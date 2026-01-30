Mom Is So Against Daughter Getting A DNA Test That She Wants To Do It Even More

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Children should be able to trust their parents more than anyone else in the world. Your mom and dad are always supposed to be there for you, whether you’re having the best or worst day of your life.
But the older one woman gets, the more she becomes suspicious of the stories she’s been told by her mother. That’s why she’s finally decided that it’s time to get a DNA test done, against her mom’s wishes. Below, you’ll find the full story that the woman shared on Reddit while seeking advice, as well as some of the responses concerned readers left her.
This woman has always suspected that her parents have been keeping secrets about her
Young woman with blonde hair in a gray sweater looks contemplative, reflecting on DNA test conflict with her mom.
It’s perfectly natural to be curious about your family and where you came from
It’s easy to forget this as an adult, but children know almost nothing about the world until they’ve been taught. We aren’t born knowing how to walk, talk, or read, and whatever we are told is taken to be true. For example, if you’re told that the man and woman taking care of you are your parents, you’re not going to question that as an innocent, trusting child.
But if you begin to notice that things aren’t adding up as you get older, you might want to get a DNA test done. According to The Guardian, over 40 million people around the globe have done DNA tests through companies like 23andMe, Ancestry, MyHeritage, and more. Often, people seek out these tests to find their biological parents, siblings that they weren’t aware of, or new relatives.
Young woman thoughtfully sitting in chair, symbolizing mom against daughter getting a DNA test, reflecting family conflict and curiosity.
It’s perfectly natural for humans to be curious about where they came from, especially if their family doesn’t keep detailed records. Researchers in the UK found that 66% of adopted women made efforts to find their birth parents, while 34% of adopted men have done the same.
UConn Health explains that people often search for their birth relatives to learn more about their medical history, to understand why they were adopted, to find out about family traits and/or personalities, and to learn about their family history in general. So if you’re suspicious that your “parents” might not actually be related to you, it’s understandable to seek out a DNA test.
Setting boundaries with toxic parents is necessary
While it’s certainly not common, paternal discrepancy does occur from time to time. This is when a father raises a kid that he is led to believe is his biological child, but in reality, the two share no blood relation. This is estimated to occur in about 1% of families, but it tends to happen with younger parents, unmarried couples, parents of a lower socioeconomic status, or in certain isolated cultural groups.
In this particular situation, however, many readers pointed out that the mother is clearly keeping some secrets from her daughter. And regardless of the lies she’s been telling, she’s treated her daughter poorly for years, which is incredibly unfair.
Middle-aged woman and man sitting closely on a couch, holding hands, considering a DNA test with mixed emotions.
When it comes to dealing with a toxic parent, Headspace recommends first deciding on the role you want to have in the relationship. Then, it’s important to set and enforce boundaries that you feel comfortable with. You might even have to take some time away from the parent altogether to process how they’ve treated you and decide how to move forward.
Headspace notes that family drama is inevitable, but it’s not your responsibility to fix your parents’ issues. If spending time with them only damages your mental health, it might not be worth it to maintain that relationship.
If you can’t trust or rely on your relatives, make sure that you have a support system outside of your family that you can lean on. And don’t be afraid to be honest about how you feel, even if it’s difficult or painful. You deserve to live your truth, with or without your toxic parents around.
Later, the author responded to several readers and shared more details about her situation
Reddit discussion about family mysteries and DNA test doubts with a mom strongly against daughter getting a DNA test.
Text conversation discussing a mom’s denial leading to increased interest in a daughter’s DNA test results.
Text conversation about concerns and dilemmas surrounding DNA tests between a mother and daughter on social media.
Comment discussing family dynamics and suspicion around DNA test, highlighting mom against daughter getting DNA test scenario.
Text conversation discussing a mom’s strong reaction against her daughter getting a DNA test and related family issues.
Text comment conversation about ordering a birth certificate without parental consent to confirm identity before a DNA test.
Text conversation discussing a daughter wanting to share DNA test results with her brother despite mom's opposition.
Text conversation showing a daughter discussing therapy and parents cutting her off amid DNA test conflict concerns.
Reddit comments discussing the conflict over a daughter’s DNA test and discreet methods to obtain saliva samples.
Reddit conversation about a mom strongly opposing daughter getting a DNA test, sparking more curiosity and debate.
Online discussion about a mom strongly against daughter getting a DNA test, sparking more interest in doing it.
Online forum conversation about a mom opposing her daughter getting a DNA test, sparking more interest in the test.
Online forum conversation showing a discussion about concerns and decisions regarding DNA testing and birth certificates.
Text conversation discussing a mom opposing her daughter’s DNA test, increasing the daughter’s desire to get one.
Many readers assured the woman that she had every right to get a DNA test done
Reddit comment highlighting conflict over daughter getting a DNA test, emphasizing mom's opposition and suspicion.
Comment discussing a daughter’s right to know her biology and her mother’s disapproval of a DNA test decision.
Comment about mom being against daughter getting a DNA test, revealing family secrets and half-sister discovery.
Comment advising a 19-year-old to take a DNA test without needing mom’s permission or involvement.
Comment discussing a mother strongly against a daughter getting a DNA test while the daughter wants to know the truth.
Comment discussing a mother strongly opposing a daughter's DNA test, increasing her desire to take it even more.
Excerpt from online forum discussing daughter wanting a DNA test despite mom being against it.
Text comment about being honest with mother, expressing frustration about hidden facts and DNA test conflict between mom and daughter.
Comment suggesting to publicly share DNA test results to expose a mother against the daughter taking the test.
Reddit comment discussing a mother strongly against daughter getting a DNA test revealing family relationship doubts.
Comment text about a daughter wanting a DNA test, highlighting a mother's strong opposition and increased curiosity.
Some even shared similar stories of their own, as well as messages of support for the author
Comment discussing a son adopted and his lack of interest in taking a DNA test to find his birth mother.
Comment from adopted user sharing experience with DNA test revealing family truth and its emotional impact on life.
Comment on social media post about mom opposing daughter’s DNA test, causing more determination to proceed with testing.
Comment discussing a mom being against her daughter getting a DNA test, making the daughter want it even more.
Text post about family conflict involving a mother strongly opposing daughter’s decision to get a DNA test.
Woman sharing her story about family secrets and the impact of taking a DNA test on her life and identity.
Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.
I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place
