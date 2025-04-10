When asked where the ideas come from, Puerto Rican artist Glasshouses admits there's no real method to the madness—just a constant stream of thoughts that occasionally demand to be drawn.

"I did start with a looong list of ideas, and drew quite a few of them. But as time went on, I let go of that list and started drawing comics as they came to me," Glasshouses said in the interview with Bored Panda.

"Sometimes I draw an idea right after it poos in my head. And then there’s other ideas that latch on to my brain and never leave, until I finally get them on paper. There's still some of those locked deep inside, but I'm hoping they see the light of day soon," the artist added.