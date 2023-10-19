ADVERTISEMENT

The spooky season is officially upon us, and while people brace themselves for the upcoming Halloween celebration, others have decided to put out content in line with the scary theme.

One content creator in particular has shocked his viewers after investigating a haunted store, stunning his crew along the way.

Brian Rafat Awadis, aka FaZe Rug, has come out with a viral ghost-hunting video taking place at a Spirit Halloween shop

In fact, Brian Rafat Awadis, AKA FaZe Rug, has said that his latest haunted investigation was “the scariest investigation he had ever done”.

Moreover, the YouTuber, who has 24.5 million subscribers, confidently announced that his new video entitled My Demonic Encounter at the World’s Most Haunted Store would “prove that ghosts are 100% real.”

The 26-year-old runs a channel subscribed to by 24.5 million people

Earlier this week, the 26-year-old videographer who is best known for his vlogs, gaming videos, and pranks uploaded the eerie reportage, viewed by over 2.2 million people.

Taking place in a Spirit Halloween store, FaZe, along with his friends Sherman and Amanda Raye, who happens to be a medium, unveiled the alleged numerous hauntings that have been terrorizing staff members.

FaZe brought two of his friends, including Amanda, a medium, to investigate the store

The YouTuber and his posse were told to go investigate the shop that specializes in Halloween decorations and costumes after they had been informed that its animatronics would set themselves on.

These giant spooky decorations would allegedly go off, unprompted by the presence of a person stepping near them, which is what the mechanics would normally require to work.

The “My Demonic Encounter at the World’s Most Haunted Store” video received over 2.2 million views on YouTube

Not even two minutes into filming, FaZe’s crew caught on camera a Jack-o-lantern animatronic with its mouth cracking open as a mechanic, set off by what the YouTuber claimed to be spirits.

“Who stepped on that?” the investigators asked amongst themselves before coming to the conclusion that nobody had stepped close enough for the decoration to set itself on.

FaZe claimed multiple animatronic Halloween decorations went off, despite no one coming in close proximity to them

The California native-born to Iraqi immigrant parents went on to interview several employees, each sharing their own chilling encounter with alleged spirits.

Brandon, the shop’s district manager, recalled: “We’re in the building process, it was late 1.30 a.m., and I was with an associate.

Throughout the ghost-hunting experience, FaZe and his crew alleged decorations and toys were moving and making sounds by themselves

“I’m up on the ladder, we’re building the roof over there, one of the curtains just opens.

“Doors locked, no music, it was only us two in here.

“Who stepped on that?” the friends asked amongst themselves before coming to the conclusion that spirits were among them

“We freak out right away, hop off the ladder, we’re searching throughout the whole store, didn’t see anything.

“I get back up on the ladder, and they hand me the next roof part, and clear as day we both hear ‘Hello?’

FaZe interviewed multiple Spirit Halloween employees who each told of their own scary experiences working at the shop

“We flipped out and we just left. We locked the door, ‘we’ll be back tomorrow. We’re not doing this tonight.’”

“It was like there, right next to us.”

Brandon, the shop’s district manager, recalled seeing the curtains move by themselves

The YouTuber and his friends were filmed showing some gadgets off, including a rem pod, a popular device used in the ghost-hunting community to measure spikes in the electromagnetic field.

Throughout the Spirit Halloween store, filmed after closing time at night, animatronic decorations were captured being triggered one by one, which FaZe and his crew claimed to have been all inexplicable occurrences, as they said they were never in proximity to the machines.

FaZe and his crew filmed animatronic decors being inexplicably triggered one by one

An employee named Ryan subsequently shared his own ghostly experience: “When we were building the store, the lights didn’t work.

“Me and another associate were showing another associate the back.

The YouTuber and his crew used some ghost-hunting gadgets, including a REM pod used to measure spikes in the electromagnetic field

“We were walking to the back, with our flashlights through all the doors, we see a sofa in one, just like, facing the door.

“On our way back, we’re walking through this hallway, we just hear a scream all around us.

An employee recalled being frightened upon seeing random chairs consistently being placed in corners facing doors

“We just all ran out.”

Ryan went on to recall that a store associate who was closing the shop had witnessed one of the costume walls shake before seeing all the costumes fall off.

FaZe and his crew alleged that the only way the animatronics could be triggered was by standing close to them or walking near them

As FaZe and his friends were systematically filmed freaking out over decorations being set off, eerie random sounds, and hair-raising sights, medium Amanda admitted she thought the spirit of a young child was roaming the premises.

Another employee, Brandon, revealed that he had seen mirrors inexplicably breaking, as well as making the frightening discovery of seeing random chairs consistently being placed in corners, facing the doors.

Amanda, the medium, thought the spirit of a young child was haunting the shop

Towards the end of the investigation, FaZe and his friends claimed they were seeing a wall of costumes moving, before showing glimpses of certain costume packages slowly rocking back and forth.

“I just got home, it is 3:30 in the morning,” FaZe filmed himself during his video’s outro.

The shop’s district manager recalled “flipping out” after hearing a scream, despite being alone in the shop with a colleague

He continued: “I am still in shock and disbelief from what happened and what we witnessed.

“I was trying to debunk it in every possible way.

FaZe’s crew caught on camera a Jack-o-lantern animatronic with its mouth cracking open as a mechanic, allegedly triggered by ghosts

“I was asking Brandon, I was like, ‘Yo, is there someone back there? Is there anyone else here?’

“He set the alarm, walked out with us, and left the parking lot first.

The California native is best known for his vlogs, pranks and ‘Call of Duty’ videos

“I just cannot believe what we witnessed, that is the craziest most real thing that’s ever happened.”

The content creator amazed many of his viewers who showered him with admiration in the comment section.

FaZe and his crew went ghost-hunting at the Spirit Halloween shop during its closing time

“FaZe, this has to be the best haunted video you’ve ever posted,” one viewer commented.

They added: “I didn’t think it was a ghost, I thought someone was actually in the shop too!”

FaZe and his crew claimed to have seen ghostly occurrences, testing ghost-hunting gadgets in different areas

Another person wrote: “That place was insane, nonstop activity!

“You definitely need to go back and try to figure out who is there and what their stories are.

Towards the end of the investigation, a wall of costumes was filmed while the packets of costumes were rocking back and forth

“I am still in shock and disbelief from what happened and what we witnessed,” FaZe said

“They’re probably from before that store was there and are using the animatronics to communicate.”

It is unclear whether FaZe’s video was scripted or not, but the influencer has a long YouTube career dating back to a channel called “fathersonchaldean” in 2008.

In 2012, the YouTuber created his current popular channel, where he posted short clips of Call of Duty gameplay.

He was subsequently invited to join the esports team FaZe Clan, which he now co-owns.

You can make your own judgment on FaZe’s ghost-hunting investigation by watching it below

His channel officially surpassed 1 million subscribers in 2015, before earning a Diamond Play Button award, hitting 10 million subscribers in 2018.

FaZe’s video stunned many of his viewers