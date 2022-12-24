Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Is Furious After His Sister Wants His Kids To Perform Their Duties At Her Wedding But Doesn’t Allow Them To Attend The Reception
30points
Relationships, Wedding50 minutes ago

Man Is Furious After His Sister Wants His Kids To Perform Their Duties At Her Wedding But Doesn’t Allow Them To Attend The Reception

Liucija Adomaite and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

Recently, a man turned to the AITA community to find out whether it was wrong to refuse to go to his sister’s child-free wedding.

In a post that amassed 1.2k comments and 6.6k upvotes, Redditor Humble-Village-2053 explained that his sister is getting married next month to his best friend.

“Everything was going fine until she told me it was a child-free wedding,” he wrote. “That would be fine with my wife and I because we would just drop off my son and daughter at my wife’s parents or with their godparents,” he explained.

The problem is that the bride asked the author’s kids to be the ring bearer and the flower girl. “Apparently, they want the kids to perform their duties at the wedding but then not attend the reception.”

Read on below to find out how the whole situation unfolded and what made the author decide not to attend his sister’s big day.

Dad decides not to attend his sister’s and his best friend’s wedding because it’s a child-free wedding and he would need to leave his whole family alone in a cabin

Image credits: Jeremy Wong (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Yulia Goncharuk (not the actual photo)

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Humble-Village-2053

Later, the author shared more information in response to these comments

More people shared their reactions to the whole situation

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Read more »
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a social media manager and freelance graphic designer. When she is not photoshopping or searching for the most interesting photos for stories, she is usually watching good movies and says that The Godfather is the best.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Leave a comment
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda