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“My Stalker Won’t Bother Me Again”: Wife’s Chilling Realization About Her Late MIL Leaves Husband Devastated
A solemn red-haired woman in a yellow sweater, resting her head on her hand, contemplating a stalker situation.
Family, Relationships

“My Stalker Won’t Bother Me Again”: Wife’s Chilling Realization About Her Late MIL Leaves Husband Devastated

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It’s not uncommon for female in-laws to occasionally butt heads, or even engage in a heated, long-standing dispute. You’ve likely read many stories on this site about a mother-in-law tormenting her daughter-in-law, to the point that it escalates into a full-blown family drama with people taking sides. 

But the story you’re about to read today took a darker turn. It is told from the perspective of the daughter-in-law who learned something shocking about her husband’s mother upon her sudden and tragic passing. 

Safe to say, the woman felt a heavy burden lifted from her chest upon her MIL’s demise, as she finally had the chance to live a normal life again. 

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    It isn’t uncommon for female in-laws to engage in a conflict

    Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    But in this story, the rift persisted even after the mother-in-law’s passing

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    Image credits: cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    The realization has yet to hit the woman’s husband, who had been overcome by the emotions from losing his mother

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    Image credits: anonymous

    Stalking leaves a lifelong and damaging impact on the person who experiences it

    Based on her story, it is clear that the woman had been deeply traumatized by the stalking she went through. It had likely taken a toll on her physical and mental well-being, especially after filing reports to no avail. 

    Experts say stalking may leave a lasting and detrimental impact on the person. According to crime psychology professor Dr. Mary Beth Wilkas Janke, victims suffer much higher rates of anxiety, depression, insomnia, and social dysfunction. 

    The author experienced cyberstalking via email, which, according to psychologist Dr. Romeo Vitelli, can have more severe consequences for a person’s overall quality of life. 

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    “Victims are also far more likely to take defensive actions, such as taking time off from work or school, changing jobs or schools, and even moving away from family and friends to avoid contact with their stalker,” Dr. Vitelli wrote

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    Image credits: MART PRODUCTION/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    But apart from the traumatic episode she endured, another concern for the woman is how to tell her husband about the ugly truth she discovered. As clinical psychologist Dr. Susan Krauss Whitbourne advises, putting off the conversation only prolongs the agony. 

    Instead, she advises giving a heads-up that a serious conversation is coming. This helps open doors and reduce friction. 

    “Start by announcing what the conversation will be about, and make it clear that it’s your feelings or point of view that’s at issue,” Dr. Whitbourne noted

    The author admitted that she likely won’t experience the happiness she deserves as long as the issue lingers. It may be best for her to finally broach the topic, for the sake of her peace of mind.

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    Readers didn’t hold back with their reactions

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    The woman shared an update

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    Image credits: Alena Darmel/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    As she revealed, her husband finally pieced everything together and has since apologized to her

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    Image credits: anonymous

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    The author provided more information

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    Many commenters shared messages of support, while others offered their advice

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

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    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

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    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
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