After delighting audiences with sharp wit and brilliantly unexpected twists, Whoops Comics is making a much-anticipated return to Bored Panda. Known for its minimalist yet striking comic strips, the artist behind Whoops Comics has developed a signature style that lures readers in with seemingly lighthearted setups—only to turn those expectations on their head with clever, ironic conclusions.

While the comics are often compact in format, they carry a surprising amount of depth. Each panel is infused with dry humor, subtle sarcasm, and an astute awareness of life’s everyday absurdities. Far from being just a source of quick laughs, Whoops Comics offers a smart commentary on the unpredictability of human behavior and the curious gap between how we expect life to go and how it actually unfolds.

More info: Instagram

#1

Norwegian cartoonist comic showing a person stargazing, surprised by the universe talking back with humor and satire.

    #2

    Norwegian cartoonist comic depicting a person distressed over dead headphones on a flight.

    The beauty of Whoops Comics lies in its simplicity—it's a reminder that humor doesn’t need elaborate setups or flashy visuals to make an impact. Instead, it thrives on subtlety, timing, and a well-placed punchline that lingers in the mind long after the laugh.
    #3

    Norwegian cartoonist comic showing toaster in bathtub mishap with a humorous, dark twist at a memorial.

    #4

    Norwegian cartoonist's comic strip showing characters dealing with humor and social commentary on setting boundaries.

    #5

    Norwegian cartoonist comic features two men in a humorous Valentine's Day conversation with satire.

    #6

    Ducks stealing bread in a comic strip with social commentary.

    #7

    Norwegian cartoonist's comic: woman talks to friend about sad plants, plant later expresses loneliness with a sunflower face.

    #8

    Norwegian cartoonist's comic: person suggesting a quick "cat wash" instead of a shower, adds humor and social commentary.

    #9

    Norwegian cartoonist comic with sun and person frustrated by hot and cold weather, featuring satire and social commentary.

    #10

    Norwegian cartoonist comic with satire: character enjoys nature, another listens to music ignoring chaos.

    #11

    Norwegian cartoonist comic: two people stargazing, humor in celestial misinterpretation.

    #12

    Comic by Norwegian cartoonist shows person testing new LED bulb, humorously realizing they're still "dead on the inside."

    #13

    Snail contemplating free will while under threat, illustrating satire and social commentary in this comic.

    #14

    Cartoon by Norwegian artist satirizes "Secret Hitler" game, with players accusing each other humorously.

    #15

    Norwegian cartoonist comic with satire, depicting a humorous take on personal hygiene and self-love.

    #16

    Norwegian cartoonist's comic showing a woman buried in parmesan cheese, hinting at satire and social commentary.

    #17

    Norwegian cartoonist's satirical comic with a humorous interaction between people and a dog.

    #18

    Norwegian cartoonist's comic: couple admires each other's eyes humorously with social commentary.

    #19

    Cartoon by Norwegian artist depicting a humorous take on social commentary with characters playing a board game.

    #20

    Comic of two people watching movie in IMAX, shows satire and social commentary; they're blown away by the immersive experience.

    #21

    Norwegian cartoonist comic with a couple humorously discussing collecting red flags at a table.

    #22

    Norwegian cartoonist comic showing two characters mistakenly removing snow poles, causing chaos with a snowplow.

    #23

    Cartoon of a man asking his brain for wedding memories; brain humorously recalls an embarrassing school moment instead.

    #24

    A comic strip by a Norwegian cartoonist featuring satire with a character realizing he's dreaming, then on a couch watching Gordon Ramsay.

    #25

    Norwegian cartoonist comic with satire and social commentary featuring a goldfish in a bowl and two people admiring it.

    #26

    Norwegian cartoonist comic with satire on wealth and hunting in a humorous exchange between a couple.

    #27

    Norwegian cartoonist comic with social commentary, featuring a man bringing tequila as salt for cooking.

    #28

    Norwegian cartoonist comic with satire on classical art protection and modern appreciation.

    #29

    Norwegian cartoonist comic with satire, showing humorous scene of a flawed character gaining admiration.

    #30

    Norwegian cartoonist comic: young person with canes, mistaken for elder, humorous crypto trading satire.

    #31

    Norwegian cartoonist's comic showing a man eating his food clothes, blending humor with social commentary.

    #32

    Norwegian cartoonist humorously satirizes politics as a man confusedly ignores world events on TV.

    #33

    Norwegian cartoonist comic of a cat being called by people and seeking police help, showing satire and social commentary.

    #34

    Norwegian cartoonist comic featuring a man and a talking dog named Mr. Poopysnooty discussing an issue in an amusing context.

    #35

    Norwegian cartoonist comic featuring a humorous satire on personal transformation and success, using unexpected humor.

    #36

    Cat at a laptop humorously writing with puns, by Norwegian cartoonist known for satire and social commentary.

    #37

    Norwegian cartoonist comic with social commentary on memory and perception through a humorous interaction.

    #38

    Cartoon by Norwegian cartoonist features a character struggling with a large backpack of life's challenges.

    #39

    Norwegian cartoonist comic: a mix-up between a birthday and a funeral, featuring humorous satire and social commentary.

    #40

    Comic with satire and social commentary: A man scolds a freelancer for working drunk and pantsless at home.

    #41

    Norwegian cartoonist comic shows character trying to be present, ends with unexpected chaos and satire.

    #42

    Norwegian cartoonist comic with wheelchair satire as doctor struggles to use appropriate language.

    #43

    Norwegian cartoonist's comic: person advised to smile at strangers struggles with social anxiety, humorously portrayed.

    #44

    Norwegian cartoonist comic with satire of couple discussing having kids, humorous twist with children playing nearby.

    #45

    Norwegian cartoonist comic with satire on Earth shape debate, featuring three characters and a hybrid Earth in space.

    #46

    Cartoonist's satirical comic on left dog poop; character plans retaliation with laptop.

    #47

    A dog barks at a bearded man, then reacts with surprise, showing satire and social commentary in a comic strip.

    #48

    Norwegian cartoonist comic features humorous scene with characters in "World's Greatest Dad" shirts.

    #49

    Norwegian cartoonist comic depicting students in math class with humorous social commentary.

    #50

    Norwegian cartoonist creates hilarious comic with a bandaged character humorously insisting on continuing his workout.

    #51

    Norwegian cartoonist comic showing "Comedy Police" arresting a joke-teller, with satire and social commentary elements.

    #52

    Norwegian cartoonist creates a humorous comic with a bird, tree, and person under the moonlight, adding satire and social commentary.

    #53

    Norwegian cartoon features confused characters referencing famous painting, blending satire and social commentary.

    #54

    Norwegian cartoonist comic: A dad creating a core memory with his child, later humorously recalling a strange moment.

    #55

    Norwegian cartoonist comic: A woman giving birth to a synthesizer while a doctor congratulates the parents humorously.

    #56

    Cartoonist's satirical comic, two neighbors and a new window misunderstanding, humorously highlighting social interaction.

    #57

    Comic strip by Norwegian cartoonist showing a humorous job interview with dark social commentary ending at a liquor store.

    #58

    Norwegian cartoonist comic satirizes sleep importance with humor.

    #59

    Norwegian cartoonist's comic: a funny forest hike goes wrong, featuring bears and a concerned hiker in the rain.

    #60

    Two cartoon lions at a bar, one shows a humorous tattoo with a person's face, by a Norwegian cartoonist.

    #61

    Norwegian cartoonist comic featuring fans at a concert questioning their decisions with hints of satire and social commentary.

    #62

    Norwegian cartoonist comic: woman being followed, surprised by her assailant's casual greeting.

    #63

    Norwegian cartoonist humor, man placing baby in bin, woman corrects him, satire on recycling.

    #64

    A Norwegian cartoonist illustrates a patient nervous about surgery, showcasing satire and social commentary in comic form.

    #65

    Norwegian cartoonist's comic showing a father teaching his son a satirical lesson with a duck in the park.

    #66

    Cartoon by Norwegian artist: a person weighs 110 kg, then 84 kg, smiling with a saw in hand.

    #67

    Norwegian cartoonist comic with a dog acting human, brushing teeth and reading, surprising its owner.

    #68

    Norwegian cartoonist's comic featuring a humorous take on buying supplies and spending for children's safety.

    #69

    Norwegian cartoonist's satirical comic about group gatherings with humorous twist.

    #70

    Snail in top hat shows positivity, then gets fired; humorous satire by Norwegian cartoonist.

