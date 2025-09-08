ADVERTISEMENT

Modern dating is... interesting, to say the least. Matchmaking apps and their super-duper top-secret algorithms offer to find you the perfect partner even if you have no idea who you are looking for, but anyone who has been exploring the scene knows perfectly well that it isn't as straightforward as swiping.

From being left on read to awkward first date banter and situationships where everyone ends up hurt, the Instagram account @DatingMeme nails every stage of the struggle with painfully accurate jokes. It's basically a free therapy session, but funnier.