Dark Humor And Clever Twists By Glasshouses Comics (70 Pics)
Glasshouses is an independent webcomic artist from Puerto Rico whose work blends dark humor, existential musings, and stark minimalism into a strikingly unique style. Since launching the Glasshouses moniker in late 2021, the artist has been channeling a steady stream of offbeat ideas into punchy, thought-provoking comics—balancing the absurd with the profound.
Glasshouses' comics often teeter between the ridiculous and the reflective, exploring themes of life, death, and the strange contradictions of human belief. As the artist puts it: "About 90% of it is dumb jokes—the rest is sociopolitical commentary."
When asked where the ideas come from, Puerto Rican artist Glasshouses admits there's no real method to the madness—just a constant stream of thoughts that occasionally demand to be drawn.
"I did start with a looong list of ideas, and drew quite a few of them. But as time went on, I let go of that list and started drawing comics as they came to me," Glasshouses said in the interview with Bored Panda.
"Sometimes I draw an idea right after it poos in my head. And then there’s other ideas that latch on to my brain and never leave, until I finally get them on paper. There's still some of those locked deep inside, but I'm hoping they see the light of day soon," the artist added.
Glasshouses usually doesn’t create comics based on personal experiences.
“The only personal comics I’d say I’ve created are the ones that express my political views… but those are rare and in between,” the artist said.
The Puerto Rican noted that they always try to keep things dumb and fun for people.
“I’d like my audience to have a laugh and forget what’s going on in the world for a moment.”
When asked about the ideal creative day, Glasshouses unveiled that they never really have “time” to get in the zone since life is currently pretty chaotic.
“I try to create whenever I have a moment to myself. Could be late at night, middle of the day… while traveling… it’s really when that idea burns bright and won’t let go that I find the time and start drawing. And then I won’t stop until I finish that comic, sometimes to the detriment of my sleep schedule…” Glasshouses explained.
The artist also mentioned that they would love to have a quiet day or two for creating, yet they would probably use those for other hobbies.