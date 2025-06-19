Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Refuses To Put Her Health At Risk For Sister’s Wedding Photo Aesthetic, Upsets Family
Woman managing health with insulin pen, refusing to risk well-being for sisteru2019s wedding photo aesthetic, upsetting family dynamics.
Family, Relationships

Woman Refuses To Put Her Health At Risk For Sister’s Wedding Photo Aesthetic, Upsets Family

Open list comments 12
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

35

Open list comments

12

ADVERTISEMENT

Your health should be your priority. Always! However, your family, friends, and coworkers might not always understand just how serious your condition is. They might need some (not so) gentle reminders from time to time. In a very honest post on the AITA online group, internet user u/DiabeticBridesmaid opened up about how her sister, a bride-to-be, tried to pressure her to take off her medical equipment for the wedding. Why? To look better in the photos.

This was something that the diabetic bridesmaid was completely against, and it sparked a bit of a family drama. Scroll down to read the full story, which had a surprisingly positive twist. Bored Panda has reached out to the author, and we’ll update the article once we hear back from her.

RELATED:

    Diabetes is nothing to joke about. It’s vital to monitor and regulate your blood sugar levels

    Image credits: monkeybusiness/Envato (not the actual photo)

    A diabetic bridesmaid revealed how her sister, a bride-to-be, tried to convince her to take off her medical equipment for the wedding photos

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: ASphotostudio/Envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    As the Big Day approached, the drama took an unexpectedly positive turn

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: DiabeticBridesmaid

    Insulin pumps can provide you with more flexibility and precision in your life if you’re diabetic

    The Cleveland Clinic explains that insulin pumps, which are small wearable medical devices, essentially mimic how a person’s pancreas naturally releases insulin.

    These pumps provide a continuous flow of rapid-acting insulin underneath the person’s skin. “Insulin pumps are an alternative to multiple daily injection (MDI) insulin therapy (syringe or pen injections) for people with diabetes who require insulin to manage the condition.”

    Image credits: halfpoint/Envato (not the actual photo)

    “The technology for insulin pumps is rapidly evolving. All pumps available in the United States today integrate with CGM (continuous glucose monitoring) technology and offer the ability to automatically adjust your insulin needs based on your current glucose levels,” the clinic shares.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Insulin pumps can be used by people with Type 1 diabetes, some individuals with Type 2 diabetes, and folks with Type 3c diabetes or monogenic diabetes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Here are a few reasons why you may want to use an insulin pump:

    • You find it hard to reach your target blood sugar range using multiple daily injections;
    • You want more flexibility and precision in insulin dosing;
    • You have unpredictable eating habits or lifestyle schedules;
    • You require small doses of insulin;
    • You have gastroparesis, experiencing delays in food absorption.

    However, these pumps might not be the best option if you have problems with manual dexterity, have low vision or blindness, or have issues keeping the equipment attached.

    Standing up for your interests and protecting your boundaries is vital. Especially when it comes to your health

    According to the author of the post, u/DiabeticBridesmaid, she has Type 1 diabetes and wears two medical devices. One is a blood sugar monitor, and the other is an insulin pump. In short, they automatically monitor and regulate her blood sugar levels.

    “This basically means I don’t have to prick my fingers to test blood sugar or give myself insulin injections, the system does that automatically and makes my life way easier.”

    Though the devices are small, the woman’s sister tried to pressure her into taking them off for her wedding, so that the photos would come out better. The author’s mom later pressured her, too. However, nobody should take off essential medical equipment without first consulting their doctor.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Fellipe Ditadi/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Luckily, u/DiabeticBridesmaid had other family members in her corner. Her brother and granddad backed her up. Since the latter was paying for the entire wedding in the first place, he had a lot of sway. “Grandpa apparently drove an hour into town this afternoon just to tell my mother how disappointed he was and that he must have gone wrong somewhere raising her. He told her that if they didn’t apologize and make things right, my mom should figure out how to pay for all of the outstanding wedding costs herself.”

    This led to a refreshingly positive twist. The woman’s sister and mom actually apologized to her. Instead, they decided to look for ways to dress the medical equipment up, using a corsage or shawl.

    In this day and age, it’s also possible for wedding photographers to do some very subtle and graceful photo-editing, too, to hide these devices. Though you could also easily argue that having this equipment is nothing to be ashamed of. They reflect the reality that the bridesmaid is diabetic. It might be healthier for everyone to embrace this reality than to try to cover it up.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    What are your thoughts about the way the entire wedding drama turned out? Has anyone ever asked you to change something crucial about yourself for a big event? If you’re diabetic and have an insulin pump, how would you feel about being told to take it off for wedding photos? How does an insulin pump affect your daily life? Tell us what you think in the comments, at the bottom of this article.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The vast majority of internet users stood up for the bridesmaid. Here are their words of support

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Unfortunately, some readers were less than empathetic in their responses

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    35

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    12
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    35

    Open list comments

    12

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If she cares that much about a certain 'aesthetic' they can easily be edited out in special picture. But some people, jeez.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    remiflynne avatar
    Remi Flynne
    Remi Flynne
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The YTA people!! She can wear the devices where she wants to, she doesn't have to pander to anyone's idea of what looks okay. It's a medical device! It's functional in appearance, not ugly. Why do some brides have this weird obsession with everyone looking the same or being perfect??? We're people, we're all different (cue Life Of Brian 'I'm not' quote 😄). Stop expecting others to conform to daft bride desires for something that lasts one day and is only important in their head and not in reality.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Honest to god those YTA trolls are cruel and inhuman scum !! I was glad to read the update love the brother n grandfather x why should she move medical stuff for a bridezilla ! As someone else said PHOTOSHOP THEM OUT FFS build a bridge bridezilla n get over it !! this was 2 yrs ago , I’d love to know how it went on the day , NEVER BUT NEVER remove medical stuff just for a poxy photo !!! its part of real life , sister n mother are major stuck up losers !! blessed be op , x

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If she cares that much about a certain 'aesthetic' they can easily be edited out in special picture. But some people, jeez.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    remiflynne avatar
    Remi Flynne
    Remi Flynne
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The YTA people!! She can wear the devices where she wants to, she doesn't have to pander to anyone's idea of what looks okay. It's a medical device! It's functional in appearance, not ugly. Why do some brides have this weird obsession with everyone looking the same or being perfect??? We're people, we're all different (cue Life Of Brian 'I'm not' quote 😄). Stop expecting others to conform to daft bride desires for something that lasts one day and is only important in their head and not in reality.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Honest to god those YTA trolls are cruel and inhuman scum !! I was glad to read the update love the brother n grandfather x why should she move medical stuff for a bridezilla ! As someone else said PHOTOSHOP THEM OUT FFS build a bridge bridezilla n get over it !! this was 2 yrs ago , I’d love to know how it went on the day , NEVER BUT NEVER remove medical stuff just for a poxy photo !!! its part of real life , sister n mother are major stuck up losers !! blessed be op , x

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT