CIA request and mentions in the growing list of celebrities in Diddy's trial.

    Image credits: HansMother

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a TV commercial, related to witness statements in Diddy's trial mentioning Mike Myers and celebrities.

    Image credits: workboottherapy

    Tweet discussing Mike Myers' Austin Powers role in relation to a witness revealing CIA requests during Diddy's trial.

    Image credits: namelessmiss108

    Tweet from AJRDale with American and UK flags in profile picture, commenting on actor amid Diddy's trial witness revelations.

    Image credits: AJRDale

    Tweet by DMTempleOfBitcoin discussing connections between Mike Myers and Diddy in relation to CIA and other figures.

    Image credits: DMTemplemind

    Tweet by user LibTearsareyum replying WTF Shrek, referencing Mike Myers and witness details in Diddy's trial discussion.

    Image credits: LibTearsareyum

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply by Bad Dad discussing a quote amid growing list of celebs in Diddy's trial witness statements.

    Image credits: BadDad2023

    Tweet discussing Mike Myers' alleged CIA involvement and mentions of spies in influential industries in relation to Diddy's trial.

    Image credits: HaroldWood59295

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing witness details in Diddy's trial mentioning Mike Myers and CIA requests.

    Image credits: muskokamum1

    Screenshot of a tweet mentioning Mike Myers and celebrities amid witness revelations in Diddy's trial discussion.

    Image credits: ShantelTrentham

    Tweet from Laura Abel replying to a thread, mentioning witness in Diddy's trial and Mike Myers CIA request discussion.

    Image credits: llabel5000

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

