Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Father Forgot About His Daughter’s Existence After Her Stepbrother Got Cancer, More Than A Decade Later Tries To Reconnect With Her, But She Shuts Him Down
30points
Parenting, People1 hour ago

Father Forgot About His Daughter’s Existence After Her Stepbrother Got Cancer, More Than A Decade Later Tries To Reconnect With Her, But She Shuts Him Down

Miglė Miliūtė and
Mantas Kačerauskas

Family relationships are complex. But even more so when there is a fall out or misfortune happens. The aftermath might require professional help to alleviate dealing with it, especially in cases of a loved one’s death. A grief-stricken family has to overcome numerous obstacles to restore some level of stability in their lives. But in certain cases, the change in the relationships is irreversible.

A young woman on Reddit opened up about such an instance. She shared her experience with loss and her terminated relationship with a family member, seeking perspective from the r/AITA community. Under the username u/throwaway_1028585, she described her life after the death of her mother.

She stated that within a few years, her father remarried. That drastically changed the family dynamics. The stepmom pushed too hard on playing the mother’s role, and the dad did not preclude it. Things took a turn for even worse when the newly assembled household endured another loss.

Image credits: Eric Ward (not the actual photo)

The redditor opened up about how she fell out with her father and how she reacted to him trying to restore the relationship

Image credits:  Marcos Paulo Prado (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Christin Hume (not the actual photo)

Image credits: throwaway_1028585

People in the comments had different opinions and lots of thoughts to share

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read more »
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Mantas is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Also he is a student of Digital Contents, who was studying is South Korea and right now is taking a break from studies so he could get more experience and polish his craft.
He likes to get carried away by his own imagination and create something interesting, mostly in a visual form via drawing in Photoshop or on paper.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Join the conversation
POST
Mune
Mune
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gee, talk about kicking a man when he's down. He was a s****y father but he went through some hardships, too. OP had a lot kf baggage amd hopefully her little passionate powerpoint lightened the load a little

0
0points
reply
Jane Doe
Jane Doe
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did he contact OP when her brother died? Nope. He contacted her when he was getting a divorce and didn’t have anyone.

0
0points
reply
POST
Mune
Mune
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gee, talk about kicking a man when he's down. He was a s****y father but he went through some hardships, too. OP had a lot kf baggage amd hopefully her little passionate powerpoint lightened the load a little

0
0points
reply
Jane Doe
Jane Doe
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Did he contact OP when her brother died? Nope. He contacted her when he was getting a divorce and didn’t have anyone.

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda