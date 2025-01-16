Dialogue: Art And Psychotherapy

ADVERTISEMENT

From birth, we develop through dialogue. We are born into relationships, and these relationships become our structure. Intersubjectivity forms the basis of human experience, and dialogue is how we live and create it. Therefore, both art (including the study, viewing, and interpretation of art) and psychological therapy operate through deep communication on many levels—both conscious and unconscious. This is two-way communication that changes both parties; in other words, dialogue.

Dialogue is a uniquely human activity and a crucial feature of human cognition. It is not surprising that dialogue has been studied from various perspectives by linguists, cognitive scientists, psychologists, artists (see performance art), and philosophers. In recent decades, especially with the rise of AI, tools like ChatGPT have brought dialogue to the forefront for computer scientists, both in artmaking as a dialogue with AI and in therapy as a dialogue with artificial intelligence. What is dialogue? How is it different from other forms of communication?

Dialogue is a multifaceted term, often used to describe any interaction in which people with differing opinions talk to each other. I would emphasize that the aim is for two people to engage on equal terms, with both actively talking and listening to one another.

Some use the term dialogue to refer to conversation or even speech in general, such as the dialogue of actors in a play. As psychologists in Tel Aviv working on creativity as a mental model in workshops for creative processes, we think of dialogue as a process that involves deep listening—a listening that is open to change and growth.

Dialogue is “a communicative process in which people with different points of view seek understanding.” Being in dialogue means that participants are not only engaged in the conversation but also strive to emotionally understand one another, which results in some degree of personal transformation. A profound interpretation of this concept is Derrida’s idea of “hospitality.” Welcoming a guest into our inner world—the act of receiving and caring for a stranger—is often viewed as a simple act of kindness. However, at its core, hospitality embodies deep psychological dimensions. It includes the willingness to shift perspectives, to embrace change, to become less rigid and more fluid, to hear a different language, and to surrender to the experience of a transformative encounter with the other.

