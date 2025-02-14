ADVERTISEMENT

I try to take the stairs whenever possible. Might as well get some extra steps in, right? And unlike elevators, you never have to wait for them to arrive. Plus, I usually consider stairs to be safer than elevators, as there’s no risk of getting trapped inside. But not all staircases are created equal, and some look like they’re just itching to injure anyone brave enough to climb them.

That’s where the Death Stairs Facebook group comes in. This community is dedicated to showcasing the most lethal stairwells and staircases from all around the world. We’ve gathered some of the group’s most frightening pics below, so good luck scrolling through without developing a new phobia. And be sure to upvote the stairs that you hope to never encounter!

#1

Old Farmhouse Steps

Spiral "death stairs" with steep, narrow steps in an enclosed wooden and concrete space.

Daniel Bush Report

    #2

    Made In Hungarian . Moreover, The Sticks Were Flexible

    Feet on metal stairs with wide gaps, evoking the term "death stairs" for safety concerns.

    Marcell Breuer Report

    #3

    Minimalist

    Crumbly concrete "death stairs" lacking safety features, leading to a second-story door, surrounded by snow and building walls.

    Chris Da Zube Report

    dianeef avatar
    Socks Thecate
    Socks Thecate
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago

    I like the spikes at the end of the staircase for convenient impalement.

    The Death Stairs Facebook group has been around since November 2020, and has amassed an impressive 949K members since then. “Welcome to Death Stairs, where ascension is perilous and descending is deadly,” the group’s description states. “Post the deadliest staircases and tag the group wherever it is applicable. Tread safely my friends.”

    There, you’ll find a wide variety of photos, including terrifying stairs built in ancient Rome, awful staircases in modern homes where aesthetics were prioritized over safety and incredibly steep steps that you couldn’t pay me to walk down. We hope that this list doesn't instill a new fear of stairs in you, pandas, but we can’t promise that it won’t. Apparently, stairs can often be quite treacherous!   
    #4

    LOL LOL Realty Listing In Edmonton. See Where The Back Door Is?

    Steep indoor staircase with minimal railing, evoking a sense of danger associated with "death stairs".

    Bjørn La-Volvo Report

    #5

    Wedding Hall Stairs

    Decorative floor tiles with a step edge creating an optical illusion known as "death stairs."

    Wedding hall stairs Report

    #6

    The Stairs To Get To Ripley Beach In New York

    Person climbing steep outdoor stairs on rocky cliff, surrounded by bare trees, illustrating "death stairs."

    Kemi L'artist Report

    Many of us walk up and down stairs every single day without a second thought. Unless you have a disability that prevents you from taking the stairs, it’s pretty much impossible to avoid them. And experts actually recommend that we all climb between three and six flights of stairs per day to keep our hearts healthy.  

    But I have to admit, when it’s a little too dark in my building’s stairwell or there’s a small amount of ice on the ground, I suddenly become terrified of the same walk I’ve done every day for years. I am acutely aware of the fact that one wrong move could leave me with a broken arm, a sprained ankle or, at the very least, a massively bruised ego.
    #7

    First Page Of A Listing For An Apartment For Rent

    Modern kitchen showing "Death Stairs" with a unique, spiral design and wooden steps leading to a loft area.

    Jules Hickson Report

    #8

    The Stairs From The Main Part Of The Holiday Unit We Arrived At Yesterday Leading Up To The Bathroom

    Narrow spiral staircase with irregular steps, emphasizing the concept of "death stairs" due to its precarious design.

    Jen Maitland Report

    #9

    I Feel Like These Count

    Stepping stones over water lead to a wooden door with statues, showcasing a challenging stairs design.

    William Proctor Report

    Just like driving a car, walking up and down the stairs is something most of us do every day that’s much more dangerous than we often realize. According to a 2023 study, the age groups most likely to fall down the stairs are children under 3 and adults over 85. But what you might not expect is that young adults in their twenties are the next group that’s most likely to take a tumble down a staircase.
    #10

    A Little Concerned About Navigating These Stairs In My Hotel Apartment After A Few Drinks

    Glass "death stairs" with floating steps in a modern living room, featuring a mustard sofa and minimalist decor.

    Roxy Fox Mok Report

    #11

    Seems Legit

    Person balancing on an unsafe ladder setup over a stairway, creating a potential "death stairs" hazard.

    Mike Girsback Report

    bobcameron avatar
    fly on the wall
    fly on the wall
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago

    That looks perfectly fine to me. As long as the railing is mounted securely

    #12

    I Think This Belongs Here....

    Narrow spiral staircase with red carpet and safety railings, viewed from above.

    Geoffrey Vail Brown Report

    According to the study, there are certain risk factors that can make individuals more likely to trip down the stairs, including their choice in footwear, whether or not they use the handrail, how closely they watch their feet, using electronic devices while walking, skipping steps, putting their hands in their pockets, chatting while walking and carrying objects. 

    The researchers found that over two thirds of participants were guilty of two or more risky behaviors when going up or down stairs. And when it comes to women, a whopping 80% could make safer decisions when climbing stairs. 
    #13

    These Are Shin And Neck Breaking Stairs Located At Turkey Run State Park In Indiana And Yes They Are Exactly As Slick As They Look

    Person climbing worn rocky "death stairs," highlighting the natural erosion and challenging path.

    William Proctor Report

    #14

    What Could Go Wrong

    Steep narrow wooden stairs in a loft space, evoking the feel of "Death Stairs" due to their precarious design.

    Ellen Rose Report

    #15

    Pyramids In Giza, Egypt. If The Stairs Don't Kill You, The Oxygen-Free Room Down Below Will

    Person climbing steep narrow stairs with wooden steps, holding onto rails, illustrating challenging "death stairs" experience.

    Mathias Nylund Report

    It’s surprisingly easy to injure yourself when going up or down stairs. In fact, the National Safety Council reports that more than a million injuries occur each year in the United States due to falls down stairs. This is also the second most common way to get hurt, behind only motor vehicle accidents. And sadly, 12,000 people lose their lives due to stairway accidents every year. 

    #16

    Church In Roscoff, Brittany

    Steep stone stairs on a church roof under blue sky, often called "death stairs" for their daunting ascent.

    Howard Bennett Report

    #17

    Seen On A Temple In Siem Reap, Cambodia. Imagine Climbing This In Loose Monk's Robes!

    Steep and narrow "death stairs" leading to a ceiling opening in a museum setting with artifacts displayed below.

    Rob Allen Report

    #18

    Stairs To A Second Floor Of A Historical Building In The Ethnographic Museum In Riga, Latvia

    Rustic wooden "death stairs" leaning against a log cabin wall, surrounded by gravel.

    Alexander Oleinikov Report

    When it comes to what makes a certain stairwell or stairway more dangerous than others, there are several factors. Poor lighting is a significant one, as it can make it tricky to see how many stairs are left or how far down the next one is. Leaving objects on the stairs is also a problem, as are missing or damaged steps. When steps are slippery, they can be hazardous. And not having access to handrails can lead to injuries.  

    #19

    Just Wanted To Share This One With You

    Staircase with sharp turns behind glass paneling, often called "death stairs," next to a door with a warning sign.

    Adrien Laborie Report

    #20

    Don’t Know Who Designed This

    Unusual "Death Stairs" design with wide gaps, featuring a black metal frame and wooden flooring for a daring descent.

    Eveline Lisa Young Report

    #21

    The Escarpment Track , Kapiti Coast New Zealand Over 1200 Stairs

    Steep outdoor stairs descending a hillside, surrounded by greenery, emphasize the daring nature of "death stairs."

    Rob Lockhart Report

    So what can we do to make our stairways safer? Well, AARP recommends adding some traction. Even if the stairs are inside, safe from ice and snow, wooden stairs can be incredibly slippery for socked feet. It’s also a good idea to make sure the stairs are adequately lit and have visual cues that make it clear where each stair stops and starts. The height and depth of each stair should be consistent with the last, so people passing through know what to expect, and always have a helpful handrail available on the side.

    #22

    Zakopane Poland

    Narrow wooden "death stairs" in a rustic setting, leading to an upper level.

    Tim Ebdon Report

    #23

    They Are Not Death Stairs But They About Killed Me Building Them. 13 Landings 39 Steps 4 Stories. It Was Constructed Using All Mortise And Tenons With Half Lap Joinery. No Nails Or Screws

    A dizzying spiral staircase with wooden steps, resembling "death stairs" from above, creates a vertigo effect.

    Mark Stephenson Report

    #24

    Found At My Wife’s Doctors Visit

    Unusual stairs with a vertical design lacking steps, making it appear dangerous and impractical for use.

    Isaac Blackburn Report

    Are you getting freaked out by the photos on this list, pandas? We don’t mean to scare you, but remember that stairs can be deceptively dangerous and proceed with caution. Be sure to upvote the pics you find most shocking, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve ever encountered death stairs in the wild. Then, you can check out another Bored Panda article featuring dangerous flights of stairs right here!

    #25

    Mt. Whiteface

    Snow-covered stairs on a treacherous mountain path under a foggy sky.

    Lesley Lichko Report

    #26

    The Personal Injury Lawyer Ad Is A Nice Touch…

    Snow-covered stairs at Dyckman Street Station, slippery and treacherous, suggest opting for elevators.

    Robert Louis Pagnani Report

    #27

    It's Called Death Stairs!!

    Modern red “death stairs” with no railings, set against a rustic wooden wall with minimalistic decor.

    Jejak Penna Report

    #28

    I’d Say So

    Snow-covered stairs with a "Stairway Closed For Winter" sign, illustrating the concept of "death stairs."

    Matthew Zelasko Report

    #29

    Tim Busse

    Complex staircases intersecting at various angles, embodying the concept of "death stairs."

    Tim Busse Report

    #30

    They Might Be The Death Of You, If You Can't Find Your Way Out... Anyway, The Picture Is Almost Escheresque

    Concrete stairs zigzag through a colorful, terraced garden, showcasing a complex and steep design.

    John Chong Report

    #31

    Spanish Airbnb

    Modern black stairs with minimal railing in a stylish living room setting, showcasing "death stairs" concept.

    Liz Todd Anastasi-Scott Report

    #32

    Hotel In Worthing. I Wonder How Many Drunkards Returning From A Night Out Have Tried To Sit Here

    Chair precariously placed on patterned carpeted “death stairs” landing, creating a safety hazard.

    Gavin Prior Report

    #33

    Stairs Leading Up To My Daughter's Elementary School. Kolbotn, Norway Any Given January Day

    Icy "death stairs" covered in snow and ice, a safety hazard in winter weather.

    Therese Sollien Report

    #34

    Vegatrappa, Norway

    Steep broken stairs overlooking a coastal landscape, emphasizing the danger of "death stairs."

    Helena Al'deren Report

    #35

    This Tiny Stair Handrail

    Steep, narrow stairs with a small handrail, emphasizing a potential safety hazard.

    Heng Kosal Report

    #36

    Steps Up To Our B&b In Portugal

    Narrow, steep stairs made of white stone, resembling a "death stairs" design in a rustic setting.

    Gwyn Headley Report

    #37

    Many Many Stairs In Bratislava Look Like This Which Frankly Look Terrifying As I’m Not Sure What The ‘Ski Jump’ Lane Is For

    Concrete stairs with red railings, featuring yellow and black ramps, resembling "death stairs."

    Michael Bracegirdle Report

    bobcameron avatar
    fly on the wall
    fly on the wall
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago

    Probably so a wheeled object can ascend/descend. We have something similar in one of our wilderness parks

    #38

    Im From Germany And Found These New Made Stairs Around The Corner Where A Friend Is Living . They Have Finished The Building Site And I Dont Understand What They Did There, Two Times. There Is No Entrance Where You Can Head To Or Something ... No Escape Route ... Its Not Really Deadly But Supidly Enough

    Outdoor staircase on a building leading to a closed door, illustrating the concept of "death stairs."

    Anika Brandenburg Report

    #39

    Wow, Talk About A Disclaimer

    Stairs with warning message in bold letters, wrapped in cardboard, reflecting on a shiny floor; "death stairs" concept.

    Lila Mae Report

    #40

    Some Stairs In A Bungalow I'm Working On. They've Also Added A Decapitation 2000 Ceiling Fan At Throat Level Which I Think Is A Nice Touch

    Narrow wooden stairway with a risky angle, cluttered room below, illustrating the concept of "death stairs."

    Stephen Patrick Report

    #41

    Stairs In The Office Of One Of Las Vegas’s Prominent Personal Injury Attorneys

    Steep wooden stairs with uneven steps, highlighting the risk and the reason some might prefer elevators.

    Michael Graves Report

    #42

    Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Houses In Photo Are On Kilbourne St (Continuation Of Flowers Ave) Which Is The Last Sloped Street In The Annual Dirty Dozen Cycling Event, Held Every October

    Overgrown and uneven "death stairs" descending into a wooded area, with old railings and a narrow path.

    Sherpes Hasher Report

    #43

    Not Sure If Death, But I Seem To Have Stepped Out Of The Matrix Momentarily

    Narrow bathroom with steep death stairs above a toilet, featuring patterned tiles and dim lighting.

    Peter Jan Parker Report

    #44

    Taken In Tenerife

    Stone stairs leading to a wooden door on a building, illustrating the concept of "death stairs."

    Kelly Ledet Report

    #45

    In A Hostel I Stayed In Cusco, Peru 💀 I Couldn't Imagine Getting Up At Night To Go To The Bathroom, Without Rolling Down Those Steps

    Wooden door at the top of steep stairs, creating a potentially hazardous "death stairs" scenario.

    Tiago Carvalho Report

    #46

    A Somewhat Different Interpretation Of Death Stairs. Seen In Sayulita, Mexico

    Colorful stairs with skull designs, labeled as "death stairs," leading to a bright landing area.

    Marina Bayeva Report

    #47

    My Daughter’s Friends Uni Room

    Narrow stairs leading to a door labeled D43, highlighting the concept of "death stairs."

    Helen Fisher Report

    #48

    This Art Piece Made Me Laugh

    Metallic spiral stairs in urban night setting, resembling artistic "death stairs" structure.

    Elizabeth Emblin Report

    #49

    Just Arrived To Our Holiday Lodge In Finland To Be Faced With The Bedroom Being At The Top Of This Absolute Beauty

    Staring down steep death stairs with colorful socks, contemplating elevator use instead.

    Martyna Kujawska Report

    #50

    In A Shop In Morocco. No Railings On Tbe Upper Landing Either And As You Can See Cases Of Water Bottles And Otherheavy Goods To Be Carried Up And Down..... Oh And The Shop Keeper Is Wearing Flopflops!

    Narrow spiral death stairs in cluttered store aisle, surrounded by shelves and fridge.

    David Woolsey Report

    #51

    Just... Take It All In...

    "Wooden outdoor staircase with a cat perched on the steps, leading to a small house entrance."

    Joe Martin Report

    #52

    From A DIY Group, Looking For An Alternative To These Stairs In Their Toddlers Room

    Narrow carpeted death stairs next to a white door in a cozy room with a light blue armchair.

    Hazel Coulson Report

    #53

    Next Door At A Work Site A Few Weeks Back

    Unsafe exterior staircase on a building, known as "death stairs," with a steep ascent under a clear blue sky.

    Chris Branson Report

    #54

    The Stairs To The Loft In My Airbnb. But Hey, They Got Railing. Just Remember 3 Points Of Contact At All Times Edit: No I Did Not Drop The Elbow Of Justice On Her, There Is A 500$ Wood Fan 2ft Out Of The Picture

    View from top of steep wooden "death stairs" with person sitting below on a couch, using a phone.

    Geoff Metituk Report

    #55

    Death Stairs At My Parents House

    Cluttered and steep stairs, known as "death stairs," with narrow steps and obstructed path.

    John Mark Report

    #56

    Stairs To Nowhere At A Local Chip Shop Probably A Good Thing That They Go Nowhere They Look Fairly Worn

    Rustic stone stairs in a restaurant with a caution sign placed nearby, suggesting potential danger.

    Amanda Hughes Report

    #57

    Death Stairs

    Narrow stone death stairs with a steep spiral design, surrounded by rocky walls, viewed from the top down.

    Mike Starc Report

    #58

    No Deaths Yet, Only A Cracked Rib So Far

    Icy "death stairs" covered in snow and ice, surrounded by rocks, creating a hazardous path.

    Melissa Reece Report

    #59

    No Clue Where This Is But I’m Not Going Up There

    Steep winding stairs on a tall rock formation, known as "death stairs," surrounded by lush greenery and blue sky.

    Paul Gallagher Report

    #60

    Stairs To The Dungeon In Bunratty Castle Co Clare Ireland. Wouldn't Want To Have The Long Frock On. The Main Stairs In Rest Of Castle Aren'tuch Better

    Narrow, winding stairs with uneven steps, often called "death stairs," inside a rustic stone building.

    Audrey O Brien Report

    #61

    1 Slip Out Of This Tub It's 3 Feet To The Floor Or Out A Second Floor Windows And Down A Huge Ravine. I Need This In My Life

    Steps leading up to a bathtub with a view, showcasing potential "death stairs" concept in a bathroom setting.

    Nate Van Report

    #62

    Death Stair

    Concrete stairs with trash bins, resembling "death stairs" in an alley.

    Irma Ortiz Report

    #63

    Thousand Islands Off Of Java Indonesia

    Unfinished and hazardous stairs leading to a roof, illustrating the concept of "death stairs" in an outdoor setting.

    Brad Dalrymple Report

    #64

    Death Stairs For Sale On Marketplace 😳 It Could Be The Last £100 You Ever Spend!

    Unique and narrow stair design, often called "death stairs," leading to an upper level in a minimalist setting.

    Kat Rose Report

    #65

    Hese Photos Are From A 'For Rent' Ad. Apparently You're Supposed To Climb Up To The Bed Along The Kitchen Counters And As A Bonus There's No Railing "Upstairs"

    Modern kitchen with 'death stairs' leading to elevated storage, emphasizing compact and risky design choices.

    Sallamaari Rapo Report

    #66

    There Are So Many Here In Puerto Rico, But These Are My Favorite

    Dilapidated stairs leading to an upper floor entrance with graffiti on a damaged building, capturing the "death stairs" concept.

    Shana Coghill Poling Report

    #67

    Death Stairs To Nowhere

    "Steep stairs with irregular steps and red railings, known as 'death stairs', in a modern interior setting."

    Matt Hi Report

    #68

    Spotted These In Tenerife

    Unusual steep stairs leaning against a wall, with a car parked beneath. Death stairs concept depicted outdoors.

    Donya Barnes Report

    #69

    Spotted These Killers Today

    Steep outdoor stairs leading up to a house, with uneven steps and surrounding fences, known as "Death Stairs."

    Ross Wilson Report

    #70

    Self Explanatory Death Stairs

    Man standing near steep stone stairs labeled "NO CLIMBING," illustrating the dangers of death stairs.

    Hayley Report

    #71

    Orpheum Theater Nola. These Are Steeeeep And Awesome In The Dark

    Dimly lit "death stairs" with steep steps and handrails in an ornate theater setting.

    Scott Harvanek Report

    #72

    Double Indemnity

    Chicago fire escape covered in icicles from a sprinkler leak, resembling "death stairs" on a high-rise building.

    Julea J Joseph Report

    #73

    At A Hotel In Okc, Ok. I Hate This Pattern!! It Messes With My Eyes And Equilibrium

    Steep, carpeted stairs with blue railings, illustrating "death stairs" concept.

    Kristin Stockton Report

    #74

    Finland 😅 The House Was Built In 1930

    Ladder-like "death stairs" on building facade lacking proper steps, emphasizing risky design.

    Toni Nieminen Report

    #75

    Landlord Hired A Guy To Power Wash The Stairs

    Worn and uneven concrete stairs surrounded by foliage, embodying "death stairs" due to their hazardous appearance.

    Soy Sothearith Report

    #76

    Steps That Are Too Long For One Step, But Too Short For Two

    Steep gray "death stairs" with glass railings in a colorful building interior.

    Heng Kosal Report

    #77

    Found This Gem In Bristol, UK. Normally There's Water At The Bottom. (River Avon) But Don't Think That Makes It Less Deathy

    Steep stairs leading up to a brick building, surrounded by overgrown vegetation, resembling so-called "death stairs".

    Henrik Rosberg Report

    #78

    Found In The Wilderness. Don't Know If It Counts As 💀 Stairs When There Aren't Any 🤣

    Children's loft bed with play area underneath, featuring a small ladder.

    Grimm Keli Report

    #79

    Our Lady Grace Church. You Guessed It. Pittsburgh Pa

    View from a car of a steep, worn-out staircase overgrown with vegetation, capturing the essence of “death stairs”.

    Tommy Vee Report

    #80

    Neighbor Replaced Their Broken Stair Brick With A LEGO Brick

    Colorful Lego bricks fixed to a step on a set of stairs, resembling "death stairs," with plants nearby.

    Heng Kosal Report

    #81

    Genious... But Still...

    Modern staircase design with wooden steps and a concrete arch, resembling "death stairs."

    Bruno Pereira Report

    #82

    Ice Ice Baby 😅❄️ Greetings, Of Course, From Finland

    Icy wooden stairs next to a stone wall, resembling treacherous death stairs covered in snow.

    Kuutti Noora Report

    #83

    Miners Bridge, Bettws Y Coed, North Wales. This Is The Latest Miners Bridge As It Gets Washed Away Every Few Years When There’s A Storm

    Steep stairs leading to a narrow wooden bridge over a rocky river, surrounded by dense forest. Perfect "death stairs" example.

    Matt Brennan Report

    #84

    Deceivingly Steep Death Stairs Followed By A Spiral Staircase In Fort Nelson

    Narrow and steep brick stairs with handrail in an old building, resembling "death stairs".

    Joshua Row Report

    #85

    These Were Fun From A Showing This Evening

    Unsafe stairs leading into a dark basement, illustrating the concept of "death stairs."

    Christopher Dreisbach Report

    #86

    Traveling In Lima Peru 🇵🇪 And Saw These… Beautiful But I’d Loose My Balance!

    Intricately patterned death stairs with optical illusion effect, leading to a modern glass entrance.

    Megan Leigh Barbee Report

    #87

    Stairs At Blarney Castle In Ireland

    Spiral stone death stairs with a rope railing, dimly lit and enclosed by rough stone walls.

    Este Coetzee Report

    #88

    Minimalist Death Stairs

    Unfinished construction with dangerous-looking stairs inside a wooden frame building.

    Amery Seay Report

    #89

    Good Enough

    Crumbled stairs made of bricks leading to a worn-out porch, surrounded by grass, illustrating challenging "death stairs".

    Christian Bastian Report

    #90

    Jacob Peterson

    Steep, narrow "death stairs" carved into a rocky cave, casting an intimidating presence in dim lighting.

    Jacob Peterson Report

    #91

    St Mary’s Lighthouse, Whitley Bay UK Put The Shits Up Me Today

    Narrow spiral stairway with warning signs about steep stairs and low head clearance.

    Danielle Burger Report

    #92

    “Do Not.”

    Damaged outdoor stairs with caution tape, highlighting safety concerns, beside a brick building.

    Cara Meyers Report

    #93

    Saw This And Thought Of This Group

    Uneven "death stairs" with mismatched steps, painted with yellow lines, suggest a hazardous design.

    Simon Cleary Report

    #94

    Rock'n'roll Stairs

    Rocky, uneven "death stairs" with wooden railing, leading upward through a rugged terrain.

    Mantas Peciukevičius Report

    #95

    Far Up A Canyon In Western Montana, At A Spot Where Many Universities (From Around The Country) Take Their Geology Students, Are These Well-Constructed But Poorly Maintained Stairs

    Rocky trail with wooden structures resembling "death stairs" surrounded by trees.

    Steve Bixby Report

    #96

    Going To A Bar In Finland

    Icy stairs at night with streetlights, posing a potential danger, encouraging use of elevators for safety.

    Katja Lamminen Report

    #97

    Long Way To Death Stairs. 4 Story Tall Single Escalator

    Tall, steep escalator in a tunnel resembling 'death stairs,' leading down into a dimly lit underground area.

    Sam Gallagher Report

    #98

    Stairs Going Down From My Gfs Apt. My Feet Don't Even Fit Half On The Steps

    Steep and narrow stairs with blue carpet, often referred to as "death stairs," leading to a dimly lit hallway.

    Wan Max Report

    #99

    Leading Into A Nature Trail Near My BF’s House. We Slipped On The First Two Steps And Decided Not To Take The Risk

    Snowy, uneven stairs on a hill, often called "death stairs," with a view of a dirt trail beyond.

    Caitlin Dunn Report

    #100

    Average Mexican Sidewalk

    Concrete "death stairs" leading to a doorway on a sloped sidewalk with a car in the background.

    Jose Maria Alfaro Report

    #101

    Puerto Rico Absolutely 0 Support Under Them

    Spiral death stairs outdoors, against a white building, surrounded by greenery and trees.

    Emma Fairbank Report

    #102

    Haven't Seen This Here Before

    Stacked trailers with narrow stairs in a creative structure, highlighting "death stairs" risk.

    Jim Allmon Report

    #103

    Spotted In Pramuka Island, Indonesia

    Staircase abruptly ending in mid-air on a building rooftop, illustrating a hazardous design scenario.

    Sean Ryan Report

    #104

    I Wouldn't Want To Come Out Of That Door Too Quickly 🤦‍♀️ Old Cottage Air B & B Devon UK

    Narrow, steep wooden stairs with a white door at the top, often described as "death stairs."

    Kitti Voltaire Report

    #105

    Access To The Cellar At Work. The First Step Is A Big One

    Concrete blocks form makeshift stairs in an old basement, exemplifying the concept of "death stairs" and safety risks.

    David Woodhouse Report

