People Are Roasting This Fitness Coach Who Praised His Wife For Working Out Instead Of Cleaning The House

A few months ago, we also talked about this mother who was so tired of neither her husband nor children helping her around the house that one day, she simply gave up and refused to do anything until her relatives cleaned up the pigsty they created in the house themselves. Unfortunately, the outdated concept that it is the woman who is primarily responsible for cleaning the house is still alive, and many can’t help but be frustrated by this.

And now that you have a rough idea of what this story will be about, let’s introduce its heroes – Phil McKenzie, a 35-year-old fitness coach from Ontario, Canada, and his wife Brodie. On their TikTok, the couple post videos of their workouts interspersed with family life scenes, and a recent video went viral with over 4.2M views and around 10.8K comments. However, something went wrong from the very beginning.

So, recently Brodie gave birth to their fourth kid, and now is gradually getting into shape. However, this is not easy to do, because both the baby and older children need attention – any parents will confirm this. But Brodie is trying, doing the program specially designed for her by her husband. Apparently, the same one that Phil advertises on his website.

And now, Phil recorded that very video, obviously to once again advertise his own training course, and in addition, to praise his wife for trying to take the time to get into shape. In the video, you can see the room in complete disarray – toys lying on the floor, children’s books, and so on, and the original poster’s wife doing a fitness routine in front of the TV, where he himself demonstrates the procedure for performing the exercise.

The overtext read, “Today, I walked in on my wife working out while our newborn napped. Our house was a disaster. Dishes needed to be cleaned. Laundry needed to be done. And a million other things she felt she had to do.” Yet, I could not be more proud. She instead decided to take just a little time to herself that she deserved 10 times over. Always remember that YOU DESERVE time to yourself. The mess and chores can always wait, but your mental health should never be sacrificed.”

At first glance, a good motivating text, but the author of the video did not take into account that the best help to a new mom from her husband in such a situation is not only praise, but also doing the chores instead of her. And the commenters noticed it too, so most of the reactions to the video contained calls for Phil to just take a broom and sweep the room, and then ideally also wash the dishes.

People in the comments are surprised that instead of doing the cleaning himself, the husband preferred to sit on the phone and shoot videos. “I thought you’ll help her to clean up but I guess it can wait so she can do it all,” one of the commenters wrote. “‘She’ll do them later’ as he’s sitting on his phone,” another person in the comments adds quite sarcastically.

People in the comments also urge the dad not to forget that the period after childbirth is fraught with severe stress for the new mom. “He said the cleaning could wait, lol, like yea and there goes the stress again,” one commenter wrote as well. And yet, many people just hope that after the Original Poster’s wife finishes her workout, the husband will help her clean the house, and in the future will take on at least some of the chores – after all, this is in many ways the real concern for their loved ones.

If you have already made up your mind about this tale, then please feel free to express it in the comments below this post. And if you’ve also ever had to face or witness something that looks like this, then please share your own story too.