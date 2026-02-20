Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I’m A Bad Mother”: Cruel Teen Lashes Out After Learning That Actions Have Consequences
Upset daughter sitting on couch while mom supports stepdads strict punishment in a tense living room conversation
Lifestyle, Parenting

“I’m A Bad Mother”: Cruel Teen Lashes Out After Learning That Actions Have Consequences

Bullying should not be tolerated, no matter where it’s found. It can be a tough realization for parents that one of their children might be an actual bully, going around spreading cruelty. And then, when they face the consequences of their actions, they try to manipulate their way out of them.

One mom asked the AITA online community for a verdict on whether she was wrong to side with her husband’s strict punishment for her daughter. The teenager had found a very cruel way to tease her younger, possibly autistic half-sister, but thought it was unfair that she was being grounded. Scroll down to find out what happened.

    It can come as a shock to some parents that one of their children is a bully

    Image credits: dimaberlin-1 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    This mom asked the internet to weigh in on how she and her husband handled a cruel case of bullying at home

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: blipblipbulls**t

    There is no excuse for bullying. It has a huge negative impact on many areas of the victim’s life

    Coming to terms with the fact that your child might be a bully can be a very confusing time for parents. Nobody wants to think that their kid could behave cruelly. You start questioning your parenting skills, wonder where you’ve gone wrong, and ask yourself if there was anything you could have done differently to stop this earlier.

    According to ‘Stop Bullying,’ some of the main signs that your child may be bullying others include them getting into physical or verbal fights, behaving increasingly aggressively, and having friends who are bullies.

    Other red flag behaviors include your child having unexplained extra money or belongings, or getting sent to the principal’s office or detention frequently.

    What’s more, bullies tend to be competitive, worry about their reputation or popularity, blame others for their problems, and don’t accept responsibility for their actions.

    Bullying leads to profoundly negative results for the victims, who feel humiliated, socially isolated, scared, helpless, judged, and misunderstood. It also leads to declining physical, mental, and emotional health, decreased self-esteem, changes in eating or sleeping habits, declining grades, and sometimes even self-destructive behavior.

    In some cases, bullies behave the way that they do due to insecurities, unmet emotional needs, and a lack of control

    Meanwhile, licensed trauma therapist Malka Shaw, LCSW, told ‘Parents’ magazine that the expression “hurt people, hurt people” is “very true.”

    “Bullying usually comes from unmet emotional needs, not innate meanness. Some common themes include insecurity, low self-worth, peer pressure, or feeling out of control…. Emotional dysregulation and struggles with impulse control or managing frustration can also spill into aggression,” she explained.

    Bullies tend to be controlling, dominating, entitled, secretive, make hurtful jokes, blame others, and lack empathy. According to Shaw, lacking empathy doesn’t automatically make someone a bully, but it is something to look out for. Another major red flag is cruelty to animals.

    “Peer groups have the most influence in the adolescent phase. If their peers mock others, share inside jokes meant to exclude, or seem to thrive on drama, your child may be going along with it—or learning those behaviors to stay in the group,” Shaw told ‘Parents.’

    What do you think, Pandas? Do you think the parents were right to ground the teen for how she mistreated her half-sister? Or would you have handled things differently? How would you react if you learned that your own child went around bullying other kids? If you’ve ever been bullied before, how did you tackle the issue? Share your thoughts below.

    The internet had mixed reactions to the story. The author answered their questions and shared more details in the comments

    Many readers thought that the mom handled things the right way. Here’s their take

    Not everyone was on the same page. A few internet users thought that everyone was in the wrong

    Some internet users went as far as to call the mom out

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real.At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design.In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle.I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    StumblingThroughLife
    StumblingThroughLife
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago (edited)

    I'm confused (no surprise, lol), but she states her exes new wife had twins older than Annie? Does that mean his wife already had twins before marrying? That makes more sense, or I missed that bit. NTA re: the stepdad grounding a bully - because that is what she is, unfortunately. It does often happen in these situations, (my mum remarried - and I/my 2 siblings acquired 2 much younger step siblings, and sometimes it was difficult due to frequent favouritism - from both parents, tbh - but I was 15 then, and I made the decision to ignore it). A 16-year-old, bullying a 9-year-old, is horrible/childish and she deserves her punishment.

