“My Dog Is My Family”: Man’s Date Wants Him To Put His Dog Outside, Gets Shown The Door

You can’t rush getting to know a person. It usually takes time to understand the nuances of somebody’s personality.

However, Reddit user KintV realized that the man he had his eye on wasn’t worth the effort in less than a single evening.

KintV had been chatting with him online, and everything seemed well until he invited the guy over for dinner. Upon his arrival, the guest immediately took issue with the Redditor’s dog, revealing they might not be that compatible after all.

This man loves his dog and cannot imagine his life without her, but his date took issue with the pet

And adopted the “it’s either the pet or me” attitude

At least the two of them realized that they’re incompatible

Dating and relationship coach Amy Schoen says that one of the biggest things she focuses on with her clients is authenticity. According to her, we need to be aware of our values and passions so that we can express ourselves and connect with other people without apology.

“If you have a pet, you already have a big love in your life,” Schoen wrote, echoing the Redditor’s feelings. “Someone who wants to date you will either ‘completely get it,’ or not.”

“Those who don’t want to ‘share’ a partner with an animal will often tell on themselves in their communication. They will disregard that part of your life or become sarcastic about your relationship with your pet.”

But if the two of you make it to a first date, you’ll have the opportunity to talk about what’s most important to you, and you’ll also get to share a typical day in your life. And if you pay attention, this should give you valuable insights into whether this person aligns with you or not.

Of course, your partner cannot and will not have all the same interests as you. This does not necessarily mean they are the wrong person for you, much less that they have a breakup-worthy red flag.

Schoen believes it all boils down to the person’s response to your enthusiasm: does he smile and show interest when you pull out your phone and show pictures of your pup? Or does he casually glance at your phone and say, “Uh-huh” and then go on with a non-related topic? Does he listen attentively to your story about the troubling time you had to take your pet to the vet? Or does he ask why you would ever spend so much money on an animal? Does he suggest a park all of you can visit together on a second date? Or does he ask you to take the dog outside?

For KintV and his date, the man’s dog was, indeed, a dealbreaker. But as unpleasant as the evening must’ve been, at least they realized this sooner rather than later.

Almost everyone who read his story said that the man was completely justified in kicking out his date

A few, however, said that he could’ve been nicer