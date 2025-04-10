ADVERTISEMENT

Glasshouses is an independent webcomic artist from Puerto Rico whose work blends dark humor, existential musings, and stark minimalism into a strikingly unique style. Since launching the Glasshouses moniker in late 2021, the artist has been channeling a steady stream of offbeat ideas into punchy, thought-provoking comics—balancing the absurd with the profound.

Glasshouses' comics often teeter between the ridiculous and the reflective, exploring themes of life, death, and the strange contradictions of human belief. As the artist puts it: "About 90% of it is dumb jokes—the rest is sociopolitical commentary."

#1

Astronaut on moon sees alien resembling a bearded figure, with a humorous twist.

    #2

    Dog humor comic with clever twist; dog responds sarcastically to being called a dog during a conversation about going to the mall.

    When asked where the ideas come from, Puerto Rican artist Glasshouses admits there's no real method to the madness—just a constant stream of thoughts that occasionally demand to be drawn.

    "I did start with a looong list of ideas, and drew quite a few of them. But as time went on, I let go of that list and started drawing comics as they came to me," Glasshouses said in the interview with Bored Panda.

    "Sometimes I draw an idea right after it poos in my head. And then there’s other ideas that latch on to my brain and never leave, until I finally get them on paper. There's still some of those locked deep inside, but I'm hoping they see the light of day soon," the artist added.

    #3

    Comic strip with Schrödinger revealing a cat from a box, using dark humor and clever twist.

    #4

    Two characters frustrated at a printer producing music, in a comic with dark humor and clever twists.

    Glasshouses usually doesn’t create comics based on personal experiences.

    “The only personal comics I’d say I’ve created are the ones that express my political views… but those are rare and in between,” the artist said.

    The Puerto Rican noted that they always try to keep things dumb and fun for people. 

    “I’d like my audience to have a laugh and forget what’s going on in the world for a moment.”
    #5

    Comic strip with a rich man in a top hat showing dark humor and clever twists about consumer habits.

    #6

    Comic strip with dark humor: a shocked man at work, greeted by angel about his new eternal life, ends back at a computer.

    When asked about the ideal creative day, Glasshouses unveiled that they never really have “time” to get in the zone since life is currently pretty chaotic.

    “I try to create whenever I have a moment to myself. Could be late at night, middle of the day… while traveling… it’s really when that idea burns bright and won’t let go that I find the time and start drawing. And then I won’t stop until I finish that comic, sometimes to the detriment of my sleep schedule…” Glasshouses explained.

    The artist also mentioned that they would love to have a quiet day or two for creating, yet they would probably use those for other hobbies. 

    #7

    Clever comic with a bomb countdown and Cicada Man napping through an explosion outside the window.

    #8

    Comic with dark humor: a woman says only God can judge her, but God declares her guilty in court.

    #9

    Comic strip with dark humor and clever twists; a girl chooses coffee labeled "Life" over her boyfriend, saying "I have no regrets."

    #10

    Comic strip with dark humor showing eyes in darkness, then a humorous twist with a poop character turning on the light.

    #11

    Comic panel with dark humor, featuring a fast-food employee interviewing cartoon characters about sandwich experience.

    #12

    Cartoon pug smelling a stinky shoe, loving the smell, a clever twist in Glasshouses Comics.

    #13

    Comic strip with a clever twist featuring a character ordering the wrong acronym: "MAGA" instead of "MALGA," by Glasshouses Comics.

    #14

    Comic strip by Glasshouses: child cries "boo boo," mom kisses it better, twist shows "Big Pharma" watches for profit ideas.

    #15

    Comic panel with dark humor by Glasshouses Comics, featuring a spoof of a George Miller movie titled "Mad Babe."

    #16

    Comic with dark humor showing a woman asking if life feels surreal, juxtaposed with a man's stark expression.

    #17

    Grim Reaper spots Titanic near iceberg, dark humor comic by Glasshouses Comics.

    #18

    Comic strip on dark humor with character trapped in Wix limbo for unfinished pages.

    #19

    Comic panel with dark humor showing a man talking to his tired dog holding chocolate labeled "late."

    #20

    Comic strip by Glasshouses with a dark humor twist on finding solutions through simple answers.

    #21

    Comic strip with a dark humor twist, featuring a man warning kids about drugs, followed by a bear offering free candy.

    #22

    Popeye comic with dark humor twist: Olive calls, Popeye opens cupboard, eyes spinach can.

    #23

    Comic strip with dark humor showing a man ordering fast food, ending with a twist involving a famous figure.

    #24

    Comic strip with a clever twist featuring characters interacting humorously in a school hallway.

    #25

    Comic strip with dark humor, showcasing a failed treaty negotiation between a man and a Martian pug.

    #26

    Comic strip with dark humor twist; a man checks teeth while mobsters watch with concern.

    #27

    Comic strip by Glasshouses with dark humor, a child excited about being Robin, and ending with a twist featuring a Bat-Van.

    #28

    Two cartoon characters in a car, one mentions eating bean burritos. The driver looks worried. Dark humor from Glasshouses Comics.

    #29

    A comic with dark humor shows a builder constructing a guillotine for an exploitive businessman.

    #30

    Comic strip with a dark humor twist from Glasshouses Comics: a doctor and fisherman in a funny conversation about catching crabs.

    #31

    Dog in lab coat humorously prescribes grass to another dog with tummy issues. Clever comic by Glasshouses.

    #32

    Comic strip with dark humor showing the Grim Reaper taking a selfie with a fan, captioned "Say Cheese."

    #33

    Comic with dark humor twist: Inmates mock a new prisoner, revealed as a fish with human body reacting humorously.

    #34

    Comic strip with dark humor, showing a deceptive policy reveal.

    #35

    Comic strip by Glasshouses featuring dark humor with an alien character dreading a mundane Monday routine.

    #36

    Comic scene with two athletes confused at "Pain Olympics" entrance; dark humor and clever twist by Glasshouses Comics.

    #37

    Comic strip with a character saying "Let's get this bread" at a bakery counter, showcasing clever dark humor.

    #38

    Comic panel from Glasshouses with characters discussing a soothsayer prediction, leading to clever twist and humor.

    #39

    Scientist with a shrink ray and a humorous experiment involving a giant person, showing dark humor and clever twists.

    #40

    Boy asks Grandpa Joe about the chocolate factory in a comic strip with dark humor.

    #41

    Comic strip by Glasshouses Comics with dark humor about a contradiction in opinions on women's sports.

    #42

    Comic strip by Glasshouses featuring a man offering free hotdogs, highlighting dark humor.

    #43

    Comic strip with dark humor by Glasshouses, featuring a comical encounter with a talking slice of pizza.

    #44

    Comic strip featuring dark humor with Batman questioning Bane about his vest.

    #45

    Comic with woman saying "I love corny" to a happy, blushing corn on the cob. Dark humor and clever twist.

    #46

    Comic strip featuring Batman's dark humor and clever twist about crime-fighting plans being tax cuts.

    #47

    A werewolf transforms and hugs a surprised man, showcasing dark humor from Glasshouses Comics.

    #48

    Angel welcomes a soul with a twist, depicting dark humor in Glasshouses Comics.

    #49

    A man on a rock shouts "Free Willy," while a fisherman yells from a boat, adding humor to Glasshouses Comics.

    #50

    Comic with a woman surprised by another wrapped with an anaconda, showcasing dark humor and clever twist.

    #51

    Comic strip featuring dark humor and clever twists with a hooded character swearing loyalty and a masked figure expressing affection.

    #52

    Comic strip by Glasshouses featuring dark humor with a clever twist.

    #53

    Comic strip with clever twist, characters debating over the identity of "the Thing."

    #54

    Death with a scythe surprises an atheist in comic strip, showcasing dark humor and clever twists.

    #55

    Boy with taco sauce leads to surprising twist; woman wakes up screaming. Dark humor comic by Glasshouses.

    #56

    A tiger with honey on its paws and tail stands confidently, observed by a shadow with glowing eyes, highlighting dark humor.

    #57

    Comic featuring dark humor with a superhero sipping coffee and confronting an invisible character.

    #58

    Builder humor with a guillotine twist in a Glasshouses comic.

    #59

    Comic strip with clever twist, showing humorous exchange about money and playful interaction.

    #60

    A witch with a magic wand, creating a humorously clever twist in a comic scene.

    #61

    Comic strip with dark humor and clever twist: a man pleads, woman misunderstands, they argue.

    #62

    Comic strip with dark humor and clever twist: woman confused by mustache ride offer, man rides pony.

    #63

    Person reacts to phone news, face humorously darkened in flames, by Glasshouses Comics.

    #64

    Comic strip featuring dark humor, a Grim Reaper character is reluctantly dismissed by someone using a phone.

    #65

    Comic by Glasshouses featuring Batman humor and clever twist with Bruce Wayne resting during the day.

    #66

    Comic strip with dark humor, featuring a playful dialogue between two characters, ending with a twist.

    #67

    Two men jokingly come out to each other in comic by Glasshouses, embracing humor and clever twists.

    #68

    Child holding a balloon in a comic strip with dark humor and a clever twist.

    #69

    Cartoon from Glasshouses Comics showing "The Adventures of Bouncing Boy," featuring clever dark humor in four panels.

    #70

    Comic strip by Glasshouses depicting a humorous interaction between a person and a werewolf resulting in a clever twist.

