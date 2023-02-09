Harley Langberg is a talented food artist based in New York City. With nine years of experience, Langberg has established a reputation for creating visually stunning and edible images using a diverse range of ingredients. His unique talent has attracted a significant following on Instagram, with almost 40,000 followers, including high-profile figures such as Katie Couric and Tyra Banks.

Langberg's work has been sought after by numerous companies, including The Food Network, Billboard, and Chili's, just to name a few. He has worked with over 75 companies in total, showcasing his versatility and creative abilities. With his impressive portfolio and growing popularity, Langberg is quickly becoming a recognizable name in the world of food art. His innovative approach and attention to detail have made him a sought-after artist in the industry.

More info: Instagram | harleysfoodart.com

Salvador Dali

Bored Panda was interested to learn more about Langberg's passion for food art and what drew him to it in the first place, so we asked him a few questions. He was kind enough to share some deeper insights into his craft. He told us that things started around 9 years ago, when he was living in the Meatpacking area in New York City.

"One day, while visiting Chelsea Market, I noticed they had featured beautiful food art photography all along the walls of the market created by Bill and Claire Wurtzel. I was so amazed having never seen this form of art before," he shared how awestruck he was.

"That night, since I was already in the market, I bought some ingredients and created my very first piece of food art. Since then, my pieces have become much more detailed and intricate, I have used more exotic ingredients like dried anchovies, and my photography and editing have also significantly improved," he revealed to us how his approach has changed over the years.
Heihei From Moana

Colorful Giraffe Made Using A Variety Of Fruits And Vegetables

According to Langberg, each one of his creations can take anywhere from 1 to 3 hours to finish. It all depends on the complexity of the piece!

"I often choose ingredients that are very colorful and have great texture. I love Whole Foods because they have such a great selection of produce and it's always very fresh," he shared.

"As soon as I finish the piece, I take the photo since if I wait too long the ingredients won't look as fresh and as beautiful. I actually do very little editing before the final photo. Maybe a few minor touch-ups and that's it."
Albert Einstein

Kermit The Frog

Chuckie From Rugrats

We were curious about the advice that Langberg would give food artists who are just starting out. Here's what he told Bored Panda: "I would tell them not to be too ambitious when starting out. Start with simpler images but execute them really well paying attention to detail and then work your way up to more complex pieces."

Meanwhile, new food artists should pay attention to the lighting and photography as well. "And also have fun with it! At the end of the day, it's about having fun, relaxing, and doing something creative," Langberg pointed out that, first and foremost, you have to enjoy what you're doing.

"Sometimes, the ingredients just don't work the way you want them to like when I had to use chili powder for one commission and the granules were going all over the place. Also sometimes ideas and concepts in my head end up being too hard to execute."
A Turtle Made Using Delicious Sautéed Portobello Mushrooms

Cucumber Dragon

Scooby Doo

An ingredient that the food artist loves working with is cookie dough because of how versatile it is. "You can dye it any color and mold and shape it like clay or play-doh. It’s a lot of fun to work with and creates a great base, especially for portraits."

Finally, we were interested in how artists can focus more on the art itself than on getting popularity on social media. "It’s hard to not get caught up in all of the likes and views, especially in today’s society. Followers come and go, likes go up and down but at the end of the day this is your time and your money involved when creating food art," Langberg told us.

"So you have to enjoy it first and foremost and that’s the most important thing. Everything else should be extra."
Mushu From Mulan

Anatomical Heart

Didi Pickles From Rugrats

Pepa Madrigal From Encanto

Elmo

Butterfly

Verified Here’s My Lion Using Most Of The Leftover Produce I Had In My Fridge

Sea Turtle Made Using Tortillas, Purple Cabbage, Purple Potatoes, And Plum

Scar From The Lion King

Watermelon Lobster

A Parrot

Tigger From Winnie The Pooh

Rainbow Hummingbird

Recently I discovered the beautiful digital art of talented artist @underdott on @society6. I decided to recreate his gorgeous rainbow hummingbird.

Another Space Scene

Colorful Eagle Made Using Various Fruit And Vegetables

Wasp

Pennywise From It

Rubeus Hagrid From Harry Potter

Susie Carmichael From Rugrats

Arnold From Hey Arnold

Stanley Ipkiss From The Mask

Mufasa From The Lion King

Héctor Rivera From Coco

Shakespeare

Daphne From Scooby Doo

Velma From Scooby Doo

Vintage Space Themed Food Art

Fiona From Shrek

Fruit Toucan

Alice And Caterpillar

This piece was inspired by the incredible work of one of my favorite embroidery artists @aprilinna.

Summer Campfire

Tetradactyl

Seong Gi-Hun From Squid Game

Freddy Krueger

Wednesday Addams

Tanya Mcquoid From White Lotus

Winifred Sanderson From Hocus Pocus

Shrek Oreo

Queen Elizabeth II

Jigsaw Oreo

Inspired By Vintage Halloween Art

Rupaul

Jimi Hendrix

Porky Pig From Looney Tunes

Charlotte Pickles From Rugrats

David Bowie

Jason Voorhees From Friday The 13th

Helga From Hey Arnold

Dolly Parton

Wavelength Cardigan Using Cookie Dough, Pear, And Plum

The NYC Taxi

Nemo And Dory In Oreo Form

Happy Chinese New Year!

Kissing Goldfish Made Using Dried Fruits

B.I.G.

Queen Grimhilde From Snow White

Michael Jackson

Jeepers Creepers Movie Poster Recreated

Lion King Breakfast

