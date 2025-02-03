ADVERTISEMENT

We are happy to present you with some of the most bizarre and hilarious characters drawn in a unique style by Kyle Beaudette.

Kyle is an author, an illustrator, and a schoolteacher during the day from Ontario, Canada, who has been dabbling in drawing goofy characters since elementary school. The artist shared that he was primarily influenced by the watercolor and ink work of Tim Burton, Quentin Blake, Ronald Searle, and William Steig. “I have kind of blended a few styles and then added my own stink to it. Literally, sometimes. I’m pretty well known for my ‘potty humor’.”

Some of Kyle’s artwork can become pretty intense, therefore, we’ve made a selection that offers a balanced introduction to his work. Though, if you’d like to explore the full spectrum, be sure to check out his Instagram!

More info: Instagram