This Rescued Labrador From India Paints With A Brush In Her Mouth, And The Internet Can’t Get Enough
There’s a new artist catching everyone’s attention — and she has four paws, floppy ears, and a paintbrush in her mouth. Her name is Dali, and she’s a Labrador from Hyderabad, India, who’s doing something no one ever expected.
Dali was rescued as a pup, and today, she’s not just a happy dog — she’s also a painter. With every stroke of her brush, she creates colourful, joyful artworks that have captured hearts all over the internet. And once you see her in action, it’s hard to look away.
More info: Instagram | youtube.com
Meet Dali, India’s first painter dog — a rescued Labrador who’s turning heads with her unique talent
Image credits: im.labrador.dali
Image credits: im.labrador.dali
Rescued at just 45 days old, the dog found her forever home with Hoi and Snehangshu, who showered her with love and care from the very beginning
Image credits: im.labrador.dali
Image credits: im.labrador.dali
Image credits: im.labrador.dali
By 11 months old, Dali made her first painting. Here’s a glimpse of that very first masterpiece
Image credits: im.labrador.dali
Each painting Dali creates is full of energy and color, reflecting her joyful spirit and playful nature
Image credits: im.labrador.dali
Image credits: im.labrador.dali
Image credits: im.labrador.dali
Image credits: im.labrador.dali
Dali’s art has attracted thousands of followers on Instagram, where almost 49k fans watch her behind-the-scenes painting sessions and daily adventures
Image credits: im.labrador.dali
Image credits: im.labrador.dali
But Dali’s paintings are more than just pretty pictures — they carry a deeper purpose
Image credits: im.labrador.dali
Image credits: im.labrador.dali
Image credits: im.labrador.dali
Every artwork is sold to support animal welfare causes, helping street dogs and rescue shelters get the care and love they deserve
Image credits: im.labrador.dali
Through her art, Dali is giving back to the community that saved her, showing that creativity and kindness can come in all shapes and sizes
Image credits: im.labrador.dali
Image credits: im.labrador.dali
Dali is proof that sometimes, the most unexpected artists can make the biggest impact
Image credits: im.labrador.dali
Image credits: im.labrador.dali
Who needs opposable thumbs when you’ve got this much talent?
Image credits: im.labrador.dali
