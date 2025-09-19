Humanity is as complex as it is beautiful. While there are many things to be proud of and celebrate, there is also that dark side that has always been worth exploring for many people. 

That’s likely why Instagram accounts like Darkives TV exist and thrive. Like many similar platforms on the internet, this page dives deep into the grim recesses of human history. What makes it more fascinating is that you may not have heard of many of these facts, so you’re likely learning something new today. 

We’ve compiled a list of compelling images from the page for your pleasure. Enjoy reading!

#1

Two masked thieves breaking into a home, illustrating terrifying facts and dark stories about crime and justice.

darkivestv Report

michelejrogers
DaisyGirl
DaisyGirl
Community Member
1 day ago

3 years!!! Pedophiles should get life as their a***e impacts the survivor for life

RELATED:
    #2

    Young boy hugging black dog with green cast, showing a strange and dark world of terrifying facts and stories.

    darkivestv Report

    #3

    Emaciated prisoners in a historical black and white photo illustrating terrifying facts about the dark and strange world.

    darkivestv Report

    There seems to be an innate fascination with everything morbid. This is evident in some cultures that celebrate Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) or the popularity of the Jack the Ripper Walking Tour in London. 

    In 2024, the University of Surrey conducted a study to dig deeper into the topic. According to co-author Metod Šuligoj, the interest stems from five potential intertwined reasons: curiosity, thrill-seeking behavior, cultural traditions, psychological exploration, and the desire for communal and shared experiences. 
    #4

    Close-up of a giant tarantula and a frog, illustrating a strange and dark world predator-prey relationship.

    darkivestv Report

    #5

    Alan Turing, key figure in WWII codebreaking, represents strange and dark facts from history revealing harsh injustices.

    darkivestv Report

    thelavendermyst
    Lavender Myst
    Lavender Myst
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    This man, with his brillance and his humanity . That he used it to save so many. It is disgusting what humanity showed him in return.

    #6

    Mannequin of a Rajput warrior with a horse wearing a false elephant trunk, showcasing strange and dark world facts.

    darkivestv Report

    Šuligoj added that exploring the dark side, whether through looking back on historic events or consuming media such as films or true crime podcasts, allows people to engage with these themes in “ways that are meaningful, educational, and sometimes transformative.” 
    #7

    Search and rescue dog on rubble during 9/11 aftermath showing the dark realities of our world in strange and terrifying moments.

    darkivestv Report

    deb-lucas
    Dilly Millandry
    Dilly Millandry
    Community Member
    17 hours ago

    Smeghead Tribble Down Under: Seriously? Why should humans be allowed to make other species miserable? That's not okay. There's duty of care if nothing else. Besides, even if you didn't want to stop a dog being depressed for the dog's sake (and, oh, are dogs better than us!) then maybe they'd not perform so well, so there's that, if you want to be selfish. Ye gods!!

    #8

    Pakistani serial killer sentenced to brutal death, highlighting terrifying facts and dark stories of the world.

    darkivestv Report

    #9

    Man with taped mouth and tied hands lying in a dark confined space illustrating terrifying facts and dark stories.

    darkivestv Report

    thelavendermyst
    Lavender Myst
    Lavender Myst
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited)

    Someone said 'challange accepted' and followed though on that one... he knew too much.

    Other experts, like psychologist Carl Jung, argue that everyone has a dark side they try to repress, something he referred to as The Shadow. These are traits that people tend to keep private, but aren’t necessarily negative or shameful. 

    The Shadow is the exact opposite of one’s persona, the side of ourselves that we gladly show while in public.

    #10

    Isolated Sentinelese tribe fiercely protects their island, showing dark and strange aspects of our world’s history and survival.

    darkivestv Report

    #11

    Historical painting showing the dark and strange world with the torment of St. Lawrence roasted alive on a giant grill.

    darkivestv Report

    #12

    Close-up of a T-Rex breaking glass, illustrating terrifying facts and dark stories from our strange world.

    darkivestv Report

    From these Jungian concepts, experts developed shadow work. It is often described as a form of psychotherapy that finds the balance between the shadow and the persona to ultimately help a person manage their repressed impulses, such as anger and greed. 

    While more scientific research is required to determine the effectiveness of shadow work, some studies already suggest that it may help a person process trauma and learn to be more accepting of themselves.
    #13

    Amber preserving the oldest known spider and web, a terrifying fact highlighting how strange and dark our world can be.

    darkivestv Report

    #14

    X-ray image of small bones linked to ancient Byzantine sewer discovery revealing dark and strange world facts.

    darkivestv Report

    ortaduchess
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Same as egg farms do with male chicks, which are immediately eliminated.

    #15

    Worn, bullet-ridden hat lost by President Lincoln during an assassination attempt in 1864, showing dark world history.

    darkivestv Report

    Let’s flip the conversation to you, readers. Which of these dark facts made you want to dig deeper and learn more? What about it sparked such curiosity that you might have gone down a rabbit hole? Share your insights in the comments!
    #16

    FBI agents arresting a man, illustrating a terrifying dark world fact about wrongful imprisonment and exoneration.

    darkivestv Report

    #17

    Man sitting on a steel barrel after surviving a plunge over Niagara Falls, illustrating strange and dark world facts.

    darkivestv Report

    #18

    Soviet pilot crashed plane blind in 1986, killing 70 passengers, a dark and strange terrifying world fact.

    darkivestv Report

    #19

    Aztec death whistle skull-shaped artifacts emit terrifying sounds revealing dark psychological warfare and ancient rituals.

    darkivestv Report

    #20

    A house covered with a large tarp as workers remove a massive spider infestation showing dark and strange world horrors.

    darkivestv Report

    #21

    Black and white images showing Delphine LaLaurie and a victim with spiked iron collar, illustrating terrifying dark world facts.

    darkivestv Report

    nilsskirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Trump has caused stories like these to be removed from museums and historical sites. The ultimate whitewashing by White People. Plus the Antebellum South was a hellhole.

    #22

    Couple embraces during strange and dark moment highlighting terrifying facts about the world’s eerie events.

    darkivestv Report

    #23

    Underwater image of a boy rescued after 45 minutes in freezing river water, a strange and dark terrifying fact.

    darkivestv Report

    amanduhrk
    Amanduh
    Amanduh
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited)

    Minnesota and North Dakota…, happened in Moorhead, MN

    #24

    Black and white photo of Blanche Monnier healthy and starved in attic, illustrating terrifying facts and dark stories of our world.

    darkivestv Report

    #25

    Plane crashing into a truck caused by strong crosswinds in 1976, showing a terrifying and strange moment from our dark world.

    darkivestv Report

    #26

    Soldier firing a gun amid fire, illustrating terrifying facts with dark and strange stories from our world.

    darkivestv Report

    #27

    Woman being escorted by soldiers during an execution in China, reflecting terrifying facts and stories about the dark world.

    darkivestv Report

    thelavendermyst
    Lavender Myst
    Lavender Myst
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    There was a time in many countries where you would pay your executioner for a clean cut, so to speak.

    #28

    Close-up of a Japanese giant hornet held between fingers, highlighting a terrifying fact about venom potency.

    darkivestv Report

    #29

    Vintage photo of a girl with a rare genetic condition bending knees backward, illustrating strange and dark world facts.

    darkivestv Report

    #30

    X-ray of a patient with dozens of needles pushed into their body, illustrating strange and dark real-life facts.

    darkivestv Report

    #31

    Small plane crashed into Tampa skyscraper in 2002, a terrifying fact showing the dark side of our world.

    darkivestv Report

    #32

    Collapsed I-40 bridge over a river with cranes and rescue boats, illustrating strange and dark world events.

    darkivestv Report

    #33

    Man struggling underwater with lights around, illustrating terrifying facts and dark stories about our world.

    darkivestv Report

    #34

    Young man in a blue shirt sharing a terrifying fact reflecting the dark and strange side of our world.

    darkivestv Report

    #35

    Doberman lying on grass with a red squeaky toy, illustrating strange and dark instincts in the animal world.

    darkivestv Report

    #36

    Black and white photo of Mary Bell, a child killer, highlighting dark and strange facts from our world’s history.

    darkivestv Report

    emmastowe
    Emma S
    Emma S
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    She was released from prison at age 23, went on to have a child and never killed again. I'm not excusing her crimes, but she'd suffered horrendous a***e and neglect at the hands of her parents.

    #37

    Giant mushroom in Oregon’s forest with massive root system illustrating strange and dark world terrifying facts.

    darkivestv Report

    #38

    Young girl from a disturbing HBO documentary illustrating terrifying facts and stories about the dark side of human behavior.

    darkivestv Report

    barbarawilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Barbara Wilcock
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Its a very difficult documentary to watch. She had been horrifically a****d herself. And the adoptive parents were obsessive Christians

    #39

    Man with shocked expression behind glass, illustrating terrifying facts and strange dark stories about our world.

    darkivestv Report

    thelavendermyst
    Lavender Myst
    Lavender Myst
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Hey, with some of the stuff you can read, see, or hear today on the news.. or tiktok, it does make a person wonder...

    #40

    Wall of guns displayed as a terrifying fact showing how strange and dark our world can be with crime-solving references.

    darkivestv Report

    rustyscate
    rustyscate
    rustyscate
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago

    Except the endless possibilities in construction of ghost guns, that are flooding the US

    #41

    Pink lipstick disguised as a 350,000-volt stun gun discovered at Vermont airport security, showing strange and dark world facts.

    darkivestv Report

    #42

    Medieval flaying torture scene showing dark and terrifying facts of brutal skinning methods from history.

    darkivestv Report

    b_nut137
    Pheebs
    Pheebs
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    I find it ridiculous to have an uncensored picture SHOWING FLAYING, yet the word execútion is censored.

    #43

    Image showing a man in an orange prison jumpsuit with two guards behind him, illustrating dark world facts.

    darkivestv Report

    #44

    A lone house surviving Hurricane Ike in 2008, linked to a 1988 exorcism, showcasing strange and dark world facts.

    darkivestv Report

    nathbp1
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Yes. Coincidence. Exorcisms do not actually do anything except maybe make the homeowners feel a bit better.

    #45

    Submarine in the frozen Arctic ice near Fury and Hecla Strait exploring strange and dark mysterious sounds in the world.

    darkivestv Report

    #46

    World War I soldiers wearing bed mattress lifejackets that absorbed water, highlighting strange and dark historical facts.

    darkivestv Report

    annaannabb
    AnnaB
    AnnaB
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago

    What did they think they were made of???

    #47

    Hand holding a self-guided bullet created by engineers, showcasing strange and dark technological facts about our world.

    darkivestv Report

    owenjarvis
    Owen
    Owen
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    I wish people would stop making weapons of death, and just get a hobby.

    #48

    Black and white photo of Bonnie and Clyde's car with haunting scene reflecting dark and terrifying facts from our strange world.

    darkivestv Report

    jeneenmartin
    Jen Mart
    Jen Mart
    Community Member
    10 hours ago

    I'm going to hell but I just thought of a cartoon character drinking water after this

    #49

    Large group photo from Columbine High School before the tragic shooting, highlighting dark and strange events in history.

    darkivestv Report

    thelavendermyst
    Lavender Myst
    Lavender Myst
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited)

    It didnt look just like a normal highschool.. it was like every other highschool in the u.s.. Mine, yours.. every highschooler was looking at everyone diffrent that day. Still havent learned the lession... bullies cause this. Period. Yet everone will always 'other' people.. Goths wern't to blame, but anyone with dark clothing was now in question... most Goths wouldnt hurt a fly. The culture wasnt about hurting others, more about inner pain and expressing it. These boys we're angry. Didnt have to be Goth to be that, and most of us high schoolers knew it .. we were all a bit worried about each other back then. It never stopped the bullies tho, because it was easier to blame the people that seemed different then it is to stop a bullie.

    #50

    Sections of brain preserved in wax on a table, related to terrifying and dark medical practices in strange history.

    darkivestv Report

    nathbp1
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    I wonder how much mental illness was due to patients having parts of their brain removed.

    #51

    Sketches of DB Cooper, the infamous aviation hijacker who disappeared after parachuting from a Boeing 727 with ransom money.

    darkivestv Report

    olegroschin
    Gebidozo
    Gebidozo
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    What do you mean he was never found? He hid the money under a ranch in Utah, was arrested for an unrelated crime, imprisoned as Charles Westmoreland, attempted to break out of Fox River with Michael Scofield, Lincoln Burrows, and the others, was wounded and died in the prison infirmary.

    #52

    Two ancient Klerksdorp spheres from South Africa with mysterious markings, symbols of strange and dark world facts.

    darkivestv Report

    #53

    Scene showing a bomb squad’s neutralized explosive device with wires and black balloons, highlighting strange and dark world facts.

    darkivestv Report

    peekk3rri13
    Peeka_Mimi
    Peeka_Mimi
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago

    James Holmes was not only my neighbor, but I frequent that movie theater, because it's so close to home. The bus goes right there. I get therapy from the same Dr office (UCH) but not his therapist. In fact just passed his house on the bus today, coming home from therapy. It's downright eerie.

    #54

    Mickey Mouse gas masks issued by the American government after Pearl Harbor show how strange and dark our world can be.

    darkivestv Report

    #55

    Illustration of dark characters highlighting terrifying facts and stories about strange and dark aspects of our world.

    darkivestv Report

    cindyjbrick
    Cindy Brick
    Cindy Brick
    Community Member
    18 hours ago

    Maybe this explains the women fawning over murderers... ewwww.

    #56

    Medieval torture device called the Brazen Bull showing terrifying facts and dark stories of our world’s strange history.

    darkivestv Report

    nathbp1
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Phalaris (Greek: Φάλαρις) was the tyrant of Akragas (now Agrigento) in Sicily in Magna Graecia, from approximately 570 to 554 BC. From wikipedia. Hardly medieval.

    #57

    Ashes turned into ammunition by a company, highlighting terrifying facts about how dark and strange our world can be.

    darkivestv Report

    #58

    Underwater circular object resembling a mysterious spaceship, highlighting strange and dark facts about our world's mysteries.

    darkivestv Report

    #59

    Lieutenant Colonel surrounded by troops with bayonets in 1943, showing strange and dark moments from history.

    darkivestv Report

    #60

    Johnny Bravo episode image showing ominous World Trade Center poster, linked to terrifying facts and dark events in our world.

    darkivestv Report

    #61

    Historical black and white photo of planes air-dropping leaflets over Japanese cities in a terrifying dark world fact.

    darkivestv Report

    #62

    Person lying awake in bed with a ghostly figure behind, illustrating terrifying facts about strange and dark experiences.

    darkivestv Report

    nathbp1
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    This is where you wake, but your body is asleep and locked, the opposite of sleepwalking. It is also the origin of the incubus and succubus myths as you will often imagine another something or someone with you and often coincides with the genitals being aroused during sleep.

    #63

    New York skyline with Twin Towers and rainbow, illustrating terrifying facts and strange dark stories from our world.

    darkivestv Report

    kris_32
    Yora Belle End
    Yora Belle End
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    FFS, no it was not. There were hundreds of people helping with looking throught he rubble. Why would a "soul collector" wear a red cross uniform ffs

    #64

    Silhouette of a person walking into a cosmic human head, illustrating strange and dark facts about our world.

    darkivestv Report

    #65

    Black and white images of a victim tied up showing terrifying facts about dark crimes and strange world stories.

    darkivestv Report

    roxy-eastland
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Wow, really? People’s names and other normal words get censored in case they offend someone and put them off buying from one of the advertisers, but we can all ogle photos of some poor woman in the process of being tortured? How is this okay?

    #66

    Terrifying scarecrow made from a human skeleton found on a Texas ranch reveals dark and strange facts about the world.

    darkivestv Report

    #67

    Photos depicting the Hodgson family’s alleged paranormal encounter showing strange levitation and dark supernatural activity.

    darkivestv Report

    nathbp1
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    Guess what? Police constables can lie and can be fooled. This is a well known nonsense, started off as pranks by the children.

    #68

    Person in distress receiving electric shock therapy with blue lightning effects illustrating dark and strange facts.

    darkivestv Report

    tyranamarseuss
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Community Member
    1 day ago

    This is a complete lie. ECT is actually very effective and was the treatment of choice for psychotic depression, depression in the elderly, and pregnant women. Because it was safer than medication for some populations. It is done under anesthesia so the patient feels nothing. The only thing you see, when you watch an ECT session is the EKG change, and they put a blood pressure cuff around one leg so you can watch the foot seize. The rest of the patient remains completely still.

    #69

    BBC reporter covering terrorism attacks in US with WTC 7 collapse controversy, highlighting strange and dark world facts.

    darkivestv Report

    #70

    Old haunted house with dark and strange history linked to terrifying facts and eerie stories from our world.

    darkivestv Report

    #71

    Abandoned military base control room with eerie atmosphere, illustrating terrifying facts and dark stories about our world.

    darkivestv Report

    #72

    Children watching a black and white TV during a mysterious 1968 American blackout with strange murmuring sounds, strange and dark world.

    darkivestv Report

    leeandalexis
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago

    This is absolute bunk. Never happened. I was there. This would have been memorable.

