Witness In Diddy’s Trial Reveals Mike Myers’ CIA Request, As List Of Celebs Mentioned Only Grows

The latest testimony in the ongoing trial of Sean Combs, aka Puff Daddy, in a federal court in Manhattan, New York, revealed even more celebrities who were invited to attend Combs’ parties or who were somehow entangled with the hip-hop mogul.

One of the latest celebrities to be mentioned is Mike Myers, a former Saturday Night Live actor and comedian who is originally from Canada.

Diddy’s former assistant, alleged victim, and the prosecutor’s star witness, a woman with the pseudonym “Mia,” took the stand for her third day of testimony and mentioned Myers’ name in connection to the CIA.

Mike Myers is the latest celebrity to be mentioned during Diddy’s trial

Image credits: Diddy / Facebook

Image credits: Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

During an intense cross-examination, Mia told the court that she had previously worked for Myers.

She said that she ‘handled all unique requests’ for Mr. Myers, including setting up a private and confidential tour of the CIA.’

She did this by corresponding with Secret Service agents and government officials.

It’s true. Myers really did take a tour of the CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, back in 2009. During his tour of the iconic building, he visited the museum and had lunch with officials.

At the time, Myers had already completed three “Austin Powers” films, wherein he played a bumbling English spy. The films include International Man of Mystery, released in 1997, The Spy Who Shagged Me, which came out in 1999, and Goldmember, released in 2002.

“International man of mystery!” netizens react to Mike Myers visiting the CIA in 2009

Image credits: Diddy / Facebook

Image credits: DoD News / Flickr

Netizens were quick to include Myer’s film repertoire as a spy in comments about visiting the CIA.

“International man of mystery,” quipped one person online.

“Austin Powers was real.. I knew it!” others talked about the coincidence of the actor playing a spy and visiting the CIA.

“What in the Austin Powers!!?”

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to charges of s*x trafficking and racketeering. And while his lawyers did say that their client could be violent, they deny he used threats or his status as a music mogul to commit abuse.

DiCaprio, Madonna, Britney, and dozens of other celebrities have been named in the trial

Image credits: BILLY FARRELL / Patrick McMullan / Getty Images

Image credits: Rex Features / Vidapress

Mike Myers wasn’t the only star mentioned. The list of celebrities dragged into the Diddy trial is long and growing. Whether they were mentioned as simply attending one of Comb’s parties or were an associate or employer of one of Comb’s employees, their inclusion during the testimony has sparked attention.

Leonardo DiCaprio was mentioned several times as having been in attendance. During testimony, Mia said that Combs referred to him as ‘that Titanic motherf***er’. She said that after Combs, she worked as an assistant for Madonna, who apparently did not mind that Mia had been blacklisted by Combs.

“Blacklisted? She didn’t care about that. Of course not,” Mia told the court.

And she talked about once being propositioned by Mick Jagger, the lead singer of the Rolling Stones.

Britney Spears was mentioned as having attended one of Comb’s parties in Las Vegas back in 2007. One day after the party, Spears performed her now-infamous MTV Video Music Award comeback song Gimme More, which was called a trainwreck.

Netizens wondered if her appearance at Comb’s party was the reason for her poor performance.

“Might explain why Britney lost it,” one person said.

“Two weeks later, she shaved her head,” said another.

Prince’s security had to intervene when Combs allegedly began attacking his former girlfriend

Image credits: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Image credits: Frank Micelotta / Getty Images

And there were others. Brad Pitt was mentioned. As in, Mia testified that she saw Diddy hit his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at the premiere of Pitt’s movie Killing Them Softly at the Cannes Film Festival in 2012.

Prince, the former pop music icon, was also mentioned by Mia during her testimony. Mia described an incident that occurred at a party he was throwing. Mia said that she and Comb’s girlfriend were told not to attend a party thrown by Prince. They went anyway, and when Combs arrived, he allegedly began attacking his girlfriend, Ventura. Mia testified that Prince’s security team had to intervene.

Image credits: Harald Krichel / Wikipedia

Image credits: Johnny Nunez / Getty Images

And Bruce Willis’s name came up, too. During Ventura’s testimony, her text messages revealed that she wanted to be more than just an intimate partner with Combs. She discussed other celebrities who had integrated their children from another marriage into their current lives in a respectful manner and used Bruce Willis as an example.

“As much as you think you’re Bruce Willis, you aren’t. He’s married, and before he was married, the family as a whole went on trips together or just him and his woman,” Ventura’s text from 2013 shows.

Sean Combs denies all charges but could face life in prison if found guilty

Image credits: nj Tare / Flickr

⚖️🔥🛎️Diddy’s trial heats up as ex-assistant Mia faces intense cross-examination. The 4th week of testimony sees Mia, who accused Sean “Diddy” Combs of repeated sexual assault, grilled by the defense over social media posts praising her former boss. Mia, who worked for Combs for… pic.twitter.com/SKxEjvVhUv — GoodMorningRooster (@RoosterGM) June 3, 2025

The trial for Sean Combs, now 55, began on May 12 and is expected to last several more weeks. As a rapper, producer, and entrepreneur, Combs was once considered a powerful entertainment figure, shaping the sound of hip-hop for decades while building an empire that included fashion, media, and alcoholic drinks.

But it began unraveling in November 2023, when his former partner and singer, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, filed a civil lawsuit under New York’s Adult Survivors Act.

From music mogul to disgraced hip hop star, public opinion on Combs has been negative since the trial started

Image credits: starspangled76

Image credits: Maga4eva77

Image credits: HansMother

Image credits: workboottherapy

Image credits: namelessmiss108

Image credits: AJRDale

Image credits: DMTemplemind

Image credits: LibTearsareyum

Image credits: BadDad2023

Image credits: HaroldWood59295

Image credits: muskokamum1

Image credits: ShantelTrentham

Image credits: llabel5000

