Some moments in history aren't just breaking news—they're foundation-shaking events that echo through the centuries. From the bold signatures on the Declaration of Independence to the mushroom clouds over Japan, America's story is defined by pivotal moments that changed everything that came after. These aren't just dates to memorize for a history test; they're the turning points that explain who we are today.

Whether it's the Supreme Court's devastating Dred Scott decision that helped ignite a Civil War or the tragic sinking of the Lusitania that pulled us into a world conflict, these watershed moments transcend their own time. We've gathered 25 of the most profound events in American history—the kind that didn't just define their decade but continue to shape our lives today. Take a journey with us through the moments that made America, for better or worse.