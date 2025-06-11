Someone asked “Doctors and nurses, have you ever witnessed a couple have a child that was obviously not the father's? If so, what happened?” and people shared their wildest stories. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own experiences to the comments below.

#1 I had the opposite happen, sort of.



My wife and I are both brown skinned dark haired half-Mexicans and our moms are both 100% white blondes with blue and green eyes.



So we sort of knew it was a c**p shoot with our baby, but the nurse who was assisting with delivery had no idea. At one point she gets sort of nervous and calls for help and another I guess more senior nurse came in and nodded and came over to talk to me.



I thought there was something *wrong* with the baby as she comes over and stumbles through some questions; so I was the father and no one else was coming, etc. Then finally she awkwardly asks if either of us happened to be blonde growing up.



I said yeah I was and both the baby's grandparents are blonde as they come and this wave of relief went over her and she brought me over to see this blonde as hell crowning baby head.



It's funny because he looks just like me if you applied a gringo Instagram filter. We often get awkward questions about his heritage and my wife always hits them with "Yeah we're not sure if he's mine."



It's always funny to see people nod for a moment and then go "Wait what?".

#2 Both my sons came out with barrel chests, red hair, and huge hands and feet. So they look exactly like me. My wife looks at them all loopy on d***s and says ' Thats not my kid!' The whole room went silent for a minute and then we bust out laughing. My wife has a wicked sense of humor.

#3 I had a vasectomy. While chatting with the doctor, he told me about another patient. This guy had three kids and came in for the snip-snip because he and his wife decided they were done having children.



The doc opened up his sack and found nothing to snip. This guy was born without the ability to have any children. The poor doctor had to explain to him what happened.



Imagine finding that out that way.

#4 I am a nurse working in labor and delivery.



Most of the time if the mom thinks the baby may not be her boyfriends/husbands they will just have their friend/sister/mom with them there for the delivery and have the dad come to the hospital/room after seeing the baby. No guarantees because babies can change a lot over a couple weeks. Many African American babies have very light skin when they are born and it gets darker.



I have a had a Pt's husband get upset about the baby being too light(they were both black) until his mom smacked him and told him that's what he looked like when he was born.



Recently I had something I thought was interesting happen. Girl comes in in labor with her boyfriend, sister and a friend. Boyfriend doesn't seem too engaged during the process but that's not uncommon. Baby is born and is fine, sister sends dad to get some stuff. Note here all people involved are Hispanic and only speak Spanish. My specific medical Spanish is pretty decent and I can get you through an epidural or delivery, most things that come up pretty well but I am not fluent. So as soon as the dad leaves the sister is like I have a question for you and then process to say something I can't understand at all, I try to clarify but I'm just not getting it, I offer to go get the translator. She's like no I dont want it to be official. She whips out her phone and through Google translate asks "how can we get a paternity test in the hospital?"

I then have to explain that we really don't do that but you can get one at CVS. They tell me that the baby doesn't look like the other child of this mom and this guy and that it might be someone else's but they wanna check before telling him. So I just apologize and tell them how they can get a DNA test at CVS and they are like $50.



This isn't the first time I've been asked about paternity testing, just had no idea how you say it in spanish.



Edit: Thank you to all the people telling me how to say paternity test in Spanish, I appreciate the effort and will try to remember it but I also have google translate. I just didn't recognize/understand the words at the time she was asking me which is why I offered to get a translator. Its not generally accepted for nurses to use their phones to translate at work.



Also yes you can get a DNA test at CVS, I believe someone in the comments has posted a link. You can also get a DNA test done at a clinic but it generally costs more. The first time the paternity test thing came up I asked my manager who said to refer them to cvs which is what I have heard other nurses do as well. Some hospitals used to offer paternity testing but many no longer due because it is not usually seen as medically necessary and as such usually isn't covered by Medicaid or insurance so the hospital ends up eating the cost. I am not saying that there are no hospitals that still do paternity testing just that it is not the case at any of the hospitals I have worked at in my area.



You don't know anyone else's life circumstances so it is best to reserve judgment about the choices they have made or you think they may have made because not every situation is cut and dry. Plenty of biological fathers leave and do not support their children, women are not all lying villains. Life is very gray, just treat people with respect and compassion.

#5 I used to work with a guy whose wife was pregnant. Near time for delivery every one at our place of business had a big party with gifts, money, etc.



So big day comes, water breaks, they get in car to go to hospital. She breaks the news on the way there it’s not his, the kid is another race, and if he could just drop her off at the hospital and then leave, that would be great.



He took a few days off work, found a new apartment, moved out, filed divorce etc. he called in to work and told someone what happened, news spread pretty fast. All congratulations cards, etc were cleaned up and thrown away. Every one was very sensitive to his pain.



Except, somehow, I don’t know how, I did not get the news.



So on his first day back, I walked into the office he shared with 6-7 other guys and said “Hey hey, Daddio, how’s fatherhood so far? Getting any sleep? Got some pictures? Let’s see the little tike!”



He slowly lifted his head to look at me with a painful look. The room was dead silent. One of his workmates stood up, grabbed my arm and walked me out of the room, shushing me. “What happened, “ I asked, “Did it die? What’s the problem?”



When he told me I about died myself. I still feel bad for the dude and it’s been 30 years.

#6 I work in anesthesia. One of my colleagues had someone vaginally deliver a baby with "Steve's Lunchbox" tattooed above the "birth canal." The OB/GYN said to the father after the delivery, "Congratulations Steve." The guy replied that his name was indeed not Steve. Don't know if that counts.

#7 I know a girl who was pregnant with her boyfriend's best friend's baby. He found out there was a possibility about a week before she gave birth. I went up to see her once he was born and he looked just like the friend, there was no question. I broke the news to her boyfriend and he was absolutely devastated.



His parents were heartbroken and super pissed. They had bought the girl everything she needed, including a $500 car seat/stroller set. She refused to give anything back. She started up a relationship with the friend immediately after having their child, and they're still together a decade later. But the the kicker for me has always been that the boyfriend and best friend were next door neighbors.



She moved into his house after coming home from the hospital. So her exboyfriend and his family had to see them basically everyday raising this child that they had believed to be his for the entire pregnancy. I can't even imagine.



Edit: Yes, they did a DNA test right after he was born. The baby was the friend's.

#8 Happened to my fiancé's mom..

His mom is a labor and delivery nurse. One time she had a patient whose parents were present during her stay at the hospital. The staff there have a white board with some general information about the patients like blood type, time spent in the wing, and like how far along. This information is nameless for HIPAA reasons and instead has a patients number.

So this patient happened to be the only one in the wing at the time. Her father was walking back from the cafeteria at one point, and noticed the board. He stopped one of the nurses and asked if the blood type for the patient on the board was correct (he knew his daughter was the only patient there). It was B+. The nurse confirmed it was correct.



Turns out he knew his and his wife's blood type. He was O+ and his wife was A-. This combination will never yield a B+ baby. He brings his wife out and just points at the board and this look of shock washes over her.



TL:DR Father of patient in labor finds out his wife cuckolded him 25 years later by knowing his blood type punnit squares.

#9 Worked in the army hospital on ft Lewis. A woman came in for belly pain and we found out and told her she was 10 weeks pregnant. The husband at the bedside started laughing, grabbed his coat and left the room explaining to us that he had been in Afghanistan until 3 weeks prior. He looked back and her and just said “well that’s that Brittany.”



I always liked how classily he left her while she just silently stared off into space.

#10 I’m not a nurse, my professor was an L&D nurse and she once saw a man running between two delivery rooms. Both women he had impregnated went into labor and gave birth the same day. Supposedly the one he was married to was angry because the woman he cheated with was impregnated after the wife but had her kid ten minutes before the wife.



L&D is apparently the most drama filled section of hospitals. My SO is planning to be a nurse and he’s going to work in L&D/neonatal this year and I’m excited to hear any dramatic stories.

#11 Obligatory: Not a nurse or doctor. My brother told me this story about a man he used to work with.



Brother's work friend is from eastern european country and came to USA many, many moons ago and started his family here. One of his sons meets a nice girl, they plan to get married but life happens and then more life ends up coming out of them. Whole big family is excited about new baby, father-to-be is absolutely ecstatic, they have a small ceremony before baby is born, yada yada.



Delivery time comes and out pops this little boy who is about 50 shades darker than either parent and new dad absolutely loses his s**t. In his heartbroken rage, he accuses his new bride of cheating on him, disowns said child and rages right out of the delivery room, leaving new mom all alone with her mountain of shame.



This guy returns to his family and continues his hate filled rampage and exclaims to his family that his w***e of a wife had cheated on him because the baby looked nothing like him in skin tone. The family is shocked, never would have believed this sweet young thing would do that to their son, absolute shame and misery all around.



Well, sitting in a dark little corner of the room, little tiny grandma chirps up and has a story to tell.



Apparently, back in her glory days, during some war or another, she had a great summer with a french solider. A black french soldier. She got knocked up and he got sent home and back then you kept the baby and hoped your family didn't murder you before you could abandon it somewhere. She ended up meeting her husband shortly after getting knocked up and things just progressed as if it was his child and wouldn't you know, the little thing popped out white as snow and she breathed a sigh of relief because this was going to be the easiest lie to keep ever.



So this poor b*****d has been carrying around this super melanin gene his whole life and knocked up his wife and it decided to all come out on his sweet little boy who he now has to go crawling back and reclaim.



Thankfully, the whole family went with him to the hospital, old grandma had a picture of her old fella as proof and husband and wife were reunited.

#12 Not a doctor/nurse, but my (ex)girlfriend delivered a baby while I was in the delivery room, and turns out it wasn't mine.



She was 16, I was 15. All along I was under the impression that this kid was mine, and time to be an adult. Took all the classes, read the books, worked every night/weekend to save whatever money I could as a 15 year old. I finally get the call she is in labor, so I have somebody rush me to the ER. Luckily for her, it wasn't a long labor, only about 6 hours, but their was a complication. The baby came out with the umbilical cord wrapped around its neck. Doctor assured us it was going to be OK, but the nurses were prepping for things to go south.



Baby comes out, its a light shade of purple, and the nurses immediately take the baby and put on the smallest mask you have ever saw, to help it get oxygen I guess. I was too panicked to ask a lot of questions. They state they need to keep the baby on watch overnight, so I stay in the room with the ex.



The next evening, baby is back in the room with us, and all seems well. The Ex is asleep, and the same nurse from the night before comes into the room, and beckons me out. She states that at risk of her losing her job, she has to break some harsh news to me, that kid is not mine. She stated that while at this stage it wasn't obvious, over the next few weeks it would become clear this kid was mixed, and since both of us were white, it was a high probability that it wasn't mine.



Queue a mixed bag of emotions, and me promptly waking the ex to get a little clarification. Come to find out, she knew the chances, and was just hoping it was mine because it worked better for her. Apparently her father was old school racist and she didn't want to have to deal with that. I left the hospital to collect my thoughts, and a few weeks later was served with child support papers. One DNA test and about 6 weeks later, I am 0.0% that kids father.



Where ever that nurse is now, I hope your life is amazing. I understand that you were not supposed to get involved in the personal side of things, and keep it professional, but you saved me a lot of additional headache.

#13 Similar, but I don't know where else to put it because it just makes me laugh. My aunt is a nurse in the maternity ward. She had a couple come in where they were both very black. Lady has baby and it is white AF. Like, totally pale, no trace of any pigment. They put the baby on her mom and the mom starts yelling about how this isn't her baby and they stole her baby (in all fairness, you can be very confused during/after delivery, it wasn't stupidity), just sobbing and freaking out and the father is just sitting there and looks very confused becasue even he's realizing that even if she did cheat, there is no way the baby would be THAT white. The doctor and nurses are trying to assure her that this is her baby and the skin usually darkens later.



Come to find out, when he called his mom, she pointed out that they have a second cousin who is albino and maybe baby got that gene. Turns out that's what happened- baby was albino.

#14 I worked as a lab tech before I became a nurse. We had a set of twins in the NICU that were super early and the mom was still in the OR getting sewed up from the caesarean. I was drawing Baby B’s blood when mom was wheeled over to Baby A’s isolette. She was crying and said, “Oh thank god you’re not black! I have been so worried the last 7 months.”



So newborn babies, especially when they’re born early, are very pink, almost red. So even if a baby *was* part-black, their skin isn’t necessarily dark yet. But looking at these babies, it was obvious they were going to be black. The shape of the face, the texture of the hair, and Baby B that I was working on had an intense Mongolian spot.



A few weeks later, my NICU nurse friend told me that the babies were now on a “no-info status” meaning security alert, can’t give anyone information about them, can’t refer to them by name, etc. She said there was a huge fight because the mom’s husband (white guy) obviously noticed that the babies were half black and that mom had cheated on him and got pregnant. The real dad (black guy) came in and didn’t realize the mom was even married.



Those poor babies ☹️.

#15 Had a college buddy whose fiancee was pregnant. They were the "perfect couple," both had just over a year with great careers starting out, everything was butterflies and rainbows. Fast forward to the delivery room, they're in there and out comes a very black baby. He's quite the pale redhead, and she's a blonde/blue eyes Texas girl. He made sure everyone was ok, waited for her parents to arrive, and left without saying a word. He moved all his stuff out of the house while she was in the hospital, and cut off all communications with her, just walked out of their lives in the most stone-cold act I'd ever seen. They were together for nine years, and he just left cold turkey. She tried to contact him at his job a few times, but he quickly moved up the ladder and eventually got a job in another city. He told me once that he took solace in the fact that her family had already dropped about $10k in a wedding that never happened.

#16 Had a lesbian couple come in. One of them was pregnant, neither knew. Judging from all the screaming this information was poorly received.

#17 Oh man, I'm so late to this thread! I used to work in the newborn nursery at a hospital. We got the babies right from delivery, cleaned them up, footprinted them, checked vitals, etc. Dads usually came in with the newborns. This dad comes in with this baby. Dad is white, mom is white, baby is very obviously not white. The dad was very quiet standing next to this baby, watching us clean it up. He says quietly, "I don't think this is my baby." You could tell he was absolutely devastated. We advised him not to sign the birth certificate until he was sure. Not sure what happened after we sent the baby back out to mom, but I felt awful for the guy.

#18 Not quite what you’re asking but in the same vein. I’m a nurse in a level 4 neonatal ICU. We service the sickest of the sick from our state and the surrounding states, so we see it all.



We had a baby that was sick as snot. Lo and behold we discovered it’s blood/spinal fluid, etc was septic with herpes. In most babies, we avoid this by treating the herpes while the Mom is pregnant.



In this case the mom didn’t even know she was a carrier. So where did it come from? This is the awkward and sickening moment when everyone in the room realized where the herpes came from. Turns out, the father had an affair and contracted the virus from his lover.



So yeah, while this woman’s baby is on the verge of death, she finds out her husband has been cheating on her and his cheatin a*s is the reason their baby is sick.

#19 My grandmother was a nurse. Once she was assisting with delivering a baby and the ostensible father commented that the child looked good for a premature baby. Without thinking my grandmother told the truth. "That baby is not premature."



So I guess I know where I get my social obliviousness from.

#20 Kinda off topic but I gotta give my friend credit for doing some thing I don't think I could ever do.



Found out after being married an having a 3 and 1 year old his wife had been cheating on him. Multiple times, with multiple men. (Everyone is white though so no obvious signs).



Anyway, when he finds that there is the chance neither of the kids is his, he buys two paternity tests.



He brought them home, but then the horrible conclusion hit him.



He was prepared if they were his. He was prepared if they werent. He had NO f*****g idea what he would do if one was and one wasn't.



So he threw tests away. They divorced, she keeps seeing people for short times and he is now remarried to a fantastic person.

#21 A coworker’s aunt just found out her dad wasn’t actually her dad.



So she was really big into genealogy and had mapped out her family tree as far as she could go. She took one of those Ancestry DNA tests about two months ago, and her father’s side didn’t line up with what she was expecting. In fact, she didn’t recognize a single name that she was matched with paternally. She casually asked her dad if he knew any of the names, and he recognized the surname of the maintenance man at the apartment complex where he and his wife (aunt’s mom) lived shortly after they had gotten married. Claimed he was a lousy repairman who always flirted with his wife, etc.



Aunt’s mom had passed away a few years ago, so she decided to not tell her dad the news.

#22 This happened to a friend of mine, but not in the way you’re trolling for! They underwent IVF and somehow the embryos got mixed up. Not dad’s and neither mom’s or the egg donor’s.

#23 My fiance's father is almost certainly not his biological dad. His mom was just a genuinely terrible human being who didnt even try to hide the fact she was cheating. But his dad loved him from the second he was born and when the mom decided 4 years later she just didnt want the kid anymore she just gave him to his "dad" and rode off. J's dad ended up getting married and they tried for kids before finding out his s***m count was too low to ever father children (they ended up adopting many years later). He sat my fiance down when my fiance was 13 and told him the truth and that if J wanted to test they would but it was up to him. J cried and told him he just wanted him to be his dad and that was the end of that.

#24 When I was born, the Indian doctor told my very very white parents, "Ooh, she looks like an ethnic baby!" It's a funny story years later, but I imagine that it wasn't so funny when my brunette mother had to explain to my blonde dad that yes, this baby with a full head of long, jet-black hair was actually his child. I always wondered if my dad had some doubts about me the first few months of my life, before my hair turned blonde.

#25 Not a doctor, but a distant cousin of mine definitely has children that don’t belong to the father....My cousin was adopted as an infant and was essentially a “crack baby.” She struggled with some developmental issues and has a low IQ compared to most, but can still live on her own with little to no issues. She (a white woman) married a latino guy (really dark brown skin) several years ago and they had a son together who has dark hair, dark skin, and dark eyes. He is easily identified as their son. The real trouble happens years later...Her husband, who we’ll call Javier, has some IQ issues of his own. Just a little slow when it comes to tasks and reasoning. Anyway, Javier is in the military and gets deployed internationally for about 6 months. When he comes home, his wife is 4 months pregnant...you do the math. He still believes the baby is his own, even after it’s born with pale skin and blonde hair & blue eyes. If that wasn’t bad enough, it happens AGAIN two years later with another baby. Same blonde hair and blue eyes. Everyone knows she slept with a different man (it was actually her high school boyfriend), but Javier still thinks the children are his. It’s kind of sad, but at this point there’s not much you can do. He has raised the kids as his own.

#26 Happened to a dude I knew.

He got his Gf pregnant just as he was about to break up with her. She was trashy and he came from a rich family. But she was pregnant so he did the right thing.



Turns out that the kid wasn’t his so he kicked them both out. Apparently the father of the baby was some poor dead beat.

#27 I worked labor and delivery. Had a very young mother come in, accompanied by her parents. She was just 12-13 and parents looked stuffy and kept telling her should've had an abortion, she was too young, etc. Her mother was silent the whole time but leaked tears for her constantly. While she labored, I received a call from a very young boy who said he was her boyfriend. His trembly voice explained that her father wouldn't come to the hospital. I explained that I couldn't give out information but he could talk to her afterward.I went in, told her he had called and she showed me a picture of him. He was white, straight red hair, pimply and tiny--the runt of the litter.

About an hour later, her phys ed teacher stopped by to check on her, which I thought was odd. We didn't get many teachers checking on students. He was as opposite of the boyfriend as he could get: tall, very muscular, beautiful smile, and rich, chocolate brown skin.

The girl's father accompanied her to the delivery room. Odd, but ok. The more she pushed, the louder she cried. In between, she kept say "sorry daddy"". Finally, out slid a very beautiful, chocolate brown baby boy. I thought her father was going to pass the F**k out on my delivery room floor. I did my usual "it's a boy!" And said nothing else. I handed him off to a nursery nurse and got dad a chair. The new mom said "I'm sorry daddy," over and over again. Her mom, now frowned up, came to see the baby, took one look, started asking God for forgiveness, and left. I sent her dad home a short bit later, admonishing him to react at home, not here. I set up a time for our counselor to meet with him before I left. After talking to new mom, she admitted her gym teacher had been giving her "special treatment". I explained s*x to her and she said she'd only kissed the bff, but had stayed after school to be with her gym teacher. I'm state mandated to report child abuse, so I did. Two weeks later, with her world shattered, her baby was given up for adoption. I wish her the best. Of note, this was 1989.

#28 I knew this guy that was in a relationship with this girl. She got pregnant and he found out 8 months into the kid being alive that it wasn't his. He decided to stick around and raise the kid since he got attached in those 8 months. Fast forward a few years later, she's pregnant again and baby comes out very dark skinned even though they were both white. He had told me that everybody in the room got dead silent and she didn't even touch the baby for the first day.

#29 This happened to my brother. He broke up with his super-crazy girlfriend, and a couple months later, she started calling him, telling him she was pregnant. He was very skeptical that the baby was his (we all were), because after they broke up, she basically slept with everyone who would. So, we waited for months, so she could have the baby and my brother could get the paternity test. He was in the delivery room and I was waiting right outside to support him. So, after the baby gets cleaned up from delivery, he comes walking out with this weird look on his face and shows me the baby who looks more like his clone than his son. My brother died when his son was 10 and every time I see my nephew, it's a little shock, because I swear I'm looking at my bro. It makes me miss him a little less, though and my nephew is more like a son to me.

#30 I’m a nurse but this didn’t happen to me. Friend of mine got pregnant in high school. She claimed it was our local doctor’s son’s kid so he agreed to deliver his grandchild for free. Child delivered and it was obviously half African American. Doctor’s son and girl were both white. I think he still delivered it for free as he was relieved his 14 year old son wasn’t a dad.

#31 My best friend was dating a girl and knocked her up. They got engaged, and planned to get married right after the baby was born. There were about 10 of us in the waiting room waiting for her to crank out the baby. It was essentially her parents (his were in another state), some of her friends, and some of ours. After sitting there for about 2 hours, he walks out with a smirk on his face and says "let's go", we all thought something horrible had happened. Her friends ask how the baby is, and he said "fine, but black". He motioned for us to go, so we followed him. In the parking garage, he tells us to follow him to his apartment, then sends me a text asking I could put him up for a while. We literally moved him out of his apartment and into my spare bedroom in like an hour tops. Her parents didn't know who to be mad at. The confusion on their faces when he told them the baby was black was priceless.

#32 I had a test done on my son when he was about 7 months old. Baby momma constantly told me he wasn't mine, but then came after me for child support. Got the test done, and he was mine. So I hired a lawyer, and we sat and chilled. 4 months later she's arrested on charges of distribution of m**h (where my son lived) and he's been with me for the last 8 years.



Now she pays me c.s.





*edit - I was remembering events wrong here. I got my kid when he was 11 months old after DHS did a random stop/d**g test on her and she failed for m**h. I then started a 2 year battle in Juvenile court to not allow the state to "reunify" with the mother. I finally got Juvenile court to release my case to District court, where we fought for actual custody. During our district court battle, she took my son for a visit, and I got a call from the cops in a city an hour away that she had been arrested on a domestic with her boyfriend at a hotel, and they searched her and found needles and m**h paraphernalia. That was the last time she had him unsupervised. We went about 2 years of her barely calling, seeing him once a month for 10-20 minutes, until she finally got arrested on Attempt to distribute m**h charges. She got out on bail, and was arrested for it again 3 weeks later. She spent 3 years in state prison, and has been out about 8 months now. She appears to be clean, and just gave me $100 for extra child support yesterday (shes only court appointed to pay $52 a month) So we're giving her a shot, but she is still and will remain on supervised visits for a long time.



The whole fiasco has been such a blur, its hard to remember exactly when, what, where happened, especially after 4-5 years of really not having to deal with her.



At the time, it was utter s**t though. She punched me a couple times, lied under oath, sent me threats, inappropriate photos of her with other men, the list goes on and on. I've really tried to put alot of it behind me, and forget about as much of it as I can to try and help me forgive her so she can at least be somewhat a part of my kids life, because that's what HE wants. I just watch her like a hawk now.

#33 Neither a Dr or Nurse, but a good friend of mine was out of the country on emergency with his work and I ended up bringing his wife to the ER.



My friend and I are (even still) best friends and all of us went to high school together and I had no idea his wife was unfaithful however, I was in the delivery room as she didnt want to be w/o anyone there.



Baby came out.....straight up Asian. I knew....the OB knew. I just walked out the room then. All I could hear her wailing saying her marriage is over and the nurses quickly picked up on why she was crying.

I called him and told him the news, he explained to his work that a true emergency was at home so they chartered him a flight home (Saudi Aramco high class action) and he filed for divorce right then and there.



During the divorce out of their 3 kids, 0 was my friends. It didnt just mess my friend up, it messed the kids up as well because they knew him as "daddy".



The Court tried to make my friend pay support for those kids who werent his because "they became accustomed" to it and the dad abandonment was borderline criminal. He had 0 biological attachment.



Family courts are so biased against men. My friend spent a fortune fighting it out of principal and eventually won. It emotionally ruined him and now he doesnt trust women. He wont go on dates or anything because of it. I cant say I blame him but that is beyond f****d up.

#34 My brothers friend was in the army and had a shot gun wedding with a woman he had been dating for a few months, she's white american and he's white Hispanic, the baby came out black. until the results came in she was adamant that the baby was his, she even went to the extent of claiming he was getting her depressed and s******l and was a bad father because he wouldn't claim "his" child. the results came back and she said the baby was his and the paternity test revealed that was a lie.



pretty much she thought she was going to stay with him for that army money.

#35 Not a doctor/nurse, but my dad was accused of being the father to a child that wasn't his.



So basically my dad was accused by a woman he slept with (my dad wasn't exactly the most faithful man), that the child was his, even though the child was mixed. The woman was white, and so is my dad.



The case actually went to the Trisha Show (like the Jeremy Kyle show, but older). The test results came out, and shockingly enough, he wasn't the father. One moment from the show, Trisha asked my dad "do you have any other kids?" and he just smirked. We never really found out how many women he got pregnant in that time, and it's likely I went to school with my brothers and sisters but neither of us knew we had the same dad. I never really found out what happened to the woman or to the baby either, but I truly do hope that baby grew up healthy and happy, and I hope the mother found peace with herself.

#36 My brother was doing his obgyn rotation. His story is that in the first birth he assisted the woman had her husband leave the room. Seems odd these days but he had the husband step out for the comfort of the patient. The baby is delivered and the color was not even close. Lily white parents and very black baby. She wants him to stay to talk to her husband who is about to come back and he bails on the whole situation. She was playing the odds all the way to the end.

#37 Had a friend who was from Africa. He married this caucasian chick that already had 3 kids with this an Asian guy. Few years after they get married, she give birth to a very asian looking baby, who looked exactly like the other kids when they were the same age. The guy kept insisting the kid was his and that he had a paternity test etc.



The funniest part was when his aunt came to visit from Africa and he was telling her about the paternity test during a family/friends gathering and in front of everyone she was like I don't give a f**k what kind of paternity test you did, that child is not yours lol. He later had another kid with her who you could tell was his.

#38 Kinda happened to my mom. My biological father is Greek with very pale skin and my mom is a white Western European mutt. When I was born I had very dark skin and a full head of thick black hair. He didn’t seem concerned but his mother freaked out, called my mother and grandmother not so nice names and left.



My father ended up splitting on us when I was about 3 weeks old with no explanation. A couple months later my skin lightened, all of my black hair fell, turns out he was the father. We’ve never tried to reach back out to his family because in that first year of my life they went through a lot of drama including arrests, rehab stays, drive by shootings, an affair followed by a divorce, another baby momma my mother didn’t know about, the list goes on.



My father and I tried to form a relationship when I was in high school. It went okay at first and then he got weird very quickly. He insisted I called him dad, insisted on “regular visitation”, routinely showed up at my friends and boyfriends houses causing a scene, insisted I get family pictures with his new lady and his 5 other kids (none of us have the same mother, and this is not including the baby he had and ditched before he got together with my mom.) I regret ever trying at all. He and his family were and are still trashy hot messes and I’m glad my family decided to keep me away from them.



Cherry on top, he was working for my now husbands parents when my husband and I first met. Once his parents found out who he was and what had happened, they fired him so I would never have to run into him at their business. He had it coming anyway so they we glad to finally stop making excuses for him and let him go.

#39 Labor and delivery nurse here. Black babies are usually a lot lighter at birth. Not everyone is aware of this, so I’ve had a few dramatic deliveries where the father looks at the baby and accuses the mom of cheating because the baby isn’t as dark. Lots of drama happens on L&D 🤷🏻‍♀️



Edit: adding a PSA or pamphlet about this subject wouldn’t really help. A lot of people might be extremely offended that you assumed the father of the baby would accuse their partner of cheating on them. If the father is accusing the mother of cheating right after the deliver of their child then their relationship dynamic might not be the best to begin with.



Edit 2: I don’t mean the baby’s weight, rather their skin color



Edit 3: everyone that’s upset about there not being a PSA or pamphlet on this, if you feel that strongly then please feel free to contact your local hospital to set up education about this

#40 My wife is an RN/Hospital Supervisor. Code Yellow is the code over the intercom for security/large male nurses needed. It rarely ever happens but every now and then over the speakers you hear a “Code Yellow, Labor and Delivery.” You know the reason.

#41 I was blood typing a newborn once. Mom was an O+, baby was AB+... Which is more or less not possible. I immediately panicked, because Jesus God they mixed up the babies. Someone has the wrong baby. We're gonna get sued, they're gonna have to genetic test the entire nursery, what if they subpoena me for being the idiot who discovered the problem? I don't have insurance, what if they sue me?!



After repeating the test three times I called the floor and told them that they'd either drawn the wrong baby's blood, or they'd switched babies because Mom couldn't be the baby's mother.



Lolno, it was a donor egg. The redraw matched fine, everyone was where they were supposed to be. Oh god my *heart*, though!

#42 I learned about Heteropaternal superfecundation from a friend of mine, she is a 5'0 blonde white girl introducing me to her 6'5 black twin. Surprises for everyone that day.

#43 My husband and I were visiting our friends who’d just had a baby (we are the godparents) and we were standing in the hallway talking to both sets of grandparents. Well, apparently the hospital has a rule that only 5 visitors may be present in the hallway, but the security guard had let all 6 of us in for some reason and we didn’t realize it. This nasty nurse comes up to us, notes that there are six of us, tells us someone will have to leave _immediately_, and then turns to my husband and says, “Oh, are you the daddy?” Without missing a beat, he says, “That’s what we’re all trying to figure out here.” She gets a look of horror on her face and backs away.

#44 Not a doctor, but my mother used to work in a medical lab many decades ago. One day, another woman who worked in the building was visiting the lab, and during the conversation, mentioned that she was blood type X, her husband was type Y, and their child was type Z (I don’t remember the specific types).



One of the younger lab techs blurted out “that’s impossible,” and the doctor in the lab just stared daggers at him. Luckily, the visitor either didn’t notice or didn’t care, and moved along shortly after. My mom still remembers it as one of the most awkward moments she’d ever been privy to.

#45 One of my favorite cousins just did 23andme with her dad, and discovered that they were not biologically related at all. This is especially horrible because my aunt (her mother) is one of the most ridiculously zealous and judgmental people I have ever met. She screams at the baby cousins when they don't behave perfectly, she literally threw a pocket bible at a woman in a grocery store after the woman was on the phone and said "s**t" or something, and she likes to send me unsolicited long letters about "God's plan" for my life. Surprisingly, her husband is the most fun and laid-back person I've ever met. He did not deserve this, or her.

#46 I'm olive skinned and my SO is very white. We had 2 very white baby boys and one dark skinned daughter. My father is dark skinned and so are my brothers. My mother was olive like me, or caramel we like to call it. Got a lot of side eye when I had my daughter though and one nurse outright asked me if my SO was really the father. Nowadays she looks and acts like a little brown version of him so no one asks that anymore.

#47 Probably no one will see this. But my cousin met a girl in rehab. Started dating, she relapsed but was pregnant. Had the child, obviously wasn't his. Signed that it was anyways. 7 years later he hasn't had a drink since then and has had sole custody for 6 years. Loves her and is the best dad. She changed his life.

#48 Not in the hospital, but a friend and his GF were on again/off again and she got pregnant. She swears it’s his, he wants a paternity test. He moves in with her and her Mom, she has the baby, take the test. Test is taking a while to come back, him and his family are over the moon with the baby, kinda forget about it. Mentions it to GFs Mom one day and she says “oh yeah, she didn’t tell you? Came back awhile ago, totally your baby!” Awesome, all is well! A few months later they’re moving out and he finds the test in a box, not his baby 😳



ETA ~ He left, tried to stay in the babies life but she wouldn’t let him.

#49 Not a doctor but this happened to me when my stepdad and I were at the cancer ward. We were waiting for a nerve block procedure when the doctor comes in and says something along the lines of “it’s amazing how similar your son looks to you.” My stepdad just went along with it. The doctor left and my stepdad and I just bust out laughing.

#50 Obligatory not me but my great grandmother.



Great granny grew up and lived in a very bad/poor area of a city near a military base around WW1 AND WW2. In order to make ends meet, she became a prostitute. Our understanding is that she was very good at her job and therefore very popular with all the military men around. She did not care what you looked like or your skin color as long as you paid. Her first husband finally figured out that she was the infamous town h*e when her first kid came out very obviously mixed. They got divorced and she found a second husband that didn't mind it at first. 1 white child and 2 mixed babies later, they divorced.



Repeat with 2 out of 11 known living kids being 100% white and a total of 5 husbands as well as several boyfriends and fiances walking out on her. Stories are that the hospital staff used to make bets on how soon she'd be back and what mix (black, native american, Asian, Hispanic, etc) the kid would be that time.