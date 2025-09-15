ADVERTISEMENT

We now live in a world where the physical and emotional safety of a person is a top priority. It’s a far cry from previous generations, when toughing it out was pretty much the norm.

Take these photos of playgrounds from decades ago, for example. As you can see, these were designed without the child’s well-being in mind. It just goes to show that kids back then were built differently, as they constantly lived on the edge.

If you’re someone who grew up during these times, this list will likely bring a flood of memories. And if you’re a youngster of today, these images may shock you.