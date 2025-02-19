ADVERTISEMENT

If you love smart and witty comics, ‘The Professor’ series might be just what you’re looking for! Created by Pat Patenaude, an artist based in Ottawa, Ontario, these single-panel cartoons bring everyday observations and absurd situations to life. Some moments in the series feel incredibly relatable, while others lean into sarcasm, poking fun at modern society.

As the cartoonist himself shared with us: “My inspiration comes from pop culture and from society doing stupid things. As for how I come up with my ideas, the truth is I sit down and work out many premises until I hit something reportable. Then I turn it into something that makes me laugh. It’s an enjoyable process, but a challenging one. The idea that ideas just come to cartoonists is a bit of a falsehood. Sure, it happens like that sometimes, but mostly it’s just hard work.”

If you’d like to learn more about the series and read our full interview with Pat, scroll down to the latter part of the article!

More info: Instagram