Don't be fooled. Some of these comics might seem cute at first, but then, unexpectedly, they hit hard with a dark turn.

Mohit Srivastava from India is the creator of SpaceboyCantLOL comics. His love for comics started in childhood, and that love followed him into adulthood. Since these comics range from light-hearted to quirky to very dark very quickly, there is a comic for everyone's taste. Mohit is also a big fan of superheroes, which is why you will see a lot of references to superheroes and other pop culture characters.

To catch up, see SpaceboyCantLOL's previous comic posts shared on Bored Panda here and here.

More info: Instagram | Facebook