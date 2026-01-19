Woman Mad At Friend For Taking Her On A Walking Trip Without Warning Knowing She’s Diabetic

ADVERTISEMENT

No human being is capable of reading minds. You can’t expect another person to know exactly what you’re feeling, and it would be unreasonable to lash out at them if they fail to address a problem you may be dealing with.

It’s a simple concept in human relationships that this woman appears not to understand. After walling herself off from her friends during an entire day of walking around the city, she suddenly began to berate them when her blood sugar dropped due to her diabetes.

You will find the entire story below.

Tensions rose between friends during a day of walking around the city

Three women walking together outdoors, one appearing upset about an unplanned walking trip despite her diabetes condition.

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle (not the actual photo)

A woman lashed out at her friends for not knowing about her diabetes, despite not saying anything

Woman upset and frustrated after unexpected walking trip while managing diabetes, wearing headphones and dark jacket outdoors.

Image credits: Ibrahima Toure (not the actual photo)

The author clarified some parts of the story

Image source: Detars

Diabetic hypoglycemia can have severe repercussions if left untreated

Woman checking blood sugar with a device, illustrating concerns about diabetic health during unexpected walking trips.

Image credits: Oleg Ivanov (not the actual photo)

Low blood sugar (a.k.a hypoglycemia) isn’t always a serious case. It can happen during prolonged hunger, when the lack of food prevents the body from producing glucose, a main energy source.

It may not always be a severe case for non-diabetics. However, those afflicted with the illness may have more problematic episodes that can take a turn for the worse if untreated.

According to the Mayo Clinic, diabetic hypoglycemia can have a wide range of symptoms. The less serious ones may include confusion, difficulty completing routine tasks, blurred or tunnel vision, muscle weakness, drowsiness, and clumsiness or loss of coordination.

However, cases that may require medical attention may manifest as convulsions, feelings of utter confusion, and trouble walking or seeing clearly.

The worst-case scenarios are seizures, a person falling into a coma, and, in rare cases, even losing their lives.

In the story’s case, the friend walled herself off from her friends the entire time, refusing to interact with them. According to licensed psychologist Dr. Jonice Webb, it usually happens among people who went through emotional neglect as children.

The woman may have felt like an outsider during their walking trip, which hindered her from speaking up. However, she is dealing with a condition that could’ve easily escalated into something serious.

It was definitely up to her to let her companions know about what she was feeling. The two other women had no clue about her blood sugar dropping, and it was unreasonable for her to get mad at them.

Most people sided with the author

Comment thread discussing a diabetic woman upset at a friend for taking her on an unplanned walking trip without warning.

Comments discussing a woman mad at friend for taking her on a walking trip without warning, related to diabetes management.

Screenshot of a discussion about a woman mad at friend for taking her on a walking trip without warning, knowing she’s diabetic.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a woman mad at friend for taking her on a walking trip without warning, mentioning diabetes.

Text conversation about a diabetic woman getting upset after being taken on a walking trip without warning by her friend.

Text conversation about a woman mad at friend for a walking trip without warning, highlighting diabetic mood swings.

Text conversation discussing mood swings due to blood sugar issues during a walking trip with a diabetic woman.

Text conversation about a woman upset with her friend for an unplanned walking trip despite her diabetes and blood sugar concerns.

Online conversation showing a woman mad at friend for taking her on a walking trip without warning, diabetes mentioned.

Text conversation about a woman with diabetes getting irritable due to low blood sugar during an unplanned walking trip.

Screenshot of online discussion about a woman mad at friend for taking her on a walking trip without warning, knowing she’s diabetic.

Comment about a diabetic woman experiencing pain on a walking trip due to lack of communication and preparation.

Woman mad at friend for walking trip without warning, showing frustration due to her diabetic condition during the hike.

Comment discussing a woman upset with a friend for an unplanned walking trip despite her diabetes concerns.

Comment about a diabetic woman mad at friend for an unplanned walking trip without warning or preparation.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman mad at friend for taking her on a walking trip without warning, knowing she’s diabetic.

Woman mad at friend during walking trip, upset due to diabetes and lack of warning before activity.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a woman mad at friend for taking her on a walking trip without warning, mentioning diabetes.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a woman mad at friend for taking her on a walking trip without warning knowing she’s diabetic.

Comment on a forum discussing a woman mad at friend for taking her on a walking trip without warning despite her being diabetic.

Woman mad at friend for unexpected walking trip, concerned about her diabetes and health risks during the activity.

Text comment on a screen showing a discussion about a woman mad at her friend for taking her on a walking trip without warning despite her diabetes.

Screenshot of a user comment discussing challenges of diabetes and advocating for self-advocacy after an unplanned walking trip.

Comment about woman mad at friend for taking her on unexpected walking trip despite knowing she’s diabetic in an online forum discussion.

Woman upset at friend for taking her on unexpected walking trip, concerned about managing her diabetes condition.

Comment on Reddit discussing a woman mad at her friend for taking her on a walking trip without warning despite her being diabetic.

Comment discussing frustration about a walking trip taken without warning despite friend’s diabetic condition requiring planning.

Text post discussing a woman mad at friend for taking her on a walking trip without warning, considering her diabetes.

Comment discussing a woman mad at her friend for an unplanned walking trip despite her diabetic needs and blood sugar management.

Comment discussing a type 1 diabetic child and importance of preparation and communication during trips for diabetic care.

