“Horrible”: Danica Patrick Mocks Rachel Zegler For ‘Woke’ Snow White Disaster
Danica Patrick held nothing back when it came to making her thoughts known when it came to Rachel Zegler’s Snow White remake.

The 43-year-old former race car driver and model took to Instagram to share a video criticizing the film, complete with a pointed caption that read: “Bye bye.”

Patrick’s post came amid mounting backlash against the Disney classic’s reboot. The movie, which had a staggering $214 million budget, opened to a much lower $ 42.2 million domestically.

Highlights
  • Danica Patrick criticizes Rachel Zegler's 'woke' Snow White remake.
  • Snow White remake had $214 million budget, opened to $42.2 million.
  • Rachel Zegler called 'immature' and 'narcissistic' by producer's son.
  • Backlash reflects audience fatigue over 'revisionist history lessons,' as per insider.

Rachel Zegler, the movie’s protagonist, was also recently criticized by the son of the movie’s producer Marc Platt, who called her “immature” and “narcissistic” due to her comments in the lead up to the movie’s debut.

    Danica Patrick “trolls” Rachel Zegler after Snow White’s poor performance at the box office

    Actress in a pink dress at Disney Snow White event, smiling near a themed backdrop.

    Image credits: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

    The live-action movie faced criticism from its very inception. 

    The mere proposition of remaking a beloved classic was met with skepticism by a segment of viewers who believe the recent batch of Disney reboots—such as The Lion King and The Little Mermaid—have not lived up to the quality of their original versions.

    Woman in a black dress stands at event, backdrop with Netflix logo, related to Snow White controversy.

    Image credits: Taylor Hill / Getty

    The movie’s decision to use CGI dwarfs instead of real-life ones was also negatively received, with netizens arguing the computer-generated characters look “unappealing” and “uncanny.”

    Actress posing at Disney Snow White event, standing against a wall of red roses, holding a gold apple-shaped purse.

    Image credits: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

    However, no aspect of the movie has received as much backlash as its leading actress, Rachel Zegler. 

    While at first negativity surrounding her was mainly due to Disney’s decision to cast an actress of Latin American descent as the animated princess with skin “white as snow,” Zegler’s behavior in interviews was received as “combative” and “distasteful.”

    For instance, an interview months prior to the movie’s release had her dismiss the original 1937 animated classic as “weird,” stating that the story was ultimately about a man stalking a woman, and that her new version would not be about romance, but leadership.

    The actress multiple controversies prior to release were cited as being a detrimental factor to the movie’s appeal

    Actress in a blue medieval dress by a lake, related to Snow White controversy.

    Image credits: Disney

    Zegler then followed that remark by joking that her co-star, Andrew Burnap, could be cut entirely from the film. Upon release, viewers found out that the actor, who was thought to be playing the part of The Prince, was downgraded to a bandit.

    A woman in a black jacket and cap outdoors, commenting on 'woke' Snow White controversy.

    Image credits: danicapatrick

    The actress’ social media presence has also contributed to increasing the animosity between her and audiences. Prior to the movie’s debut, the actress uploaded a story in which she said, “May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace.”

    Woman dressed as Snow White stepping out of a trailer, wearing a blue and yellow dress, smiling widely.

    Image credits: rachelzegler

    While the actress apologized for her words in early January, rumors of behind-the-scenes tensions between her and her co-star, Gal Gadot, started swirling up. 

    The two actresses were allegedly at odds with each other due to, in part, their differing stances on the Palestine-Israel conflict.

    Young woman in a red hood in a crowded medieval village, related to Snow White mock controversy.

    Image credits: Disney

    Hollywood insiders, on the other hand, believe the backlash against the movie goes beyond Zegler and instead reflects a larger trend.

    “Audiences are tired of being lectured. They want escapism, not a revisionist history lesson,” one anonymous source told The Hollywood Reporter.

    “Move on.” Patrick’s comments sparked a debate in her comment section

    A social media comment questioning Disney's casting decision for Snow White, reflecting criticism over 'woke' choices.

    Text message criticizing a movie, commenting on an actress's impact and the reception of 'Snow White'.

    Facebook comment praising Danica Patrick for her remarks on Snow White.

    Comment critical of Disney's casting choice for Snow White.

    Text message by Amal Elkhabzi discussing the Snow White movie controversy.

    Comment by Disney Anarchist on Snow White movie's reception, claiming it's worse than Cats movie.

    Social media comment mocking Danica Patrick with humor related to a film.

    Commenter's opinion on Danica Patrick's remarks about Rachel Zegler and Snow White controversy.

    Amy Ferris comments on Danica Patrick's remarks related to the Snow White controversy, calling her a "Maga bootlicker.

    Facebook comment questioning Danica, related to Snow White mockery.

    Comment mocking Danica Patrick for critiquing Rachel Zegler and Snow White reboot.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
