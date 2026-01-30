Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More

ADVERTISEMENT

Children should be able to trust their parents more than anyone else in the world. Your mom and dad are always supposed to be there for you, whether you’re having the best or worst day of your life.

But the older one woman gets, the more she becomes suspicious of the stories she’s been told by her mother. That’s why she’s finally decided that it’s time to get a DNA test done, against her mom’s wishes. Below, you’ll find the full story that the woman shared on Reddit while seeking advice, as well as some of the responses concerned readers left her.

This woman has always suspected that her parents have been keeping secrets about her

Young woman with blonde hair in a gray sweater looks contemplative, reflecting on DNA test conflict with her mom.

Image credits: Garakta-Studio/Envato (not the actual photo)

So she finally decided that it’s time to take a DNA test

Young woman describes wanting a DNA test despite her mom being strongly against it due to family suspicions and tensions.

Text about a mom being unfair and more affectionate with son, causing daughter to want a DNA test even more.

Text about childhood punishments and feeling like a rebel, relating to daughter getting a DNA test conflict with mom opposition

Text discussing a daughter wanting a DNA test despite her mom being strongly against it and controlling family dynamics.

Text about paying for a DNA kit despite mom’s opposition, testing her reaction with a card game prompt.

Text excerpt showing a tense family moment involving a mom against daughter taking a DNA test.

Text excerpt about a mom opposing her daughter getting a DNA test, despite family discoveries from DNA testing.

Text about sending DNA test kit, worried about opening results due to mother's strong opposition to daughter getting DNA test.

Middle-aged mom in orange top talking to daughter outdoors about DNA test concerns and family matters.

Image credits: msvyatkovska/Envato (not the actual photo)

Text about a mom strongly opposing her daughter getting a DNA test, increasing interest in doing it even more.

Text about a mom reacting defensively when questioned about family DNA and last name, sparking more interest in a DNA test.

Text about daughter noticing family traits differences, feeling betrayed by mom’s strong opposition to a DNA test request.

Daughter wants a DNA test despite mom’s strong opposition, risking family relationships and seeking peace of mind.

The author later revealed some more background information

Text discussing a mom’s conflicting claims about the delivery room and resistance to daughter taking a DNA test.

Text excerpt about a mom opposing a DNA test, raising more interest in daughter wanting to confirm family relationships.

Daughter recalls awkward talk with mom about boyfriends and miscarriage, sparking tension over DNA test curiosity.

Gloved hand using a pipette to transfer liquid into a small tube with DNA test results blurred in the background.

Image credits: Image-Source/Envato (not the actual photo)

Mom being secretive about documents fuels daughter's desire to get a DNA test and uncover family truth.

Finally, she updated readers on her plans

Text showing a person planning to get a new birth certificate to clarify biological parentage despite mom opposing a DNA test.

Text message discussing concerns about name change and its impact on DNA test results involving mother and daughter conflict.

Text on white background explaining marriage ID rules, highlighting conflict over DNA test between mom and daughter.

Image credits: cigweb_01

It’s perfectly natural to be curious about your family and where you came from

It’s easy to forget this as an adult, but children know almost nothing about the world until they’ve been taught. We aren’t born knowing how to walk, talk, or read, and whatever we are told is taken to be true. For example, if you’re told that the man and woman taking care of you are your parents, you’re not going to question that as an innocent, trusting child.

But if you begin to notice that things aren’t adding up as you get older, you might want to get a DNA test done. According to The Guardian, over 40 million people around the globe have done DNA tests through companies like 23andMe, Ancestry, MyHeritage, and more. Often, people seek out these tests to find their biological parents, siblings that they weren’t aware of, or new relatives.

Young woman thoughtfully sitting in chair, symbolizing mom against daughter getting a DNA test, reflecting family conflict and curiosity.

Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

It’s perfectly natural for humans to be curious about where they came from, especially if their family doesn’t keep detailed records. Researchers in the UK found that 66% of adopted women made efforts to find their birth parents, while 34% of adopted men have done the same.

UConn Health explains that people often search for their birth relatives to learn more about their medical history, to understand why they were adopted, to find out about family traits and/or personalities, and to learn about their family history in general. So if you’re suspicious that your “parents” might not actually be related to you, it’s understandable to seek out a DNA test.

Setting boundaries with toxic parents is necessary

While it’s certainly not common, paternal discrepancy does occur from time to time. This is when a father raises a kid that he is led to believe is his biological child, but in reality, the two share no blood relation. This is estimated to occur in about 1% of families, but it tends to happen with younger parents, unmarried couples, parents of a lower socioeconomic status, or in certain isolated cultural groups.

In this particular situation, however, many readers pointed out that the mother is clearly keeping some secrets from her daughter. And regardless of the lies she’s been telling, she’s treated her daughter poorly for years, which is incredibly unfair.

Middle-aged woman and man sitting closely on a couch, holding hands, considering a DNA test with mixed emotions.

Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

When it comes to dealing with a toxic parent, Headspace recommends first deciding on the role you want to have in the relationship. Then, it’s important to set and enforce boundaries that you feel comfortable with. You might even have to take some time away from the parent altogether to process how they’ve treated you and decide how to move forward.

Headspace notes that family drama is inevitable, but it’s not your responsibility to fix your parents’ issues. If spending time with them only damages your mental health, it might not be worth it to maintain that relationship.

If you can’t trust or rely on your relatives, make sure that you have a support system outside of your family that you can lean on. And don’t be afraid to be honest about how you feel, even if it’s difficult or painful. You deserve to live your truth, with or without your toxic parents around.

Later, the author responded to several readers and shared more details about her situation

Reddit discussion about family mysteries and DNA test doubts with a mom strongly against daughter getting a DNA test.

Text conversation discussing a mom’s denial leading to increased interest in a daughter’s DNA test results.

Text conversation about concerns and dilemmas surrounding DNA tests between a mother and daughter on social media.

Comment discussing family dynamics and suspicion around DNA test, highlighting mom against daughter getting DNA test scenario.

Text conversation discussing a mom’s strong reaction against her daughter getting a DNA test and related family issues.

Text comment conversation about ordering a birth certificate without parental consent to confirm identity before a DNA test.

Text conversation discussing a daughter wanting to share DNA test results with her brother despite mom's opposition.

Text conversation showing a daughter discussing therapy and parents cutting her off amid DNA test conflict concerns.

Reddit comments discussing the conflict over a daughter’s DNA test and discreet methods to obtain saliva samples.

Reddit conversation about a mom strongly opposing daughter getting a DNA test, sparking more curiosity and debate.

Online discussion about a mom strongly against daughter getting a DNA test, sparking more interest in doing it.

Online forum conversation about a mom opposing her daughter getting a DNA test, sparking more interest in the test.

Online forum conversation showing a discussion about concerns and decisions regarding DNA testing and birth certificates.

Text conversation discussing a mom opposing her daughter’s DNA test, increasing the daughter’s desire to get one.

Many readers assured the woman that she had every right to get a DNA test done

Reddit comment highlighting conflict over daughter getting a DNA test, emphasizing mom's opposition and suspicion.

Comment discussing a daughter’s right to know her biology and her mother’s disapproval of a DNA test decision.

Comment about mom being against daughter getting a DNA test, revealing family secrets and half-sister discovery.

Comment advising a 19-year-old to take a DNA test without needing mom’s permission or involvement.

Comment discussing a mother strongly against a daughter getting a DNA test while the daughter wants to know the truth.

Comment discussing a mother strongly opposing a daughter's DNA test, increasing her desire to take it even more.

Excerpt from online forum discussing daughter wanting a DNA test despite mom being against it.

Text comment about being honest with mother, expressing frustration about hidden facts and DNA test conflict between mom and daughter.

Comment suggesting to publicly share DNA test results to expose a mother against the daughter taking the test.

Reddit comment discussing a mother strongly against daughter getting a DNA test revealing family relationship doubts.

Comment text about a daughter wanting a DNA test, highlighting a mother's strong opposition and increased curiosity.

Some even shared similar stories of their own, as well as messages of support for the author

Comment discussing a son adopted and his lack of interest in taking a DNA test to find his birth mother.

Comment from adopted user sharing experience with DNA test revealing family truth and its emotional impact on life.

Comment on social media post about mom opposing daughter’s DNA test, causing more determination to proceed with testing.

Comment discussing a mom being against her daughter getting a DNA test, making the daughter want it even more.

Text post about family conflict involving a mother strongly opposing daughter’s decision to get a DNA test.

Woman sharing her story about family secrets and the impact of taking a DNA test on her life and identity.