Overprotective Dad Installs A Tracking Device In His Daughter’s New Car, Stepmom Wants To Tell Her The Truth
5 hours ago

Overprotective Dad Installs A Tracking Device In His Daughter’s New Car, Stepmom Wants To Tell Her The Truth

Liucija Adomaite and
Justinas Keturka

Recently, a 36-year-old woman turned to the AITA community on Reddit to ask for advice. Her husband of three years has one daughter “Christine” and she is about to turn 18 years old, so he has bought her a new car as her birthday gift.

However, the relationship between the author’s stepdaughter and her husband is not going well. “I have to say that’s he’s incredibly overprotective of her but has done things that affected their relationship. Like, how he caused her to break up with her ex boyfriend after he got diagnosed with multiple health conditions.” No wonder Christine has grown distant from her dad.

Now, the author’s husband wants to reconcile with his daughter and bought her a car she always wanted for her birthday. So imagine the woman’s shock when despite her husband claiming he wants back his daughter’s trust, he installed a tracking device in her new car. This didn’t sit well with the author, and the family conflict followed.

Overprotective dad installs a tracking device in the car he bought for his daughter’s birthday despite claiming he wants to gain back her trust

Image credits: Gustavo Fring (not the actual photo)

 

Image credits: Erik Mclean (not the actual photo)

 

 

 

 

Image credits: Throwaway3490771

To find out more about parents who track their children and how it may affect the trust and relationship between them, we reached out to Anisa Lewis, a certified and accredited expert parenting coach specializing in positively transforming the lives of clients and their families.

According to Lewis, tracking your kids can be a good thing for a parent as it brings peace of mind; however, it is the manner in which it is done that is the overriding factor. “If it is being used to catch your child out, or potentially because there is a breakdown of trust or a need to control, then this needs addressing.”

“Open and honest communication with your child around the need to track, what and when parents might access the information and how they are going to use it is of paramount importance,” Lewis explained.

The parenting coach said that a dialogue to establish the boundaries and possible consequences is needed. “This helps your child to feel part of the process rather than the object being controlled. It also means that there are no surprises for your offspring or indeed yourselves.”

When asked whether a parent can ruin the relationship with their child if they find out they’re being tracked, Lewis said that potentially yes, “as it is a sign that trust and respect may not have been established.”

Reasons why some parents wish to control their children, no matter their age, comes down to “a big question and one that has many possible answers and not all of them straightforward,” Lewis said. The parenting coach believes that “primarily some parents control their children in order to keep them safe or they are parenting in the way they were parented and don’t know any different.”

Many people expressed their support for the author in this whole situation

Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a photo editor at Bored Panda. He was fascinated with visual arts and arts in general for as long as he can remember. He was obsessed with playing and making music in his teens. After finishing high school, he took a gap year to work odd jobs and try to figure out what he wanted to do next. Finally, around 2016, he started learning how to use Photoshop and hasn't stopped since. He started working as a visual advertisement producer in 2017 and worked there for almost two years. In his spare time, he creates graphic collages and even had his first artwork exhibition at "Devilstone".

Full of Giggles
Full of Giggles
Community Member
1 hour ago

Besides the obvious, what really struck me was the “it’s none of your business.” Yes, it is stepmom’s business. The moment you marry someone with kids, you become a legal parent to them. You are legally responsible for their health and well-being. Therefore, anything that happens to that child is your business.

2
2points
reply
Cat Momma
Cat Momma
Community Member
39 minutes ago

She should make a casual kind gesture speech on her birthday, like how she cares for her and should she ever need any help she could ask her about carwash, servicing or repairs. And then add a girl-to-girl goodwill advice, (very openly so that everyone present at the party can also join in for support) - that- as a girl she should be always careful when going gir long drives, dating, going to the pub or new places and always check her car for bugs or trackers, so that han traffickers cannot get to her. Then ask around for more from the other party-goers on advice as such for a young girl who is on her way to adulting. This will definitely register to her and she can find out in her own time. This way the husband cannot blame wife as well. Its just a motherly advice, its not the wife's fault if the young girl picks up on general advice.

0
0points
reply
ll think of a username soon
ll think of a username soon
Community Member
1 hour ago

What the f**k did i just read. Check everything you own for tracking devices, if he's going to do it to her he's probably done it to you. NTA

0
0points
reply
