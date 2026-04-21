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Sure, raising a child takes a village. But the village has its own life too—and having people around doesn’t mean you can dump your responsibilities on others whenever it’s convenient for you.

One woman in her 30s had been dealing with exactly that. For years, her father and stepmother expected her to help raise her 9-year-old half-brother, despite her having her own children to look after. She had said no countless times, but when they asked her to bring him along on her family’s dream trip to Paris, she finally lost her patience.

They didn’t take it well. Read the full story below.

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The woman’s dad and stepmom keep expecting her to take care of her little half-brother

Image credits: vh-studio / freepik (not the actual photo)

But when she finally told them he was not her responsibility, they did not take it well

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Image credits: prostock-studio / freepik (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: rina.chu / freepik (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: miksturaproduction / freepik (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: PianistHoliday3484

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Readers wanted to know more, so the woman shared extra details about the situation in the comments

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Many agreed she was not in the wrong, and some even said she should consider going no contact

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