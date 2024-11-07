The Debby Ryan Meme: Awkward Never Looked So Iconic

ADVERTISEMENT

You’ve probably seen the Debby Ryan meme floating around the web: the charming actress flashing her signature smirk with a bashful, awkward look. If memes are measures of today’s fame, the young star has made it big from with her viral expression clip.

The Ryan smirk is just one of the many expressions of the Disney Channel actress-singer featured in her teen shows and movies. It is, however, the one that is seeing the most traction so far.

In this discussion, we explore the connection between television and today’s prevalent memes, focusing on how and why Debby Ryan has become a significant figure in this cultural phenomenon.

The Origin of the Debby Ryan Meme

We first see Debby Ryan’s signature smirk in her 2012 film Radio Rebel. In the teen flick, Debby Ryan plays a shy high school student named Tara Adams, who maintains a secret identity as Seattle’s hottest radio DJ.

ENews caught the teen star on the red carpet on February 17, 2023, and posted what she said about the film.

As expected from a teen-themed Disney movie, the film is full of familiar high school scenarios with plenty of relatable teen issues weaved in. In one scene, Debby tries to stand out in a crowd to catch a cute boy’s eye. She nervously brushes the hair out of her face and tucks it behind her ear while anxiously looking upward.

The movie premiered in 2012, but it was only eight years later that it broke through into the meme space when creator @hoemoticon on X zeroed in on that particular moment on May 2, 2020. The post logged 62,200 likes.

The pots came with the caption: “15 y/o me at a concert in the crowd acting different from the others so my fav can notice me,” making us all recall our own awkward and cringeworthy moments in similar situations.

Creators took the meme and ran with it, making their own versions, copying the smirk, splicing the scene against other awkward instances, or using the look as a comment to cringe moments.

Debby Ryan’s Smile Was Destined to Become a Viral Meme

While there is no exact formula for determining whether something will go viral, the Rebel Radio clip was primed for viral success.

Significant pop culture events and references often serve as ideal sources for meme creation. Consequently, teen films featuring iconic pop culture moments provide a strong foundation for the meme generation.

In an interview with The New York Times, Meme creator Saint Hoax said that a meme’s power lies in its transmissibility and unique knack for being cross-cultural and relatable (1). In the case of the Debby Ryan meme, the awkwardness of her unique stare expands beyond just that scene.

A 2013 study published in the Computers in Human Behavior Journal found that memes that spark a stronger emotional response were more likely to be shared (2). Cringe is surely a strong emotional response that merits sharing.

How Fans and the Star Herself Embraced the Meme

Many creators created their own versions of the Debby Ryan smirk. For instance, TikTok Chris Brockman III posted a parody of it on May 18, 2021.

He mimicked scenes from the movie in comical skits, finishing with the famous clip. His post has been viewed 3.1 million times and has received 725,400 likes.

In a post on X on October 2024, @ehgrimbly posted a split image showing someone mimicking the famous post.

Image credits: @ehgrimbly

Debby Ryan embraced the meme with candid humor. At one point, Ryan addresses how she achieved the look on her viral meme in a post on X:

“I was serious about my craft from a young age and studied technique alongside Roxanne from ‘A Goofy Movie.’”

She accompanied the joke with a capture of her smirk, a true sign that she knew how to take things in stride. This post of the Disney Star on X has since been deleted.

When TikTok user @rubasworld interviewed Ryan about the viral image on May 1, 2020, the actress explained that you sometimes get “crazy eyes” when trying to make an expression. The interview received 57,700 likes.

Ryan uploaded a video on August 8, 2020, reprising her iconic movie and series roles in a TikTok fashion show. Her video received 139.5 million views and 26.7 million likes.

The Effect the Meme Had on Debby Ryan’s Career

Ryan’s playful spirit when it comes to the meme captivated her fans. They couldn’t get enough of watching the actress dive into the fun, adding her creative spin and keeping the meme alive with fresh content.

Image credits: @midwstindigos

Image credits: @fcktepatriarchy

Ryan has always followed an upward trajectory, from becoming Disney’s go-to gal and starring in a growing roster of films to having some exciting new projects, like an upcoming American Horror Story season. Creators recognized that and jumped into capturing more iconic moments with the star.

For instance, TikTok channel @earthgoneviral pooled clips of Ryan’s meme-worthy moments and interviews. The post was uploaded on December 31, 2023, and has logged 6.6 million views and gotten 658,300 likes.

Meanwhile, Chris Brockman III’s TikTok channel @theonlycb3 has uploaded videos about Radio Rebel that have garnered millions of views. Two videos, posted on May 15, 2021, and May 19, 2021, received 2 million and 3.1 million views, respectively.

Ryan saw extended traction through memes in her shows, interviews, and persona. Debby Ryan has amassed 7.3 million followers and 36.7 million likes on her TikTok account, giving her access to the younger demographic on the platform.

How Memes Keep Celebrities Relevant

Ryan’s example demonstrates how celebrities have the unique chance to leverage memes to their advantage. According to the global marketing agency IMA, memes offer excellent traffic opportunities (3).

When people share memes of celebrities, often without even realizing it, they help keep those stars relevant. However, IMA suggests that the memes have become more critical than the celebrities featured, and when a celebrity attempts to suppress a meme, it often backfires.

For instance 2013, Beyonce’s publicist emailed Buzzfeed, requesting they remove some “unflattering” images of her. Buzzfeed shared the email, drawing attention to the previously ignored photos. Then, the meme took off, turning the shots into an online frenzy.

Image credits: unknown

According to IMA, “Beyonce was no longer the honest, strong, brave woman. She was insecure and oppressive.” Publicists worldwide took notes and learned that quashing authenticity can do more damage than unflattering shots.

Other celebrities who have breached meme status, which has kept them (or their work) relevant and relatable, include ’80s singer Rick Astley rickrolling, Leonardo DiCaprio making a toast, and Nicolas Cage.

Although the celebrity’s works that reach meme status may be older, memes keep them alive in their various contextual uses, sustaining the fame of their work beyond the celebrity’s peak.

References

Alexis Benveniste. “The Meaning and History of Memes.” NYTimes, January 26, 2022. | https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/26/crosswords/what-is-a-meme.html?smid=nytcore-ios-share&referringSource=articleShare Rosanna E. Guadangno. “What Makes a Video Go Viral? An analysis of Emotional Contagion and Internet Memes.” Computers in Human Behavior, 2013. | https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0747563213001192 IMA. “Celebrity memes: power to the people.” IMA global, 2024. | https://ima.global/thoughts/celebrity-memes-power-to-the-people/