Horror Car Blast Shakes Capital City, 8 Lose Their Lives As Terror Plot Unravels
Burning wreckage of cars after horror car blast shakes capital city in a terror plot investigation with multiple casualties at night.
A massive explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station has taken the lives of eight people and left at least a dozen injured, transforming one of India’s busiest historic zones into a tragic scene.

The blast, which occurred around 7 pm today (November 10) at the Lal Qila Metro Station, started a domino effect, igniting a parked car and several nearby vehicles. Firefighters and police rushed to the scene as terrified bystanders fled amid screams and smoke.

Highlights
  • Eight people lost their lives after a car explosion near Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi, India.
  • Authorities are probing possible links to the recent seizure of bomb-making chemicals.
  • Locals described the scene in gruesome detail, with several being traumatized.

For many, what they witnessed will never be forgotten.

“We saw body parts spread on the road,” a local said in an interview.

    “It felt as if we were all going to lose our lives,” a shopkeeper told local media, recalling the deafening boom that knocked him to the ground multiple times.

    Survivors described the scene in haunting detail, explaining how beyond the shattered glass and charred metal, the explosion left behind deep psychological scars into everyone who witnessed it. 

    “No one could figure out what happened. When we saw someone’s hand on the road, we were absolutely shocked. I can’t explain it in words.”

    Another resident, Rajdhar Pandey, said he saw flames rise from his window before running downstairs. “There was a loud explosion,” he said.

    In the confusion that followed, survivors and bystanders struggled to make sense of what they had just witnessed. Some began sharing theories, such as a gas leak or a planted device.

    Among the injured was an auto driver named Zeeshan, who recounted the moment a car exploded just two feet ahead of him. 

    “I don’t know whether there was a bomb in it or something else, but it exploded,” he said.

    Investigators are examining the possibility of the blast being caused by a makeshift bomb

    According to Delhi Fire Services, the blaze was contained by 7:29 pm Deputy Chief Fire Officer A.K. Malik said, “We received information about a blast in a car near Chandni Chowk Metro Station. Seven units were sent immediately.”

    By then, the area had been cordoned off, and authorities placed the entire national capital on high alert.

    Special Cell officers arrived soon after, joined by bomb disposal squads combing through the wreckage. Investigators are now examining the possibility that the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) placed inside a vehicle.

    Images from the scene showed the charred remains of what appeared to be a Swift Dzire car, the suspected epicenter of the explosion.

    Witnesses said they saw flames shooting up several feet high, followed by panic and chaos as bystanders scrambled to help the wounded.

    “The noise was so loud I thought an earthquake had struck,” said a shopkeeper from the nearby market. “It took us a few seconds to realize people were on fire.”

    Authorities had recently uncovered a stash of bomb-making chemicals in Faridabad, 25 miles from Delhi

    While no group has yet claimed responsibility, the timing of the blast, coming just hours after authorities uncovered nearly three tonnes of explosive material in Faridabad, less than 40 kilometers from Delhi,has alarmed security agencies.

    That earlier seizure, involving 6,400 pounds of bomb-making chemicals, led to the arrest of two doctors accused of being part of a terror network linked to Pakistan-based groups Jaish-e-Mohammad and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.

    During raids, police recovered ammonium nitrate, detonators, timers, and multiple firearms, including assault rifles and pistols. Officers said the men had also treated wounded fighters in Kashmir and used academic networks to raise funds for their operations.

    Though investigators have not confirmed a direct connection between the Faridabad case and Monday’s explosion, the proximity and scale of both incidents have deepened fears of an organized plot to target the capital.

    As a precaution, states including Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra have been placed on alert, with Mumbai police increasing surveillance at major transport hubs and tourist zones.

    "A coincidence?" The incident has left the city in a state a shock

