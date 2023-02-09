Bored Panda was interested to learn more about Langberg's passion for food art and what drew him to it in the first place, so we asked him a few questions. He was kind enough to share some deeper insights into his craft. He told us that things started around 9 years ago, when he was living in the Meatpacking area in New York City.

"One day, while visiting Chelsea Market, I noticed they had featured beautiful food art photography all along the walls of the market created by Bill and Claire Wurtzel. I was so amazed having never seen this form of art before," he shared how awestruck he was.

"That night, since I was already in the market, I bought some ingredients and created my very first piece of food art. Since then, my pieces have become much more detailed and intricate, I have used more exotic ingredients like dried anchovies, and my photography and editing have also significantly improved," he revealed to us how his approach has changed over the years.