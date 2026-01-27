Dad Takes Son Out To Celebrate After He Punches A Bully, Ex Wife Thinks That’s A Horrible Idea

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Bullying is a major public health and education concern
Even though there’s more awareness and laws to stop it, bullying continues to be a widespread problem.
Recent surveys show that bullying affects more than one in three American teens.
Some kids are hit even harder — girls, LGBTQ+ teens, younger students, and those with disabilities are the most targeted.
ADVERTISEMENT
A 2024 study found that over one in five kids in England face bullying regularly, and it affects kids with special needs or those from lower‑income families more.
And this isn’t just “kids being kids” — bullying is a serious problem that can leave real scars.
It can make kids anxious, depressed, skip school, or even deal with long-term emotional trauma.
“Ongoing stresses that are persistent and significant for a young person are going to affect how the pathways in the brain develop,” says Dr Deirdre Gartland who works at the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute.
“If they’re not able to build that sense of belonging at school, then that will lead to them starting to disengage from school or to behave in ways that causes them actually to be pushed out,” she adds.
Bullying is such a serious health issue that even Pope Francis spoke out about it in 2025, saying, “If at school you start fighting among yourselves or bully each other, you’re preparing for war, not for peace.”
The responsibility shouldn’t fall on the child
However, at times, bullies aren’t picking on someone because of who they are — they might act out to feel powerful, fit in with the crowd, or just copy the violent behavior they see at home.
ADVERTISEMENT
Violence is not always the answer to stop a bully. It usually just makes the conflict even worse. Experts say there are better ways to handle it.
Instead of fighting back, it’s better to speak up confidently, tell a trusted adult, or make sure the school authorities don’t let bullying slide.
But the onus shouldn’t always fall on the victims themselves.
Just like this story, there have been several instances of schools suspending the victims when they tried to defend themselves or their friends.
The onus should be on the teachers and school staff to fix things and create a safer environment for the students.
“Teachers can foster peer support by encouraging students to learn more about each other and incorporating collaborative projects into the curriculum to better enable groups of students to work together,” says Dr Nia Heard-Garris, a pediatrician and researcher in Chicago.
Experts also recommend some steps to help your child as a parent:
Give full attention to your child and their stories, and make sure that they know you believe them.
Handle the situation with kindness and stay calm, because your child might be scared or embarrassed and they need to know that you’re on their side no matter what.
Encourage them to let their feelings out, whether that’s by talking to you, drawing, or writing in a journal.
Reach out to a child therapist if the kid needs someone to talk to. Having a professional can help in preventing long-term psychological effects of bullying.
Many readers agreed with the dad’s decision to support his son
Comment praising dad for teaching son right values after he punches a bully, supporting dad’s decision to celebrate.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment discussing teaching a son about standing up to bullies and the consequences of his actions.
Screenshot of an online comment discussing a father taking his son out after he punches a bully, debating if it’s a good idea.
Comment on a forum post about a dad taking son out to celebrate after he punches a bully, defending the action.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment praising dad who takes son out after he punches a bully, highlighting parental support and mixed reactions.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment defending dad who takes son out to celebrate after standing up to a bully and protecting a girl.
Screenshot of an online comment supporting a dad who takes his son out to celebrate after he punches a bully.
ADVERTISEMENT
Alt text: Text discussion about dad taking son out to celebrate after he punches a bully and the ex wife’s negative reaction.
Screenshot of a comment praising parenting after dad takes son out to celebrate punching a bully, ex-wife disapproves.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment expressing pride in son after he punches a bully, highlighting sense of justice and awareness of consequences.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment praising dad for supporting son after he punches a bully, highlighting the controversial celebration decision.
Comment supporting punch bullies, mentioning dad’s support after suspension for confronting a bully in school.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a dad taking his son out to celebrate after he punches a bully.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment discussing a dad taking son out after he punches a bully, highlighting support against zero tolerance policies.
Comment about dad proud of son beating a bully, celebrating despite ex wife thinking it's a bad idea.
Screenshot of an online discussion about a dad taking his son out after he punches a bully.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment about a dad taking his son out to celebrate after he punches a bully, highlighting the protective action and life impact.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment text praising a dad for taking his son out to celebrate after he punched a bully, defending others and showing courage.
Comment discussing a dad taking son out to celebrate after he punches a bully and ex wife’s reaction.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment about dad taking son out to celebrate after son punches a bully, discussing bullying experiences and parenting views.
Comment supporting a dad taking son out to celebrate after he defends against a bully with a punch.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on a forum discussing a dad taking his son out to celebrate after he punches a bully, with mention of school accountability.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment discussing a teacher’s advice on addressing bullying after dad takes son out to celebrate punching a bully.
Screenshot of a forum comment discussing handling bullying and involving the school social worker for targeted students.
Comment discussing concern about school’s response to bullying after dad takes son out to celebrate punching a bully.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment discussing a dad taking son out to celebrate after he punches a bully, with mention of ex-wife's opinion.
Comment discussing violence as a last resort in the context of dad taking son out after he punches a bully.
Comment on a post about dad taking son out to celebrate after he punches a bully, discussing views on self-defense and notable figures.
ADVERTISEMENT
Dad takes son out to celebrate after son punches a school bully, sparking debate over parenting choices.
ADVERTISEMENT
But some readers said violence isn’t the answer
Comment discussing consequences and responsibilities after a dad takes son out to celebrate punching a bully.
Screenshot of a comment criticizing a dad celebrating his son after punching a bully, sparking debate with the ex wife.
ADVERTISEMENT
Poll Question
Total votes ·
Thanks! Check out the results:
Total votes ·
Newsletter
Subscribe to Access Exclusive Polls
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Privacy Policy.
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.
Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
30
2