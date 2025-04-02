“Horrible”: Danica Patrick Mocks Rachel Zegler For ‘Woke’ Snow White Disaster

ADVERTISEMENT

Danica Patrick held nothing back when it came to making her thoughts known when it came to Rachel Zegler’s Snow White remake.

The 43-year-old former race car driver and model took to Instagram to share a video criticizing the film, complete with a pointed caption that read: “Bye bye.”

Patrick’s post came amid mounting backlash against the Disney classic’s reboot. The movie, which had a staggering $214 million budget, opened to a much lower $ 42.2 million domestically.

Rachel Zegler, the movie’s protagonist, was also recently criticized by the son of the movie’s producer Marc Platt, who called her “immature” and “narcissistic” due to her comments in the lead up to the movie’s debut.

Image credits: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

The live-action movie faced criticism from its very inception.

The mere proposition of remaking a beloved classic was met with skepticism by a segment of viewers who believe the recent batch of Disney reboots—such as The Lion King and The Little Mermaid—have not lived up to the quality of their original versions.

Image credits: Taylor Hill / Getty

The movie’s decision to use CGI dwarfs instead of real-life ones was also negatively received, with netizens arguing the computer-generated characters look “unappealing” and “uncanny.”

Image credits: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

However, no aspect of the movie has received as much backlash as its leading actress, Rachel Zegler.

While at first negativity surrounding her was mainly due to Disney’s decision to cast an actress of Latin American descent as the animated princess with skin “white as snow,” Zegler’s behavior in interviews was received as “combative” and “distasteful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irrelevant News (@irrelevantnewsfeed)

For instance, an interview months prior to the movie’s release had her dismiss the original 1937 animated classic as “weird,” stating that the story was ultimately about a man stalking a woman, and that her new version would not be about romance, but leadership.

Image credits: Disney

Zegler then followed that remark by joking that her co-star, Andrew Burnap, could be cut entirely from the film. Upon release, viewers found out that the actor, who was thought to be playing the part of The Prince, was downgraded to a bandit.

Image credits: danicapatrick

The actress’ social media presence has also contributed to increasing the animosity between her and audiences. Prior to the movie’s debut, the actress uploaded a story in which she said, “May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace.”

Image credits: rachelzegler

While the actress apologized for her words in early January, rumors of behind-the-scenes tensions between her and her co-star, Gal Gadot, started swirling up.

The two actresses were allegedly at odds with each other due to, in part, their differing stances on the Palestine-Israel conflict.

Image credits: Disney

Hollywood insiders, on the other hand, believe the backlash against the movie goes beyond Zegler and instead reflects a larger trend.

“Audiences are tired of being lectured. They want escapism, not a revisionist history lesson,” one anonymous source told The Hollywood Reporter.

People Also Ask What are Danica Patrick's political views? The former NASCAR driver considered herself an independent but recently became a Republican, publicly backing Donald Trump.