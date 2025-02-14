That’s where the Death Stairs Facebook group comes in. This community is dedicated to showcasing the most lethal stairwells and staircases from all around the world . We’ve gathered some of the group’s most frightening pics below, so good luck scrolling through without developing a new phobia. And be sure to upvote the stairs that you hope to never encounter!

I try to take the stairs whenever possible. Might as well get some extra steps in, right? And unlike elevators, you never have to wait for them to arrive. Plus, I usually consider stairs to be safer than elevators, as there’s no risk of getting trapped inside. But not all staircases are created equal, and some look like they’re just itching to injure anyone brave enough to climb them.

#1 Old Farmhouse Steps Share icon

#2 Made In Hungarian . Moreover, The Sticks Were Flexible Share icon

#3 Minimalist Share icon

The Death Stairs Facebook group has been around since November 2020, and has amassed an impressive 949K members since then. “Welcome to Death Stairs, where ascension is perilous and descending is deadly,” the group’s description states. “Post the deadliest staircases and tag the group wherever it is applicable. Tread safely my friends.” There, you’ll find a wide variety of photos, including terrifying stairs built in ancient Rome, awful staircases in modern homes where aesthetics were prioritized over safety and incredibly steep steps that you couldn’t pay me to walk down. We hope that this list doesn't instill a new fear of stairs in you, pandas, but we can’t promise that it won’t. Apparently, stairs can often be quite treacherous!

#4 LOL LOL Realty Listing In Edmonton. See Where The Back Door Is? Share icon

#5 Wedding Hall Stairs Share icon

#6 The Stairs To Get To Ripley Beach In New York Share icon

Many of us walk up and down stairs every single day without a second thought. Unless you have a disability that prevents you from taking the stairs, it’s pretty much impossible to avoid them. And experts actually recommend that we all climb between three and six flights of stairs per day to keep our hearts healthy. But I have to admit, when it’s a little too dark in my building’s stairwell or there’s a small amount of ice on the ground, I suddenly become terrified of the same walk I’ve done every day for years. I am acutely aware of the fact that one wrong move could leave me with a broken arm, a sprained ankle or, at the very least, a massively bruised ego.

#7 First Page Of A Listing For An Apartment For Rent Share icon

#8 The Stairs From The Main Part Of The Holiday Unit We Arrived At Yesterday Leading Up To The Bathroom Share icon

#9 I Feel Like These Count Share icon

Just like driving a car, walking up and down the stairs is something most of us do every day that’s much more dangerous than we often realize. According to a 2023 study, the age groups most likely to fall down the stairs are children under 3 and adults over 85. But what you might not expect is that young adults in their twenties are the next group that’s most likely to take a tumble down a staircase.

#10 A Little Concerned About Navigating These Stairs In My Hotel Apartment After A Few Drinks Share icon

#11 Seems Legit Share icon

#12 I Think This Belongs Here.... Share icon

According to the study, there are certain risk factors that can make individuals more likely to trip down the stairs, including their choice in footwear, whether or not they use the handrail, how closely they watch their feet, using electronic devices while walking, skipping steps, putting their hands in their pockets, chatting while walking and carrying objects. The researchers found that over two thirds of participants were guilty of two or more risky behaviors when going up or down stairs. And when it comes to women, a whopping 80% could make safer decisions when climbing stairs.

#13 These Are Shin And Neck Breaking Stairs Located At Turkey Run State Park In Indiana And Yes They Are Exactly As Slick As They Look Share icon

#14 What Could Go Wrong Share icon

#15 Pyramids In Giza, Egypt. If The Stairs Don't Kill You, The Oxygen-Free Room Down Below Will Share icon

It's surprisingly easy to injure yourself when going up or down stairs. In fact, the National Safety Council reports that more than a million injuries occur each year in the United States due to falls down stairs. This is also the second most common way to get hurt, behind only motor vehicle accidents. And sadly, 12,000 people lose their lives due to stairway accidents every year.

#16 Church In Roscoff, Brittany Share icon

#17 Seen On A Temple In Siem Reap, Cambodia. Imagine Climbing This In Loose Monk's Robes! Share icon

#18 Stairs To A Second Floor Of A Historical Building In The Ethnographic Museum In Riga, Latvia Share icon

When it comes to what makes a certain stairwell or stairway more dangerous than others, there are several factors. Poor lighting is a significant one, as it can make it tricky to see how many stairs are left or how far down the next one is. Leaving objects on the stairs is also a problem, as are missing or damaged steps. When steps are slippery, they can be hazardous. And not having access to handrails can lead to injuries.

#19 Just Wanted To Share This One With You Share icon

#20 Don’t Know Who Designed This Share icon

#21 The Escarpment Track , Kapiti Coast New Zealand Over 1200 Stairs Share icon

So what can we do to make our stairways safer? Well, AARP recommends adding some traction. Even if the stairs are inside, safe from ice and snow, wooden stairs can be incredibly slippery for socked feet. It's also a good idea to make sure the stairs are adequately lit and have visual cues that make it clear where each stair stops and starts. The height and depth of each stair should be consistent with the last, so people passing through know what to expect, and always have a helpful handrail available on the side.

#22 Zakopane Poland Share icon

#23 They Are Not Death Stairs But They About Killed Me Building Them. 13 Landings 39 Steps 4 Stories. It Was Constructed Using All Mortise And Tenons With Half Lap Joinery. No Nails Or Screws Share icon

#24 Found At My Wife’s Doctors Visit Share icon

Are you getting freaked out by the photos on this list, pandas? We don't mean to scare you, but remember that stairs can be deceptively dangerous and proceed with caution. Be sure to upvote the pics you find most shocking, and let us know in the comments below if you've ever encountered death stairs in the wild. Then, you can check out another Bored Panda article featuring dangerous flights of stairs right here!

#25 Mt. Whiteface Share icon

#26 The Personal Injury Lawyer Ad Is A Nice Touch… Share icon

#27 It's Called Death Stairs!! Share icon

#28 I’d Say So Share icon

#29 Tim Busse Share icon

#30 They Might Be The Death Of You, If You Can't Find Your Way Out... Anyway, The Picture Is Almost Escheresque Share icon

#31 Spanish Airbnb Share icon

#32 Hotel In Worthing. I Wonder How Many Drunkards Returning From A Night Out Have Tried To Sit Here Share icon

#33 Stairs Leading Up To My Daughter's Elementary School. Kolbotn, Norway Any Given January Day Share icon

#34 Vegatrappa, Norway Share icon

#35 This Tiny Stair Handrail Share icon

#36 Steps Up To Our B&b In Portugal Share icon

#37 Many Many Stairs In Bratislava Look Like This Which Frankly Look Terrifying As I’m Not Sure What The ‘Ski Jump’ Lane Is For Share icon

#38 Im From Germany And Found These New Made Stairs Around The Corner Where A Friend Is Living . They Have Finished The Building Site And I Dont Understand What They Did There, Two Times. There Is No Entrance Where You Can Head To Or Something ... No Escape Route ... Its Not Really Deadly But Supidly Enough Share icon

#39 Wow, Talk About A Disclaimer Share icon

#40 Some Stairs In A Bungalow I'm Working On. They've Also Added A Decapitation 2000 Ceiling Fan At Throat Level Which I Think Is A Nice Touch Share icon

#41 Stairs In The Office Of One Of Las Vegas’s Prominent Personal Injury Attorneys Share icon

#42 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Houses In Photo Are On Kilbourne St (Continuation Of Flowers Ave) Which Is The Last Sloped Street In The Annual Dirty Dozen Cycling Event, Held Every October Share icon

#43 Not Sure If Death, But I Seem To Have Stepped Out Of The Matrix Momentarily Share icon

#44 Taken In Tenerife Share icon

#45 In A Hostel I Stayed In Cusco, Peru 💀 I Couldn't Imagine Getting Up At Night To Go To The Bathroom, Without Rolling Down Those Steps Share icon

#46 A Somewhat Different Interpretation Of Death Stairs. Seen In Sayulita, Mexico Share icon

#47 My Daughter’s Friends Uni Room Share icon

#48 This Art Piece Made Me Laugh Share icon

#49 Just Arrived To Our Holiday Lodge In Finland To Be Faced With The Bedroom Being At The Top Of This Absolute Beauty Share icon

#50 In A Shop In Morocco. No Railings On Tbe Upper Landing Either And As You Can See Cases Of Water Bottles And Otherheavy Goods To Be Carried Up And Down..... Oh And The Shop Keeper Is Wearing Flopflops! Share icon

#51 Just... Take It All In... Share icon

#52 From A DIY Group, Looking For An Alternative To These Stairs In Their Toddlers Room Share icon

#53 Next Door At A Work Site A Few Weeks Back Share icon

#54 The Stairs To The Loft In My Airbnb. But Hey, They Got Railing. Just Remember 3 Points Of Contact At All Times Edit: No I Did Not Drop The Elbow Of Justice On Her, There Is A 500$ Wood Fan 2ft Out Of The Picture Share icon

#55 Death Stairs At My Parents House Share icon

#56 Stairs To Nowhere At A Local Chip Shop Probably A Good Thing That They Go Nowhere They Look Fairly Worn Share icon

#57 Death Stairs Share icon

#58 No Deaths Yet, Only A Cracked Rib So Far Share icon

#59 No Clue Where This Is But I’m Not Going Up There Share icon

#60 Stairs To The Dungeon In Bunratty Castle Co Clare Ireland. Wouldn't Want To Have The Long Frock On. The Main Stairs In Rest Of Castle Aren'tuch Better Share icon

#61 1 Slip Out Of This Tub It's 3 Feet To The Floor Or Out A Second Floor Windows And Down A Huge Ravine. I Need This In My Life Share icon

#62 Death Stair Share icon

#63 Thousand Islands Off Of Java Indonesia Share icon

#64 Death Stairs For Sale On Marketplace 😳 It Could Be The Last £100 You Ever Spend! Share icon

#65 Hese Photos Are From A 'For Rent' Ad. Apparently You're Supposed To Climb Up To The Bed Along The Kitchen Counters And As A Bonus There's No Railing "Upstairs" Share icon

#66 There Are So Many Here In Puerto Rico, But These Are My Favorite Share icon

#67 Death Stairs To Nowhere Share icon

#68 Spotted These In Tenerife Share icon

#69 Spotted These Killers Today Share icon

#70 Self Explanatory Death Stairs Share icon

#71 Orpheum Theater Nola. These Are Steeeeep And Awesome In The Dark Share icon

#72 Double Indemnity Share icon

#73 At A Hotel In Okc, Ok. I Hate This Pattern!! It Messes With My Eyes And Equilibrium Share icon

#74 Finland 😅 The House Was Built In 1930 Share icon

#75 Landlord Hired A Guy To Power Wash The Stairs Share icon

#76 Steps That Are Too Long For One Step, But Too Short For Two Share icon

#77 Found This Gem In Bristol, UK. Normally There's Water At The Bottom. (River Avon) But Don't Think That Makes It Less Deathy Share icon

#78 Found In The Wilderness. Don't Know If It Counts As 💀 Stairs When There Aren't Any 🤣 Share icon

#79 Our Lady Grace Church. You Guessed It. Pittsburgh Pa Share icon

#80 Neighbor Replaced Their Broken Stair Brick With A LEGO Brick Share icon

#81 Genious... But Still... Share icon

#82 Ice Ice Baby 😅❄️ Greetings, Of Course, From Finland Share icon

#83 Miners Bridge, Bettws Y Coed, North Wales. This Is The Latest Miners Bridge As It Gets Washed Away Every Few Years When There’s A Storm Share icon

#84 Deceivingly Steep Death Stairs Followed By A Spiral Staircase In Fort Nelson Share icon

#85 These Were Fun From A Showing This Evening Share icon

#86 Traveling In Lima Peru 🇵🇪 And Saw These… Beautiful But I’d Loose My Balance! Share icon

#87 Stairs At Blarney Castle In Ireland Share icon

#88 Minimalist Death Stairs Share icon

#89 Good Enough Share icon

#90 Jacob Peterson Share icon

#91 St Mary’s Lighthouse, Whitley Bay UK Put The Shits Up Me Today Share icon

#93 Saw This And Thought Of This Group Share icon

#94 Rock'n'roll Stairs Share icon

#95 Far Up A Canyon In Western Montana, At A Spot Where Many Universities (From Around The Country) Take Their Geology Students, Are These Well-Constructed But Poorly Maintained Stairs Share icon

#96 Going To A Bar In Finland Share icon

#97 Long Way To Death Stairs. 4 Story Tall Single Escalator Share icon

#98 Stairs Going Down From My Gfs Apt. My Feet Don't Even Fit Half On The Steps Share icon

#99 Leading Into A Nature Trail Near My BF’s House. We Slipped On The First Two Steps And Decided Not To Take The Risk Share icon

#100 Average Mexican Sidewalk Share icon

#101 Puerto Rico Absolutely 0 Support Under Them Share icon

#102 Haven't Seen This Here Before Share icon

#103 Spotted In Pramuka Island, Indonesia Share icon

#104 I Wouldn't Want To Come Out Of That Door Too Quickly 🤦‍♀️ Old Cottage Air B & B Devon UK Share icon