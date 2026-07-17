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Dad Ignored Sons’ Claim About ‘Human Bones’ Until He Read The News
Two young boys looking over a railing, with text claiming human bones are in a bag nearby.
Crime, Society

Dad Ignored Sons’ Claim About ‘Human Bones’ Until He Read The News

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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John Tran, a U.S. citizen living in Ho Chi Minh City with his partner, Linh, and their three sons, was left shaken on July 4 after watching a news report about the discovery of a woman’s body in the Saigon River.

Months earlier, his 6-year-old triplets—Jayden, Jayce, and Jaymes—had told him they spotted what they believed were “human bones” floating in the local water body during a boat tour.

Highlights
  • A father revisited sons’ “human bones” claim after a woman's body was found in the Saigon River.
  • An expert urged parents to pay attention to children’s emotions and mannerisms when evaluating unusual claims.
  • A 2021 case in which a child’s repeated warnings about violence were dismissed highlights the importance of taking children’s concerns seriously.

He said he had brushed off their account as a product of their imagination but now realizes the importance of paying “more attention” to what his children communicate.

While child psychiatrist Dr. Vinay Saranga acknowledged that children have vivid imaginations, which can make it easy for parents to dismiss their claims, he explained how adults can assess whether a child’s account is grounded in reality.

RELATED:

    A startling discovery made one father rethink his children’s seemingly far-fetched claim

    A river at night, with a modern bridge illuminated in blue and buildings with yellow lights in the background.

    Image credits: Thompson Le/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    “We were on a boat, having dinner, which takes you around the Saigon River,” Tran told Newsweek on July 16.

    “The boys were having fun, laughing and joking, when a bag floated by. Suddenly, one of them said there were human bones in the bag,” he added.

    Tran explained that he laughed off the claim as “kids being kids.”

    A person in brown clothes and boots holding a black trash bag while standing on a sandy riverbank, part of a cleanup.

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Earlier this month, however, his blood ran cold when the news reported that a woman’s mutilated body had been discovered in the river.

    The report immediately brought his son’s comments back to mind.

    “I don’t know if it’s related or just a coincidence, but my boys said they were sure there was a body inside,” Tran told the outlet.

    “I asked them how they knew, and they couldn’t explain it. They just said, ‘Daddy, I told you so.’”

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    Two young boys on a boat looking over a railing, with one asking, Kids live there... Where? Here? discovering human bones.

    Image credits: thetripletjays

    “This has definitely made me listen to them more and not just write things off as kids saying far-fetched things,” he said.

    Tran went on to call his kids “observant and inquisitive.

    He posted several videos of the kids making the claim on Instagram, with the final one saying, “I guess I should have believed them.”

    Investigators determined the woman had passed away only last month, confirming that the two incidents are unrelated

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    Ho Chi Minh City police identified the victim on July 8 as being between 40 and 50 years old.

    Her name has not been released.

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    Just three hours later, her husband, Thach Kim Thai, was taken into custody and charged with homicide.

    A social media comment from amari teal: I actually believe them 😭 it's the way they said it out of nowhere about human bones.

    A social media comment from yo.favorite.headwrap: They know what they talking bout, regarding the claim of human bones.

    On July 10, investigators escorted Thai to Phu Long Bridge and a rented room in Binh Hoa Ward to reconstruct the crime, including how he dismembered the victim’s body and disposed of her remains in the Saigon River.

    According to law enforcement, Thai slayed his wife in the early hours of June 28 following a domestic dispute.

    He told investigators he used a motorbike to transport her remains.

    Two young sons on a boat, claiming to see human bones in a bag, dad ignored the claim.

    Image credits: thetripletjays

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    Police said that after committing the crime, Thai went to the company where both he and his wife worked and submitted a leave request on her behalf, claiming she had returned to her hometown to care for sick relatives.

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    In the days that followed, authorities said he continued with his daily routine until he was arrested.

    During questioning, Thai told investigators that the couple had experienced marital conflict for several years. 

    He claimed his wife had neglected him and their children and accused her of maintaining contact with another man.

    An expert urged parents to pay attention to a child’s mannerisms when assessing the accuracy of their claims

    Screenshot of a news comment about human bones found in a river, relating to the sons' claim.

    Dr. Saranga, in his interview with Newsweek, said parents should resist the urge to dismiss unusual claims from kids and instead “stay calm” and ask follow-up questions to determine whether there is any truth to what they are saying.

    “Ask them to tell you more about what they saw without leading them, but giving them the chance to explain the situation in their own words,” he said.

    The doctor added that parents should focus not only on what a child describes but also on how they describe it.

    A social media comment emphasizing listening to children, referencing sons' claim about human bones.

    Comment about the real-life occurrence of finding human bones, supporting sons' claims.

    “Do they appear scared? Do they appear nervous or generally shaken by what they saw? Or are they laughing and being goofy as they recall what happened?”

    Saranga explained that “oftentimes, focusing on their emotions can shed more light on the situation than what is actually being said.”

    Dad looking regretful, thinking he should have believed his sons' claim about human bones.

    Image credits: thetripletjays

    He recommended contacting proper authorities if there is “even the slightest feeling that there is a genuine safety concern.”

    Doing this will not only help put suspicions to rest but also show children “that they have a voice and their concerns matter,” he said.

    Even if a child’s story turns out to be imagined, parents should explain the importance of honesty “in a way that doesn’t shame the child and make them not want to speak up in the future.”

    A family’s failure to believe a child’s warning in 2021 had tragic consequences

    A social media comment speculating that triplets are mediums after their claim about human bones.

    An orange bridge over a highway with cars, under a blue sky, after a claim about human bones.

    Image credits: Windrain/Wikipedia

    Seven-year-old Nathaniel Burton repeatedly told both his maternal and paternal grandmothers that his mom, Sarah Safranek, would “act like she was smothering him” with a blanket.

    Because Safranek appeared to be a caring parent, the child’s warnings were dismissed as fiction until they came true on February 17, 2021. 

    Three young boys dressed in vests and white shirts standing on a patio next to a swimming pool, after a claim about human bones.

    Image credits: thetripletjays

    The child was found unresponsive at his home in Oregon, Illinois. His mother admitted to fatally suffocating him following her arrest in April 2021.

    She was sentenced to 35 years in prison in November 2025, with the judge ordering that she serve 100% of the sentence.

    “Always believe kids,” a netizen advised 

    A social media comment suggesting kids have intuition adults lack, relevant to human bones claims.

    A social media comment suggesting a child is a horror movie director in relation to human bones.

    A social media user comments on the father who ignored sons claim about human bones until he read the news.

    A social media user comments on the dad who ignored sons claim about human bones until he read the news.

    A social media user comments on the dad who ignored sons claim about human bones until he read the news.

    A social media user comments on the dad who ignored sons claim about human bones until he read the news.

    A social media user comments on the father who ignored sons claim about human bones until he read the news.

    A social media post with the text, This is why you always believe kids, reflecting on human bones claims.

    A social media post with the text, He didn't even stutter! Speaking with all certainty, about human bones claims.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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