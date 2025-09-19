50 Disturbing Facts That Fans Of This Instagram Page Can’t Get Enough Of
Humanity is as complex as it is beautiful. While there are many things to be proud of and celebrate, there is also that dark side that has always been worth exploring for many people.
That’s likely why Instagram accounts like Darkives TV exist and thrive. Like many similar platforms on the internet, this page dives deep into the grim recesses of human history. What makes it more fascinating is that you may not have heard of many of these facts, so you’re likely learning something new today.
We’ve compiled a list of compelling images from the page for your pleasure. Enjoy reading!
There seems to be an innate fascination with everything morbid. This is evident in some cultures that celebrate Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) or the popularity of the Jack the Ripper Walking Tour in London.
In 2024, the University of Surrey conducted a study to dig deeper into the topic. According to co-author Metod Šuligoj, the interest stems from five potential intertwined reasons: curiosity, thrill-seeking behavior, cultural traditions, psychological exploration, and the desire for communal and shared experiences.
This man, with his brillance and his humanity . That he used it to save so many. It is disgusting what humanity showed him in return.
Šuligoj added that exploring the dark side, whether through looking back on historic events or consuming media such as films or true crime podcasts, allows people to engage with these themes in “ways that are meaningful, educational, and sometimes transformative.”
Smeghead Tribble Down Under: Seriously? Why should humans be allowed to make other species miserable? That's not okay. There's duty of care if nothing else. Besides, even if you didn't want to stop a dog being depressed for the dog's sake (and, oh, are dogs better than us!) then maybe they'd not perform so well, so there's that, if you want to be selfish. Ye gods!!
Someone said 'challange accepted' and followed though on that one... he knew too much.
Other experts, like psychologist Carl Jung, argue that everyone has a dark side they try to repress, something he referred to as The Shadow. These are traits that people tend to keep private, but aren’t necessarily negative or shameful.
The Shadow is the exact opposite of one’s persona, the side of ourselves that we gladly show while in public.
From these Jungian concepts, experts developed shadow work. It is often described as a form of psychotherapy that finds the balance between the shadow and the persona to ultimately help a person manage their repressed impulses, such as anger and greed.
While more scientific research is required to determine the effectiveness of shadow work, some studies already suggest that it may help a person process trauma and learn to be more accepting of themselves.
Same as egg farms do with male chicks, which are immediately eliminated.
Let’s flip the conversation to you, readers. Which of these dark facts made you want to dig deeper and learn more? What about it sparked such curiosity that you might have gone down a rabbit hole? Share your insights in the comments!
Trump has caused stories like these to be removed from museums and historical sites. The ultimate whitewashing by White People. Plus the Antebellum South was a hellhole.
They hope it was the final time, and not when she was buried.
There was a time in many countries where you would pay your executioner for a clean cut, so to speak.
Look up the Albert Fish xray, see where he inserted needles for fun.
He would've damaged the heart. Soft organs no like hard concrete.
Called the humongous fungus. That photo ain't it.
Its a very difficult documentary to watch. She had been horrifically a****d herself. And the adoptive parents were obsessive Christians
Hey, with some of the stuff you can read, see, or hear today on the news.. or tiktok, it does make a person wonder...
Except the endless possibilities in construction of ghost guns, that are flooding the US
Yes. Coincidence. Exorcisms do not actually do anything except maybe make the homeowners feel a bit better.
Did someone check the battery on the smoke alarm?
It didnt look just like a normal highschool.. it was like every other highschool in the u.s.. Mine, yours.. every highschooler was looking at everyone diffrent that day. Still havent learned the lession... bullies cause this. Period. Yet everone will always 'other' people.. Goths wern't to blame, but anyone with dark clothing was now in question... most Goths wouldnt hurt a fly. The culture wasnt about hurting others, more about inner pain and expressing it. These boys we're angry. Didnt have to be Goth to be that, and most of us high schoolers knew it .. we were all a bit worried about each other back then. It never stopped the bullies tho, because it was easier to blame the people that seemed different then it is to stop a bullie.
I wonder how much mental illness was due to patients having parts of their brain removed.
What do you mean he was never found? He hid the money under a ranch in Utah, was arrested for an unrelated crime, imprisoned as Charles Westmoreland, attempted to break out of Fox River with Michael Scofield, Lincoln Burrows, and the others, was wounded and died in the prison infirmary.
Some suspect science here... Let me guess, *sniffs nose candy*, is it aliens?
James Holmes was not only my neighbor, but I frequent that movie theater, because it's so close to home. The bus goes right there. I get therapy from the same Dr office (UCH) but not his therapist. In fact just passed his house on the bus today, coming home from therapy. It's downright eerie.
Maybe this explains the women fawning over murderers... ewwww.
Phalaris (Greek: Φάλαρις) was the tyrant of Akragas (now Agrigento) in Sicily in Magna Graecia, from approximately 570 to 554 BC. From wikipedia. Hardly medieval.
This is where you wake, but your body is asleep and locked, the opposite of sleepwalking. It is also the origin of the incubus and succubus myths as you will often imagine another something or someone with you and often coincides with the genitals being aroused during sleep.
FFS, no it was not. There were hundreds of people helping with looking throught he rubble. Why would a "soul collector" wear a red cross uniform ffs
They can appear, but the times are never consistent.
Guess what? Police constables can lie and can be fooled. This is a well known nonsense, started off as pranks by the children.
This is a complete lie. ECT is actually very effective and was the treatment of choice for psychotic depression, depression in the elderly, and pregnant women. Because it was safer than medication for some populations. It is done under anesthesia so the patient feels nothing. The only thing you see, when you watch an ECT session is the EKG change, and they put a blood pressure cuff around one leg so you can watch the foot seize. The rest of the patient remains completely still.
This is absolute bunk. Never happened. I was there. This would have been memorable.