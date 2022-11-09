Short comics are the best for passing time or just finding fellow people who share the same ideas as you. Some artists stick to a particular theme, however. So while some comics are lighthearted and revolve around funny day-to-day stories, there are comics that cater particularly to those of you who like dark humor.

‘SpaceboyCantLOL’ is one of those artists. Sometimes his comics are rather light and filled with hilarious jokes and puns. Sometimes, they are really dark, and they might even make you wonder how you ended up here. Still, a little crazy is just right, especially with the world we currently live in. The artist's comics have been featured on Bored Panda previously, and you can find them by clicking here.

