Man Is Furious After His Sister Wants His Kids To Perform Their Duties At Her Wedding But Doesn’t Allow Them To Attend The Reception

Recently, a man turned to the AITA community to find out whether it was wrong to refuse to go to his sister’s child-free wedding.

In a post that amassed 1.2k comments and 6.6k upvotes, Redditor Humble-Village-2053 explained that his sister is getting married next month to his best friend.

“Everything was going fine until she told me it was a child-free wedding,” he wrote. “That would be fine with my wife and I because we would just drop off my son and daughter at my wife’s parents or with their godparents,” he explained.

The problem is that the bride asked the author’s kids to be the ring bearer and the flower girl. “Apparently, they want the kids to perform their duties at the wedding but then not attend the reception.”

Read on below to find out how the whole situation unfolded and what made the author decide not to attend his sister’s big day.

