Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“AITAH For Demanding To Check My Brother’s Girlfriend’s Bags Before They Leave My House?”
Angry woman indoors raising hands expressing frustration about demanding to check brotheru2019s girlfriendu2019s bags before leaving.
Family, Relationships

“AITAH For Demanding To Check My Brother’s Girlfriend’s Bags Before They Leave My House?”

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Family get-togethers walk a fine line between a heartwarming success and a total disaster, and sometimes, it only takes a brief moment to tip the balance.

A few days ago, Reddit user Kaylaharper90 shared a story about a recent visit from her brother, his girlfriend, and the children they’re raising. At first, it seemed just like every other time, but when the kids stopped playing, a few toys went missing.

As the Redditor went looking for them, she quickly realized that they weren’t just misplaced—the toys were purposely hidden in the visitors’ bags.

RELATED:

    Family visits can quickly go from great to bad to worse

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    This time, it was a few missing toys that revealed a much deeper problem

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    After the story went viral, the woman released an update on the latest developments

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: kaylaharper90

    Stealing can become an addiction

    We can’t know for sure what pushed the woman to steal, but there is a condition in which a person experiences a consistent impulse to secretly take items they might not even need—it’s called kleptomania.

    According to the fifth edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5), the symptoms of kleptomania include:

    • A persistent, recurrent impulse to steal items that are not needed for personal use and do not bring financial gain;
    • Feelings of increased tension before a theft; of pleasure, gratification, or relief at the moment of a theft; and, often, of guilt, shame, and/or remorse after a theft, and sometimes of depression;
    • The individual’s thefts are not committed due to delusions, mania, or hallucinations, and are not motivated by revenge or anger;
    • A person’s thefts cannot be better explained by Antisocial Personality Disorder, Conduct Disorder, or a manic episode.

    The age of onset for kleptomania varies, and it can begin in childhood, adolescence, or adulthood. In rare cases, it also begins in late adulthood. So, if Vivian has it now, it could be that she didn’t have it when Chase met her.

    However, some experts believe this doesn’t absolve people of responsibility for their actions

    “In 40 years of evaluating a variety of offenders, including men and women who steal repeatedly, I have never encountered a true case of ‘Kleptomania,'” psychologist and expert in criminal behavior Dr. Stanton Samenow wrote. “These individuals steal frequently, usually with great proficiency and, more often than not, escape detection.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Like driving a car, stealing is a skill that they acquire and practice. Developing a modus operandi, they quickly case out targets and proceed with the theft. They are under no compulsion to steal. If they think there is a good chance of getting caught (e.g., they spot cameras in a store or a security officer), they refrain from stealing at that particular time,” Samenow explained.

    But if they do get busted, he said these thieves offer a variety of explanations to try to minimize the penalty—portraying themselves as a victim is one of them.

    “This makes the act of stealing appear to be the result of a psychological disorder rather than what it really was—a conscious and deliberate act,” Samenow said.

    “Stealing is not necessarily related to a need for the item or to its monetary value. Some individuals steal merely for the excitement. This excitement occurs before, during, and after the act (unless, of course, the thief is caught). For the proficient, frequent thief, even when he is arrested, there is the challenge of deceiving others in an attempt to get out of the hole into which he has drug himself.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    People have had an extensive discussion with the author of the post about  what happened

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Most of them believe she did nothing wrong

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    But a few think otherwise

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    3

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    borjestromming avatar
    Borje Stromming
    Borje Stromming
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Im kinda glad Chase wasn’t a complete äss-hat in this story, sounds more of a victim to baby trapping. So many stories where partners just side with their spouse for the sake if it. Vivian sounds like a real entitled piece of 💩 ”your girl has more toys then my 3 has combined” Buhu!

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    how these YTAs condoning this - she got caught, called out and is upset that her children saw that? Maybe don't steal and lie.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    nitka711 avatar
    Nitka Tsar
    Nitka Tsar
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Take it from someone who tried to steal something as a kid: those girls knew what they were doing! Apart from their ages (they are old enough to know better), they were acting too suspicious. They knew they were not allowed to take the items.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    borjestromming avatar
    Borje Stromming
    Borje Stromming
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Im kinda glad Chase wasn’t a complete äss-hat in this story, sounds more of a victim to baby trapping. So many stories where partners just side with their spouse for the sake if it. Vivian sounds like a real entitled piece of 💩 ”your girl has more toys then my 3 has combined” Buhu!

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    how these YTAs condoning this - she got caught, called out and is upset that her children saw that? Maybe don't steal and lie.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    nitka711 avatar
    Nitka Tsar
    Nitka Tsar
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Take it from someone who tried to steal something as a kid: those girls knew what they were doing! Apart from their ages (they are old enough to know better), they were acting too suspicious. They knew they were not allowed to take the items.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda