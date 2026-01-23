Husband Tells Wife She Shouldn’t Use Dangerous Gift From Her Mom, She Doesn’t Listen
Most people can agree that it’s the thought that counts when it comes to giving a loved one a present. It doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg, and it may not be exactly what the receiver had in mind. But if someone spends time, money, and energy picking out something for you, you might as well try it out.
Unless, of course, the present is a hazard. One man reached out to Reddit for advice after his wife ended up in the hospital thanks to a gift her mother gave her. Below, you’ll find the full story detailing how the husband somehow ended up in the doghouse, as well as some of the replies invested readers left him.
This man warned his wife to be careful with the knife her mother gifted them
Yet somehow, he still ended up being the bad guy after his wife took a trip to the hospital
Three quarters of people have received a present that they didn’t want
The holiday season may be over, but that doesn’t mean you won’t have to worry about buying your loved ones any presents until December. All year long, we have birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, and weddings to shop for. And oh yeah, don’t forget about Valentine’s Day! It might feel like the gifting never ends, which can add a lot of stress to your plate.
According to SurveyMonkey, Boomers, in particular, tend to become overwhelmed by making decisions about what gifts to buy for their loved ones. 48% report that they struggle to decide which presents to buy, compared to only 43% of Gen Z, 35% of Gen X, and 33% of Millennials.
But the reality is that most of us will give a present that doesn’t get the reaction we wanted every now and then. In fact, 74% of people surveyed said that they have received a gift they didn’t like. But it’s not a big deal, because most people won’t take it personally.
A whopping 87% of Americans agree that the thought behind the present is more important than the actual gift. Only 10% say getting a present they weren’t interested in would ruin their mood.
Now, when it comes to what to do with a present you didn’t want, the BBC notes that you have a few options. If you can be sneaky about it, you can always regift it; just make sure to hide the evidence. In the same vein, you can try to resell the present if you can do so discreetly.
Another option is to donate the present if you’re sure that someone else out there would get some use out of it. And if you’re the one giving a present, it’s nice to include a gift receipt, just in case the receiver doesn’t want to keep it.
It’s important to be able to admit and accept the mistakes that we make
Clearly, the man in this story knew that his mother-in-law’s gift was a bad idea from the start. But gifting a knife isn’t necessarily off limits; it’s just important that the receiver is extremely careful with how they use it. Regardless of where a knife came from, it’s capable of causing plenty of accidents in the kitchen.
CopperSmith reports that 350,000 people injure themselves with kitchen knives every single year. And while these accidents are most likely to occur in fast food restaurants, full-service restaurants, and catering centers, they can easily take place at home too.
In this particular situation, though, it’s possible that the wife isn’t only feeling discomfort in her hand but also a bit of embarrassment. As many readers pointed out in the comments, she probably knows that her husband was right. But what she needs to figure out is how to communicate that.
Tenelle Porter, an assistant professor of psychology at Rowan University, told The Guardian that we shouldn’t be ashamed to admit our mistakes. She recommends “reframing what being wrong means,” so you don’t view it as a negative. Instead, we should use our mistakes as opportunities to grow.
Once you’ve accepted that you were wrong, you can open yourself up to learning something new. Plus, you might even be able to strengthen your relationships with others if you aren’t too stubborn to admit your mistakes. Everyone makes them, and you’ll be more relatable and respectable if you can accept them.
Later, the author responded to several comments and provided more background information
Many readers took the husband’s side, noting that he didn’t do anything wrong
However, some weren’t happy with how the husband behaved either
And others shared their reactions to the situation
Don't touch the sharp parts! If you aren't intelligent enough or coordinated enough to use a knife correctly as an adult, I honestly don't know what you expect. There's nothing faulty about the knife. Stop testing you wife like your child. This injury would have happened with a regular knife. You're both idiots.
I had to stop and think about a double edged knife and was having trouble picturing it until it sparked a few memories and I remembered that my mum had one. That she got rid of when I was in my teens (so about 30 years ago) because it was just too dangerous. And it was lethal because it would cut through anything (including the formica kitchen tops if you didn't use a cutting board).
