Japanese Artist Creates Fake Food That Is Eerily Realistic (70 Pics) Interview With Artist
In case you didn't know, in Japan, the use of faux food is rather widespread. The primary purpose it serves is to provide foreigners with a visual representation of the dish they're considering ordering. This allows them to anticipate what their meal will look like, helping to bridge any language or cultural gaps that might exist.
Artists like Noriko Watanabe are the reason fake food even exists. Her fascination with the art of fake food crafting began in her childhood. The meticulously detailed food samples displayed in the windows of restaurants never failed to intrigue her, so captivated by these lifelike representations, she embarked on a personal journey to master the craft.
More info: Instagram | fakefoodcooking.com | twitter.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Bored Panda reached out to Noriko Watanabe, with some questions to find out more about her and her peculiar craft!
When asked about how she became involved in this unique art form, she reminisced about her childhood fascination with food samples displayed in restaurants. "When I was a child, I was captivated by food samples displayed in restaurants. I then started making miniature food samples and got certified. I then began to learn to make real size food samples in earnest."
In terms of materials, Watanabe shared that she primarily uses resin, clay, and paints to create her incredibly realistic replicas. "Depending on the piece, some can be completed in about 30 minutes, while others take several days," she said, providing insight into the time and effort that goes into each creation.
She confirmed that her works have been used in various settings, including restaurants and TV commercials. "To make the work more realistic, we use the techniques of tall painting and miniature food. I order and research various materials to make them more realistic," she said, offering a glimpse into the techniques and commitment to authenticity in her work.
Today, Watanabe dedicates her profession to this art, teaching in a home class, offering lessons to children, participating in handmade events, holding workshops at companies' requests, and selling her works.
While answering her last question to you, Pandas, she encouraged you to engage further with her work. "I am confident in coloring. I hope you can see that. If you ever come to Japan, please come to my home class and experience making food samples. I am looking forward to seeing you!"