31 Goofy Yet Disturbing Illustrations That Showcase Kyle Beaudette’s Dark HumorInterview With Artist
We are happy to present you with some of the most bizarre and hilarious characters drawn in a unique style by Kyle Beaudette.
Kyle is an author, an illustrator, and a schoolteacher during the day from Ontario, Canada, who has been dabbling in drawing goofy characters since elementary school. The artist shared that he was primarily influenced by the watercolor and ink work of Tim Burton, Quentin Blake, Ronald Searle, and William Steig. “I have kind of blended a few styles and then added my own stink to it. Literally, sometimes. I’m pretty well known for my ‘potty humor’.”
Some of Kyle’s artwork can become pretty intense, therefore, we’ve made a selection that offers a balanced introduction to his work. Though, if you’d like to explore the full spectrum, be sure to check out his Instagram!
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
In an interview with Bored Panda, Kyle shared a bit more about his interest in drawing and how it evolved.
“I was always drawing in the margins of my school work (as a result of undiagnosed ADHD) and learned to love it as I got a bit better. Nowadays, I use art in my classroom only about as much as any other teacher would, but I usually draw for an hour or two each night. During the pandemic, I discovered a love for watercolor and ink and even published a children’s book called ‘The Garden Witch’ with Eye of Newt Books using this medium.”
We wanted to learn more about what initially drew Kyle to the world of artistry, to which he replied: “I was never very into sports, and instead I loved cartoons, movies, and comedy. Like I said before, I was an avid doodler in class. ADHD is often thought of as something that makes you incapable of paying attention or focusing, and while that can be true, it also allows you to hyperfocus on certain things.
I can draw or sculpt for hours without realizing any time has passed. I love that. Melting away into my project. I also love spending time on something that creates a tangible finished product. I could also obsess over video games or TV, but I’d much rather be a producer than a consumer when it comes to art and entertainment. Feels like time better spent.”
Kyle also expanded on the topic regarding his ‘potty humor.’
“I draw a lot of animals on the toilet. Why? Well, the paint set I use (Daniel Smith) has like 8 shades of brown. I thought that was ridiculous as it was lacking in some colors I actually wanted. I laughed to myself thinking I could draw some watercolor diarrhea, did that, and it was a hit with my audience… and myself.
I’m always trying to make myself laugh. If I giggle while I’m drawing it, I know someone somewhere will also relate or find it funny. For instance, I draw my wife all the time. A lot of people ask me how I know the intimate details of their lives, but it’s really just that we are all so similar. I draw things that people don’t want to talk about, so it might be the first time they’ve seen someone else admit to something they think is a unique issue of theirs.”
As for the creative process, Kyle wrote: “My process is to draw two eyes, then consider who or what they could belong to. Then I’ll draw a bit of a head shape, and again wonder where the image could go. It continues this way as I move down the figure. Each decision is based on the results of the previous one. I don’t draw from references much unless it’s to draw something technical or maybe something I simply don’t know how to draw. I will scroll through Pinterest or Instagram to get inspired sometimes, but even that I don’t do too much anymore.
I can also draw with a plan, but it’s not nearly as fun. Even then, it’s more of a vague outline than an actual plan.”
“I draw directly in ink, no pencils. This makes the drawing more vibrant, more lively. Many other people draw this way, and I hear that I draw like them constantly. Quentin Blake, Ralph Steadman, Kate Beaton, etc. The similarity is really an effect of working in such a similar fashion. The drawing will be full of oddities and ‘mistakes’ because you can’t correct it. Lines can be seen that should have probably been erased, but you can’t erase them when it’s ink.
It doesn’t bother me *too* much to be compared to great artists like the ones I’ve mentioned. That said, some people do comment that I’m *stealing* the style of another artist. I don’t care for that. I hear that most with Blake and Steadman. Well, I kind of *am* stealing Blake’s style, aren’t I? However, I’m twisting it and making it my own. As for Steadman (which I hear daily), I was never introduced to much of his work, but I can see that it’s interesting and yes, similar to mine sometimes. No serious artist doesn’t reference their inspirations in some way. If you’re not taking little (or sometimes big) bites from the style of artists you love, what are you even doing? You think there are rules to this? Make something that pleases you and your audience. Don’t do anything you feel is stealing or ‘cheating’.”
The artist shared his hopes for the audience’s takeaway: “I hope I can make them chuckle as they scroll through social media, or that they enjoy my children’s book before bed.
I would also like to be an artist that inspires others to pick up a pen and doodle after seeing my ‘simple’ artwork. My style looks very haphazard and easy to do, but it isn’t. I’ve spent about 35 of my 43 years trying to draw in this simple, seemingly effortless way. It is very fun to draw, though. I wish more adults picked it up.
‘Oh, you’re so talented…I never learned’.
You can literally pick up a pen and start today. I only started liking my drawings about three years ago, but I’ve enjoyed the process all along. You will always improve. The quicker you start, the better you’ll get in the end!”
Lastly, Kyle added: “Check out my book, ‘The Garden Witch’, available wherever fine books are sold. It’s not the most appropriate book ever written, but it’s by no means as nasty as my Instagram page.
I also make polymer clay sculptures, and have a few tutorials on my Instagram about that if you’re interested.
Get out there and make some cruddy art, people!”