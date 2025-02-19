ADVERTISEMENT

If you love smart and witty comics, ‘The Professor’ series might be just what you’re looking for! Created by Pat Patenaude, an artist based in Ottawa, Ontario, these single-panel cartoons bring everyday observations and absurd situations to life. Some moments in the series feel incredibly relatable, while others lean into sarcasm, poking fun at modern society.

As the cartoonist himself shared with us: “My inspiration comes from pop culture and from society doing stupid things. As for how I come up with my ideas, the truth is I sit down and work out many premises until I hit something reportable. Then I turn it into something that makes me laugh. It’s an enjoyable process, but a challenging one. The idea that ideas just come to cartoonists is a bit of a falsehood. Sure, it happens like that sometimes, but mostly it’s just hard work.”

If you’d like to learn more about the series and read our full interview with Pat, scroll down to the latter part of the article!

More info: Instagram

#1

Cartoonist's single-panel comic shows a couple joking about waiting for an Uber Eats delivery.

theprofessorcomic

Bored Panda wanted to dive deeper into Pat’s work and asked the cartoonist what inspired him to start his series ‘The Professor.’ He kindly shared: “The moment I first read a Heathcliff comic, I knew I wanted to be a cartoonist. The idea of creating your own characters in their own little world seemed like a perfect escape from my childhood loneliness.” Patenaude also mentioned that his target audience is “anyone who enjoys old-school newspaper comics, appreciates fun gags, and finds the general public to be somewhat ridiculous.”
    #2

    Cartoonists' positive humor comic shows two people at a bar, one saying, "Please don't tag me on Facebook."

    theprofessorcomic

    #3

    Cartoon comic with positive humor, a dog on a person's head, and another person standing nearby in a living room.

    theprofessorcomic

    When asked about recurring themes in his strips, the cartoonist responded: “There are definitely recurring themes in my work. These include pop culture, health and dieting, and comedic observations of the general public.”

    Next, Pat told us more about his creative process and how he comes up with ideas for new cartoons: “Truth is I sit down and work out many premises until I hit something relatable. Then I turn it into something that makes me laugh. It’s an enjoyable process, but a challenging one. The idea that ideas just come to cartoonists is a bit of a falsehood. Sure, it happens like that sometimes, but mostly it’s just hard work.”

    #4

    Cartoonist comic featuring humorous classroom scene with a teacher and student discussing atrophy.

    theprofessorcomic

    #5

    Cartoonist's single-panel comic with playful humor: a dog is affectionately called "Sweet Pea" by its owner.

    theprofessorcomic

    When asked about his personal favorites, the artist admitted it was tough to choose just one. Instead, he shared that he enjoys creating comics that make audiences think—those jokes that take a few moments to fully land.
    #6

    Single-panel comic by Pat Patenaude showing positive humor with people in a cafe discussing Millennials and Gen-Z.

    theprofessorcomic

    #7

    Cartoonist's comic shows two people fishing, with dragon-shaped clouds in the sky.

    theprofessorcomic

    Lastly, ‘The Professor’ creator revealed some of his favorite contemporary artists: “This is always a fun question that I love answering. I shall break it down as best I can. My favourite artists right now are: Molly Tuttle for music, Quentin Tarantino for film, Tim Robinson for comedy, and Cyanide & Happiness for comic strips.”

    If you’re curious to discover more about Pat and his series, make sure to visit his Instagram. It's also worth mentioning that the artist released a trio of books featuring a selection of his earlier cartoons, which are still available online. You can find them here, here, and here.
    #8

    Two people on a park bench enjoy ice cream with a humorous twist in a single-panel comic.

    theprofessorcomic

    #9

    Cartoonist's single-panel comic showing two people making a salad, one remarks on effort vs. politeness.

    theprofessorcomic

    #10

    Cartoonist single-panel comic with a humorous encounter between a driver and a police officer in a forest.

    theprofessorcomic

    #11

    Cartoonist's single-panel comic with two men humorously discussing the benefits of burping on a sofa.

    theprofessorcomic

    #12

    Cartoonist Pat Patenaude creates a humorous single-panel comic featuring a joke about asparagus and lab tests.

    theprofessorcomic

    #13

    Cartoonist creates single-panel comic with a relaxed man watching TV, humorously unwilling to help.

    theprofessorcomic

    #14

    Cartoonist's positive humor comic of two men at a bar discussing election results.

    theprofessorcomic

    #15

    Cartoonist's single-panel comic of a humorous conversation in a restaurant about fitness programs.

    theprofessorcomic

    #16

    Cartoonist's comic features humorous dining scene with friends discussing salad as a garnish in a positive setting.

    theprofessorcomic

    #17

    Cartoonist's comic: A man confidently confronts a raccoon while a dog watches, humor highlighting free healthcare vs. vet bills.

    theprofessorcomic

    #18

    Cartoonist's comic with two people at a bar, man gesturing with hands, captioned "He likes to talk with his hands!"

    theprofessorcomic

    #19

    Cartoonist's single-panel comic with humorous wordplay about exhibitionists vs. exhibitors in a classroom setting.

    theprofessorcomic

    #20

    Comic by a cartoonist showing humorous advice on music selection in a record store.

    theprofessorcomic

    #21

    Cartoonist comic with a man talking to a bear on a cloud, captioned with humorous dialogue about "Good Luck Bear."

    theprofessorcomic

    #22

    Cartoonist's comic shows a car passing a billboard for a morning show, with humorous dialogue about looking strange.

    theprofessorcomic

    #23

    Cartoonist's comic shows two characters discussing various pumpkin spice foods humorously in a grocery aisle.

    theprofessorcomic

    #24

    Cartoonist's single-panel comic featuring a person on a couch with a book, sharing a humorous moment.

    theprofessorcomic

    #25

    Cartoonist's comic at a bar with a humorous pun about fjords travel.

    theprofessorcomic

    #26

    Cartoonist comic panel showing a humorous scene in a store with a man discussing soap.

    theprofessorcomic

    #27

    Cartoonist humor: people donating hair at a salon, with a sign reading "Hair Donations Today 12-3".

    theprofessorcomic

    #28

    Cartoonist's comic with two people in a classroom, illustrating humorous misunderstanding about urology.

    theprofessorcomic

    #29

    Cartoonist's comic showing a man upset about a hair on his hotdog, speaking to another, humorously conveying positive humor.

    theprofessorcomic

    #30

    Cartoonist's comic showing a person relaxing on a beach chair, legs up, with a sunset view. #BeachLegs displayed below.

    theprofessorcomic

    #31

    Cartoonist comic panel depicting a humorous, positive scene at a formal gathering with guests chatting.

    theprofessorcomic

    #32

    Cartoon depicting humorous scene with a robber dressed in stripes, sparking a playful query about real life.

    theprofessorcomic

    #33

    Cartoonist illustrates humorous pharmacy scene with a playful twist on prescription refills.

    theprofessorcomic

    #34

    Cartoon with positive humor shows a convenience store clerk serving kids a slushie, captioned humorously about store clerks.

    theprofessorcomic

    #35

    Two sunbathing turkeys on lounge chairs joke about craving flavors. Observers smile, showcasing positive humor in the comic.

    theprofessorcomic

    #36

    Cartoonist's single-panel comic showing a dancer in front of observers with a positive message about talent and hard work.

    theprofessorcomic

    #37

    Cartoonist's comic featuring a humorous take on Marcel Marceau's silent role in the French Resistance.

    theprofessorcomic

    #38

    Cartoonist's single-panel comic showing a woman on a Segway, with cityscape and two people watching, full of positive humor.

    theprofessorcomic

    #39

    Cartoonist creates humorous comic with office worker joking about "Wet-sday" as plant overflows.

    theprofessorcomic

    #40

    Cartoonist single-panel comic with positive humor, office worker raises bottle, text: "Tuesday? More like booze-day! Amirite?"

    theprofessorcomic

