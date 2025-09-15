ADVERTISEMENT

We now live in a world where the physical and emotional safety of a person is a top priority. It’s a far cry from previous generations, when toughing it out was pretty much the norm. 

Take these photos of playgrounds from decades ago, for example. As you can see, these were designed without the child’s well-being in mind. It just goes to show that kids back then were built differently, as they constantly lived on the edge. 

If you’re someone who grew up during these times, this list will likely bring a flood of memories. And if you’re a youngster of today, these images may shock you.

#1

My Grade School's Playground In The 70s

Historic playground with metal climbing structures and children playing outdoors in a risky vintage kids play area.

We had this insane jungle gym that we called "the bars". A big fountain and a little creek that ran through the park under the bars and into a brick lined pond. It was the best playground ever. Bar tag was the top activity. There were spots you could make a leap of faith to avoid getting tagged. Knocked the wind out of myself several times when I missed the grab.

snugglebandit Report

    #2

    Jungle Gyms Were Designed Without Safety Nets. Climbing Structures Were Built High, With No Regard For The Hard Ground Below

    Children climbing on a vintage metal playground structure in a park surrounded by lush green trees.

    LangeAlexandra , rarehistoricalphotos Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you were lucky the school sprung for sawdust on the ground. Then of course you need to pay someone to keep the dog sh!t out of it. D@mn maricle anyone from my generation survived to adulthood.

    #3

    Corkscrew Slides Made Entirely Of Metal, They Could Heat Up To Unbearable Temperatures Under The Sun, Leaving Riders With Seared Skin

    Historic playground slides with metal spiral designs, showcasing risky childhood play equipment from the past.

    rarehistoricalphotos Report

    The first playgrounds came about in the early 1900s out of necessity. According to Pennsylvania-based law firm Edgar Snyder & Associates, cities like Pittsburgh installed municipal playgrounds to try to curb the growing number of car accidents involving children under 9 years old. 

    However, playground safety wasn’t much of a priority during the early days. Most equipment back then was made of galvanized steel and stood on hard surfaces like asphalt.
    #4

    Kid’s Playground In Montreal, 1950s

    Historic playground with children climbing and swinging on risky metal structures in a black and white photo.

    DiosMioMan2 Report

    #5

    This Playground Was Located Just South Of Kepner Hall. Playgrounds Were An Innovation In Education In The Early 20th Century

    Historic playground photo showing risk-filled play equipment with kids swinging and climbing on metal structures.

    University of Northern Colorado Report

    #6

    Armstrong Academy, Oklahoma - Homemade Playground Apparatus. 1912

    Historic photo of playground with children playing on risky equipment, showing how childhood play used to be dangerous outdoors.

    Department of the Interior. Office of Indian Affairs. Haskell Institute Report

    Of course, injuries like broken arms began to pile up due to the lack of safety. According to Edgar Snyder, it wasn’t until 1938 that the National Recreation Association acknowledged the need for safer surface materials. 

    However, none of them offered workable solutions. Despite the publication of recommendations for safer playgrounds, structures were still built on either asphalt or concrete in the succeeding decades. 
    #7

    Monash Playground In The Early 1980s

    Historic playground equipment with children playing on risky vintage rides under a cloudy sky in a sandy outdoor area.

    DennisMF Report

    #8

    Modernist Playground, 1971

    Historic playground photo showing kids sliding down a steep slide on a brick structure reflecting risky childhood play.

    V391Pegasi Report

    #9

    Metal Slides In The 1970s Offered A Thrilling, High-Speed, But Under The Blazing Summer Sun, They Turned Into Searing Hot Surfaces

    Historic photo of children playing on metal slides and swings in a playground showing risky play equipment from the past.

    unl0veable , rarehistoricalphotos Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm thinking back to all the slides from when I was a kid and they were all surrounded by trees. Then I remembered I'm from Oregon and it's not like that everywhere else.

    By the late '70s, governing bodies began recognizing the need for more precautions. It likely happened after the National Electronic Injury Survey System found that 59% of playground injuries resulted from falls to hard surfaces. 

    Around this time, citizen groups and professionals alike began clamoring for increased safety standards and regulations. By 1981, the Consumer Product Safety Commission published extensive guidelines.
    #10

    Gravity Was As Unforgiving Then As It Is Today. A Simple Misstep Could Lead To An Abrupt Drop, Often Resulting In Cuts, Bruises, Or Even A Trip To The ER

    Historic playground photo showing children dangerously playing on large metal wheel climbing equipment.

    unl0veable , rarehistoricalphotos Report

    #11

    Kids Playground In Mexico City, 1960s

    Historic playground with a rocket-shaped slide where children are climbing and playing outdoors in a retro urban setting.

    DonZenova Report

    baca-strings avatar
    Strings
    Strings
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Reminds me of a slide in Mundeline, IL. Was usable when I was a kid (late 70s): looked like a giant robot you climbed inside, with chutes for the arms and legs. Was still standing when I went through in the early 2000s, but was safety-roped off

    #12

    Playground At Blågårds Plads, 1953

    Historic playground photo showing children climbing unsafe wooden equipment reflecting risky play environments.

    The Royal Library: The National Library of Denmark and Copenhagen University Library Report

    In 1995, the National Program for Playground Safety (NPPS) launched National Playground Safety Week. It was a small initiative that began at the University of Iowa, which eventually garnered international recognition. 

    “While the strategies, research, and initiatives have evolved, our mission remains the same – to raise awareness about playground safety and the necessity for appropriate, healthy spaces to support child development and well-being,” NPPS director Hannah Jaros said.
    #13

    The First (Somewhat Dangerous) Playground Slide In Britain (1922)

    Historic playground photo showing children on a large wooden slide, highlighting risky play equipment from the past.

    pixeldustnz Report

    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is the danger that you will get splinters in your @$$?

    #14

    Slide In Holland, 1972

    Child mid-air on a tall, historic playground slide, illustrating how being a kid back then was a life risk.

    tehmagik Report

    #15

    Columbus Ave Playground. Boys Exercising

    Historic photo of a playground showing children climbing and waiting on unsafe old playground equipment.

    Boston Public Library Report

    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What are they supposed to do once they get up there?

    Today, playgrounds are a far cry from their rustic predecessors. In Queensland, these recreational areas come with a tin roof as a way to protect the structures from the elements. 

    As Park Planning Coordinator Tracie Harvison tells ABC Australia, the goal isn’t only to provide shade, but also to keep the equipment functional and in top condition.
    #16

    My Young Family Visited The Monash Playground In The Early 1980's

    Black and white photo of children playing on a vintage playground seesaw with metal springs and minimal safety features outdoors.

    DennisMF Report

    #17

    Play Structure, Photographed At Earth Rebirth Day Rally, Berkeley, California, 1970

    Three kids climbing on risky vintage playground equipment made of metal bars and a large wheel, showing historic playground safety.

    Hartmut Schmidt Heidelberg Report

    #18

    Hiawatha Playfield, 1912

    Historic playground photo showing children climbing risky metal structures and swings in an early outdoor play area.

    Steep ladders were very common. One overconfident move or a moment of hesitation could send a child tumbling backward.

    Seattle Municipal Archives , rarehistoricalphotos Report

    Harvison also revealed a shift in their approach to building playground structures. From merely catering to physical, strength-based activities, she says, they are also planning ways to make playgrounds about the “whole range of developmental needs for children.” 

    "There are also other aspects they’ve realised are really important, such as imaginative play and socialising aspects, so kids develop their social skills,” she said.
    #19

    The Old Spinning Merry-Go-Rounds Were Both Exhilarating And Terrifying. Those Who Lost Their Grip Were Flung Off Like Human Projectiles, While Others Staggered Away Nauseous

    Children swinging on vintage playground equipment in a historic photo showing how risky being a kid back then was.

    MooseMalloy , rarehistoricalphotos Report

    #20

    Zurich, Playground Aussersihl, "Rope Circus" 1978

    Historic photo of playground with many children climbing risky rope structures surrounded by trees and adults nearby.

    Walter Schmid Report

    #21

    A Home Made Ferris Wheel. Erected On The American Red Cross Playground At Elbasan. 1920

    Historic photo of a playground with children and adults gathered around a wooden structure showing risky play from the past.

    The picture shows American Nurses who took a trip to prove its safety to the children. The children in Albania never knew how to play or work either until the Red Cross came.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington Report

    #22

    Playground In 1924 May

    Child swinging high on vintage playground equipment with blurred school building and children in background, historic playground photo.

    Harris & Ewing Report

    #23

    Outdoor Gymnasium And Playground, Chicago, Il (1903)

    Historic playground scene with children playing on tall wooden structures, highlighting risky play from the past.

    talude Report

    #24

    1913 Playground

    Historic photo of a playground slide with children playing, illustrating how being a kid back then was a life risk.

    Internet Archive Book Images Report

    #25

    Bad Lausick. Bethlehemstift, Playground

    Historic photo of playground with children playing on old equipment, illustrating risks of being a kid back then.

    Brück and Son Report

    #26

    Children In A Nice Playground The Tel Aviv Municipality Built Near The Hayarkon River

    Children climbing a hazardous rope playground structure in a historic photo showing risky childhood play environments.

    Dan Hadani Report

    #27

    N.Y. Playground 1910

    Historic photo of children playing on a playground swing set, showcasing risky childhood play activities from the past.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington Report

    #28

    Summer - On A Children's City Playground 1926

    Historic playground photo showing children playing on high slide and swings, highlighting risky childhood play of the past.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington Report

    #29

    Girls' Playground, Harriet Island, St. Paul, Minn. 1905

    Historic playground photo shows children playing on risky vintage equipment in early 1900s outdoor setting.

    Detroit Publishing Co. Report

    #30

    Playground Between 1918 And 1920

    Historic playground photo showing children playing on a wooden merry-go-round in an early 20th century park.

    Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington Report

    #31

    Playground Scene. Irwinville School, Georgia, 1938 May

    Historic black and white photo of kids playing dangerously on playground equipment hanging upside down and doing handstands.

    John Vachon Report

    #32

    Playground 1915

    Black and white historic photo of children playing on a risky playground structure showing old playground safety hazards.

    Internet Archive Book Images Report

    #33

    Teeter-Totters Were Trust Exercises. If One Child Decided To Jump Off, The Other Would Come Crashing Down With Enough Force To Leave Them Bruised

    Black and white historic playground photo showing kids playing on seesaws without safety gear, highlighting playground risks.

    edbobgreen , rarehistoricalphotos Report

