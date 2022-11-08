Inspired By Wes Anderson’s Movies, This Home Services Website Gave Rooms From 6 Popular TV Shows A Makeover

We believe that majority of you have seen “The Grand Budapest Hotel”, “The French Dispatch” “Moonrise Kingdom” and maybe some other movies directed by Wes Anderson. Then you might agree that they stand out with their eccentricity and unique narrative styles, as well as their visual approach.

Inspired by the Andersonian aesthetics, the home services website Angi with the help of interior designer Lau Wlasenkov gave rooms from six popular non-Wes Anderson TV shows a makeover in the director’s iconic style. Scroll down for some whimsical, bright and symmetrical interiors! This might be an inspiration for your future home, maybe?

Russian Doll

“Do you keep waking up in your bathroom? Either you’re having trouble finding your bed, or you’re the main character Nadia in season one of ‘Russian Doll.’ In this critically acclaimed Netflix series, Nadia, played by Natasha Lyonne, rematerializes in her bathroom at the same moment during the same party, no matter how hard she tries to end the cycle. Throughout the season, Nadia’s minimally lit, black-white-and-brass industrial-style bathroom is known as each episode’s aesthetically and thematically dark antechamber.”

“Whimsical symmetry is one of Wes Anderson’s signature flourishes, reflected in Nadia’s bathroom design on the show. So, we accentuated the symmetry by brightening the room’s color scheme and adding twin columns of Andersonian suitcases, an elegant solution for organizing bathroom clutter. Plus, we added tiles inspired by the movie ‘The Darjeeling Limited’ for more Wes Anderson flair. Can you spot Nadia’s cigarette pack?”

Succession

“The TV show ‘Succession’ has all the ingredients of a Wes Anderson classic: a domineering dad, multiple wayward children, barbed dialogue, and a dizzying sense of scale. But in ‘Succession,’ the dark comedy-drama that follows the trials and tribulations of a family-owned media conglomerate, backgrounds remain backgrounds. The characters’ home designs feature chrome and glass, indicating the terrible wealth and stunted emotional life of the characters—rather than exposing them through the twee expressionism that Anderson favors.”

“To redesign the patriarch character Logan Roy’s summerhouse office, we turned to another boss for inspiration: the office of Editor-in-Chief Arthur Howitzer, Jr. from ‘The French Dispatch.’ We added curves to the windows to soften the space, and, because Anderson’s films are packed with characters trying to exorcize their demons through art, a melancholic painting-in-progress of Logan’s children.”

Friends

“Although the revered 1990s sitcom ‘Friends’ set is recognizable to generations of fans, we think it needs some Wes Anderson discipline. First, we decluttered Monica’s apartment, the site of many on-screen breakups, breakfasts, and holidays, and set her new furniture on a tighter grid to reveal its latent symmetry. Then, we reigned in Monica’s color free-for-all without muting the room’s palette. And we’ve put Phoebe’s guitar in pride of place for good measure.”

“But our signature piece is the retro TV set. Everyday items such as a TV or clock can undermine an otherwise cultivated room—but remember, the Wes Anderson style is all about the details. You might not want to add a monochrome cathode ray tube TV in your living room, but framing a flat-screen TV in a cabinet or a picture frame is an excellent way to add character to your living room.”

Bridgerton

“The hit Netflix show ‘Bridgerton’ spurred a cultural appreciation for the design style now known as Regencycore. Opulent to the point of decadence, the show’s sets frame an equally dramatic story of love and gossip in early 19th-century British high society. The main character Daphne’s bedroom is a royal cupcake of space, but today’s teens might prefer a touch of modernity and humor in their take on the elegant English boudoir.”

“Daphne’s patterned walls already have a Wes Anderson feel, but we made the look bolder by adding zebra wallpaper. This design choice brings in Anderson’s preference for an unexpected and exotic flair.”

Mad Men

“Fans of the show ‘Mad Men’ are likely familiar with how the various featured homes indicated the emotional status of the main characters, such as Don and Meghan’s hip but the soulless house and the gloomy kitchen of the original Draper household. And while most of this period drama show takes place in a high-pressure advertising agency during the 1960s, we chose to give the main character’s home the Wes Anderson treatment.”

“The ‘Mad Men’ set designs tended toward the realistic, and all three kitchens were gloomy by Andersonian standards. We gave it a design overhaul inspired by Anderson’s ‘Moonrise Kingdom,’ including a bright yellow color scheme, wood paneling, and New England-themed art. If you look closely, you’ll notice Don’s trilby still sitting on the counter.”

Sex Education

“Netflix’s hilarious (and oftentimes lascivious) coming-of-age comedy ‘Sex Education’ is truly an education in British interiors—an often random assembly of details accumulated over centuries of cultural shifts and decades-worth of family heirlooms. While the main character Otis’s attic bedroom already looks like a classic Wes Anderson den, we gave it a few final touches to make it shine.”

“The fox-den feel fits Otis’s attic perfectly, so we borrowed stylings from the movie ‘Fantastic Mr. Fox’ for the makeover. Anderson previously described his movie’s palette as ‘hyper-autumn,’ so we made golden yellow leaf patterns appear to cascade from the wooden beams and columns. But while Mr. Fox wears Wes Anderson’s famous corduroy jacket during the movie, we left Otis’ iconic tricolor bomber jacket hanging by way of an Easter egg.”