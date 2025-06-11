ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a new artist catching everyone’s attention — and she has four paws, floppy ears, and a paintbrush in her mouth. Her name is Dali, and she’s a Labrador from Hyderabad, India, who’s doing something no one ever expected.

Dali was rescued as a pup, and today, she’s not just a happy dog — she’s also a painter. With every stroke of her brush, she creates colourful, joyful artworks that have captured hearts all over the internet. And once you see her in action, it’s hard to look away.

More info: Instagram | youtube.com

    Meet Dali, India’s first painter dog — a rescued Labrador who’s turning heads with her unique talent

    Rescue Labrador sitting beside a vibrant abstract painting created by painting with her mouth indoors.

    Image credits: im.labrador.dali

    Rescue Labrador painting with mouth, creating vibrant orange artwork on a large canvas indoors.

    Image credits: im.labrador.dali

    Rescued at just 45 days old, the dog found her forever home with Hoi and Snehangshu, who showered her with love and care from the very beginning

    Rescue Labrador dog outside wearing a black harness, smiling with tongue out on a sunny day.

    Image credits: im.labrador.dali

    Woman hugging a rescue Labrador wearing red glasses, showcasing the Labrador's unique talent for painting with her mouth.

    Image credits: im.labrador.dali

    Couple with two Labradors in living room, showcasing rescue Labrador known for painting with her mouth and creating unique art.

    Image credits: im.labrador.dali

    By 11 months old, Dali made her first painting. Here’s a glimpse of that very first masterpiece

    Labrador sitting next to an abstract painting, known as a rescue dog who paints with her mouth and creates art.

    Image credits: im.labrador.dali

    Each painting Dali creates is full of energy and color, reflecting her joyful spirit and playful nature

    Rescue Labrador sitting beside colorful abstract painting with paw prints, showcasing unique art created by the dog.

    Image credits: im.labrador.dali

    Rescue Labrador sitting next to a colorful abstract painting, showcasing unique mouth-painted art in a cozy living room.

    Image credits: im.labrador.dali

    Labrador dog painting colorful abstract art using a brush held in her mouth on a canvas.

    Image credits: im.labrador.dali

    Rescue Labrador lying on floor in front of abstract green painting, showcasing art created with her mouth.

    Image credits: im.labrador.dali

    Dali’s art has attracted thousands of followers on Instagram, where almost 49k fans watch her behind-the-scenes painting sessions and daily adventures

    Rescue Labrador holding a paintbrush in mouth sitting near a colorful abstract painting on a dark blue board.

    Image credits: im.labrador.dali

    Rescue Labrador Dali holding a paintbrush in her mouth, showcasing her unique painting talent and art impact.

    Image credits: im.labrador.dali

    But Dali’s paintings are more than just pretty pictures — they carry a deeper purpose

    Rescue Labrador painting with mouth using a brush with green paint, creating art on a black canvas.

    Image credits: im.labrador.dali

    Rescue Labrador sitting indoors next to an abstract green painting, showcasing art created by painting with her mouth.

    Image credits: im.labrador.dali

    Rescue Labrador painting with mouth, creating abstract art with brush on canvas in bright outdoor setting.

    Image credits: im.labrador.dali

    Every artwork is sold to support animal welfare causes, helping street dogs and rescue shelters get the care and love they deserve

    Rescue Labrador lying indoors near an abstract painting, wearing a colorful shirt, showcasing art created with her mouth.

    Image credits: im.labrador.dali

    Through her art, Dali is giving back to the community that saved her, showing that creativity and kindness can come in all shapes and sizes

    Rescue Labrador painting with her mouth using a brush, creating colorful artwork outdoors on a canvas.

    Image credits: im.labrador.dali

    Rescue Labrador painting on canvas with mouth-held brush, creating colorful abstract art in a bright room.

    Image credits: im.labrador.dali

    Dali is proof that sometimes, the most unexpected artists can make the biggest impact

    Rescue Labrador sitting in front of an abstract painting showcasing art created by dog painting with her mouth.

    Image credits: im.labrador.dali

    Labrador wearing a purple shirt posing in front of an abstract painting made with mouth painting by rescue dog Dali.

    Image credits: im.labrador.dali

    Who needs opposable thumbs when you’ve got this much talent?

    Rescue Labrador wearing sunglasses sitting in front of a framed painting created with her mouth at home.

    Image credits: im.labrador.dali

