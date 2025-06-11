ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a new artist catching everyone’s attention — and she has four paws, floppy ears, and a paintbrush in her mouth. Her name is Dali, and she’s a Labrador from Hyderabad, India, who’s doing something no one ever expected.

Dali was rescued as a pup, and today, she’s not just a happy dog — she’s also a painter. With every stroke of her brush, she creates colourful, joyful artworks that have captured hearts all over the internet. And once you see her in action, it’s hard to look away.

More info: Instagram | youtube.com

RELATED:

Meet Dali, India’s first painter dog — a rescued Labrador who’s turning heads with her unique talent

Share icon

Image credits: im.labrador.dali

Share icon

Image credits: im.labrador.dali

Rescued at just 45 days old, the dog found her forever home with Hoi and Snehangshu, who showered her with love and care from the very beginning

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: im.labrador.dali

Share icon

Image credits: im.labrador.dali

Share icon

Image credits: im.labrador.dali

ADVERTISEMENT

By 11 months old, Dali made her first painting. Here’s a glimpse of that very first masterpiece

Share icon

Image credits: im.labrador.dali

ADVERTISEMENT

Each painting Dali creates is full of energy and color, reflecting her joyful spirit and playful nature

Share icon

Image credits: im.labrador.dali

Share icon

Image credits: im.labrador.dali

Share icon

Image credits: im.labrador.dali

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: im.labrador.dali

ADVERTISEMENT

Dali’s art has attracted thousands of followers on Instagram, where almost 49k fans watch her behind-the-scenes painting sessions and daily adventures

Share icon

Image credits: im.labrador.dali

Share icon

Image credits: im.labrador.dali

But Dali’s paintings are more than just pretty pictures — they carry a deeper purpose

Share icon

Image credits: im.labrador.dali

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: im.labrador.dali

Share icon

Image credits: im.labrador.dali

Every artwork is sold to support animal welfare causes, helping street dogs and rescue shelters get the care and love they deserve

Share icon

Image credits: im.labrador.dali

Through her art, Dali is giving back to the community that saved her, showing that creativity and kindness can come in all shapes and sizes

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: im.labrador.dali

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: im.labrador.dali

Dali is proof that sometimes, the most unexpected artists can make the biggest impact

Share icon

Image credits: im.labrador.dali

Share icon

Image credits: im.labrador.dali

ADVERTISEMENT

Who needs opposable thumbs when you’ve got this much talent?

Share icon

Image credits: im.labrador.dali