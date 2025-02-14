105 Photos Of “Death Stairs” That Might Make You Want To Stick To Elevators Instead (New Pics)
I try to take the stairs whenever possible. Might as well get some extra steps in, right? And unlike elevators, you never have to wait for them to arrive. Plus, I usually consider stairs to be safer than elevators, as there’s no risk of getting trapped inside. But not all staircases are created equal, and some look like they’re just itching to injure anyone brave enough to climb them.
That’s where the Death Stairs Facebook group comes in. This community is dedicated to showcasing the most lethal stairwells and staircases from all around the world. We’ve gathered some of the group’s most frightening pics below, so good luck scrolling through without developing a new phobia. And be sure to upvote the stairs that you hope to never encounter!
Old Farmhouse Steps
Made In Hungarian . Moreover, The Sticks Were Flexible
Minimalist
The Death Stairs Facebook group has been around since November 2020, and has amassed an impressive 949K members since then. “Welcome to Death Stairs, where ascension is perilous and descending is deadly,” the group’s description states. “Post the deadliest staircases and tag the group wherever it is applicable. Tread safely my friends.”
There, you’ll find a wide variety of photos, including terrifying stairs built in ancient Rome, awful staircases in modern homes where aesthetics were prioritized over safety and incredibly steep steps that you couldn’t pay me to walk down. We hope that this list doesn't instill a new fear of stairs in you, pandas, but we can’t promise that it won’t. Apparently, stairs can often be quite treacherous!
LOL LOL Realty Listing In Edmonton. See Where The Back Door Is?
Wedding Hall Stairs
The Stairs To Get To Ripley Beach In New York
Many of us walk up and down stairs every single day without a second thought. Unless you have a disability that prevents you from taking the stairs, it’s pretty much impossible to avoid them. And experts actually recommend that we all climb between three and six flights of stairs per day to keep our hearts healthy.
But I have to admit, when it’s a little too dark in my building’s stairwell or there’s a small amount of ice on the ground, I suddenly become terrified of the same walk I’ve done every day for years. I am acutely aware of the fact that one wrong move could leave me with a broken arm, a sprained ankle or, at the very least, a massively bruised ego.
First Page Of A Listing For An Apartment For Rent
The Stairs From The Main Part Of The Holiday Unit We Arrived At Yesterday Leading Up To The Bathroom
I Feel Like These Count
Just like driving a car, walking up and down the stairs is something most of us do every day that’s much more dangerous than we often realize. According to a 2023 study, the age groups most likely to fall down the stairs are children under 3 and adults over 85. But what you might not expect is that young adults in their twenties are the next group that’s most likely to take a tumble down a staircase.
A Little Concerned About Navigating These Stairs In My Hotel Apartment After A Few Drinks
Seems Legit
I Think This Belongs Here....
According to the study, there are certain risk factors that can make individuals more likely to trip down the stairs, including their choice in footwear, whether or not they use the handrail, how closely they watch their feet, using electronic devices while walking, skipping steps, putting their hands in their pockets, chatting while walking and carrying objects.
The researchers found that over two thirds of participants were guilty of two or more risky behaviors when going up or down stairs. And when it comes to women, a whopping 80% could make safer decisions when climbing stairs.
These Are Shin And Neck Breaking Stairs Located At Turkey Run State Park In Indiana And Yes They Are Exactly As Slick As They Look
What Could Go Wrong
Pyramids In Giza, Egypt. If The Stairs Don't Kill You, The Oxygen-Free Room Down Below Will
It’s surprisingly easy to injure yourself when going up or down stairs. In fact, the National Safety Council reports that more than a million injuries occur each year in the United States due to falls down stairs. This is also the second most common way to get hurt, behind only motor vehicle accidents. And sadly, 12,000 people lose their lives due to stairway accidents every year.
Church In Roscoff, Brittany
Seen On A Temple In Siem Reap, Cambodia. Imagine Climbing This In Loose Monk's Robes!
Stairs To A Second Floor Of A Historical Building In The Ethnographic Museum In Riga, Latvia
When it comes to what makes a certain stairwell or stairway more dangerous than others, there are several factors. Poor lighting is a significant one, as it can make it tricky to see how many stairs are left or how far down the next one is. Leaving objects on the stairs is also a problem, as are missing or damaged steps. When steps are slippery, they can be hazardous. And not having access to handrails can lead to injuries.
Just Wanted To Share This One With You
Don’t Know Who Designed This
The Escarpment Track , Kapiti Coast New Zealand Over 1200 Stairs
So what can we do to make our stairways safer? Well, AARP recommends adding some traction. Even if the stairs are inside, safe from ice and snow, wooden stairs can be incredibly slippery for socked feet. It’s also a good idea to make sure the stairs are adequately lit and have visual cues that make it clear where each stair stops and starts. The height and depth of each stair should be consistent with the last, so people passing through know what to expect, and always have a helpful handrail available on the side.
Zakopane Poland
They Are Not Death Stairs But They About Killed Me Building Them. 13 Landings 39 Steps 4 Stories. It Was Constructed Using All Mortise And Tenons With Half Lap Joinery. No Nails Or Screws
Found At My Wife’s Doctors Visit
Are you getting freaked out by the photos on this list, pandas? We don’t mean to scare you, but remember that stairs can be deceptively dangerous and proceed with caution. Be sure to upvote the pics you find most shocking, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve ever encountered death stairs in the wild. Then, you can check out another Bored Panda article featuring dangerous flights of stairs right here!
Mt. Whiteface
The Personal Injury Lawyer Ad Is A Nice Touch…
It's Called Death Stairs!!
I’d Say So
They Might Be The Death Of You, If You Can't Find Your Way Out... Anyway, The Picture Is Almost Escheresque
Spanish Airbnb
Hotel In Worthing. I Wonder How Many Drunkards Returning From A Night Out Have Tried To Sit Here
Stairs Leading Up To My Daughter's Elementary School. Kolbotn, Norway Any Given January Day
Vegatrappa, Norway
This Tiny Stair Handrail
Steps Up To Our B&b In Portugal
Many Many Stairs In Bratislava Look Like This Which Frankly Look Terrifying As I’m Not Sure What The ‘Ski Jump’ Lane Is For
