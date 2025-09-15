33 Historic Photos Of Playgrounds That Show How Being A Kid Back Then Was A Life Risk
We now live in a world where the physical and emotional safety of a person is a top priority. It’s a far cry from previous generations, when toughing it out was pretty much the norm.
Take these photos of playgrounds from decades ago, for example. As you can see, these were designed without the child’s well-being in mind. It just goes to show that kids back then were built differently, as they constantly lived on the edge.
If you’re someone who grew up during these times, this list will likely bring a flood of memories. And if you’re a youngster of today, these images may shock you.
My Grade School's Playground In The 70s
We had this insane jungle gym that we called "the bars". A big fountain and a little creek that ran through the park under the bars and into a brick lined pond. It was the best playground ever. Bar tag was the top activity. There were spots you could make a leap of faith to avoid getting tagged. Knocked the wind out of myself several times when I missed the grab.
Jungle Gyms Were Designed Without Safety Nets. Climbing Structures Were Built High, With No Regard For The Hard Ground Below
If you were lucky the school sprung for sawdust on the ground. Then of course you need to pay someone to keep the dog sh!t out of it. D@mn maricle anyone from my generation survived to adulthood.
Corkscrew Slides Made Entirely Of Metal, They Could Heat Up To Unbearable Temperatures Under The Sun, Leaving Riders With Seared Skin
The first playgrounds came about in the early 1900s out of necessity. According to Pennsylvania-based law firm Edgar Snyder & Associates, cities like Pittsburgh installed municipal playgrounds to try to curb the growing number of car accidents involving children under 9 years old.
However, playground safety wasn’t much of a priority during the early days. Most equipment back then was made of galvanized steel and stood on hard surfaces like asphalt.
Kid’s Playground In Montreal, 1950s
This Playground Was Located Just South Of Kepner Hall. Playgrounds Were An Innovation In Education In The Early 20th Century
Armstrong Academy, Oklahoma - Homemade Playground Apparatus. 1912
Of course, injuries like broken arms began to pile up due to the lack of safety. According to Edgar Snyder, it wasn’t until 1938 that the National Recreation Association acknowledged the need for safer surface materials.
However, none of them offered workable solutions. Despite the publication of recommendations for safer playgrounds, structures were still built on either asphalt or concrete in the succeeding decades.
Monash Playground In The Early 1980s
Modernist Playground, 1971
Metal Slides In The 1970s Offered A Thrilling, High-Speed, But Under The Blazing Summer Sun, They Turned Into Searing Hot Surfaces
I'm thinking back to all the slides from when I was a kid and they were all surrounded by trees. Then I remembered I'm from Oregon and it's not like that everywhere else.
By the late '70s, governing bodies began recognizing the need for more precautions. It likely happened after the National Electronic Injury Survey System found that 59% of playground injuries resulted from falls to hard surfaces.
Around this time, citizen groups and professionals alike began clamoring for increased safety standards and regulations. By 1981, the Consumer Product Safety Commission published extensive guidelines.
Gravity Was As Unforgiving Then As It Is Today. A Simple Misstep Could Lead To An Abrupt Drop, Often Resulting In Cuts, Bruises, Or Even A Trip To The ER
Kids Playground In Mexico City, 1960s
In 1995, the National Program for Playground Safety (NPPS) launched National Playground Safety Week. It was a small initiative that began at the University of Iowa, which eventually garnered international recognition.
“While the strategies, research, and initiatives have evolved, our mission remains the same – to raise awareness about playground safety and the necessity for appropriate, healthy spaces to support child development and well-being,” NPPS director Hannah Jaros said.
The First (Somewhat Dangerous) Playground Slide In Britain (1922)
Is the danger that you will get splinters in your @$$?
Slide In Holland, 1972
Columbus Ave Playground. Boys Exercising
Today, playgrounds are a far cry from their rustic predecessors. In Queensland, these recreational areas come with a tin roof as a way to protect the structures from the elements.
As Park Planning Coordinator Tracie Harvison tells ABC Australia, the goal isn’t only to provide shade, but also to keep the equipment functional and in top condition.
My Young Family Visited The Monash Playground In The Early 1980's
Play Structure, Photographed At Earth Rebirth Day Rally, Berkeley, California, 1970
Hiawatha Playfield, 1912
Steep ladders were very common. One overconfident move or a moment of hesitation could send a child tumbling backward.
Harvison also revealed a shift in their approach to building playground structures. From merely catering to physical, strength-based activities, she says, they are also planning ways to make playgrounds about the “whole range of developmental needs for children.”
"There are also other aspects they’ve realised are really important, such as imaginative play and socialising aspects, so kids develop their social skills,” she said.
The Old Spinning Merry-Go-Rounds Were Both Exhilarating And Terrifying. Those Who Lost Their Grip Were Flung Off Like Human Projectiles, While Others Staggered Away Nauseous
Zurich, Playground Aussersihl, "Rope Circus" 1978
A Home Made Ferris Wheel. Erected On The American Red Cross Playground At Elbasan. 1920
The picture shows American Nurses who took a trip to prove its safety to the children. The children in Albania never knew how to play or work either until the Red Cross came.
Playground In 1924 May
Outdoor Gymnasium And Playground, Chicago, Il (1903)
1913 Playground
Bad Lausick. Bethlehemstift, Playground
Children In A Nice Playground The Tel Aviv Municipality Built Near The Hayarkon River
N.Y. Playground 1910
Summer - On A Children's City Playground 1926
Girls' Playground, Harriet Island, St. Paul, Minn. 1905
Playground Between 1918 And 1920
Playground Scene. Irwinville School, Georgia, 1938 May
Playground 1915
Teeter-Totters Were Trust Exercises. If One Child Decided To Jump Off, The Other Would Come Crashing Down With Enough Force To Leave Them Bruised
In grade school we had a metal jungle gym ish thing. It was like a dome with 4 sides and open on the top. Height was about 5 feet. The big challenge was to walk up one side, over the top and down the other. Preferably with a partner so you could hold hands. Of course this was over cement.
