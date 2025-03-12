Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Dad Teaches Youngest Son How To Be A Good Boyfriend, Accidentally Exposes Oldest As A Bad One
Family, Relationships

Dad Teaches Youngest Son How To Be A Good Boyfriend, Accidentally Exposes Oldest As A Bad One

Love isn’t always easy, no matter how much we wish it were. So when someone shares a few hard-earned lessons on relationships, it’s worth paying attention.

This Redditor was doing just that—giving his youngest son some dating advice when the topic came up. His eldest son and his girlfriend happened to be in the room, overhearing the conversation. And as it turned out, the words hit harder than expected. The girlfriend listened, took it all in, and realized… her boyfriend wasn’t measuring up. So, she dumped him.

Talk about an unexpected plot twist. Read the full story below.

    The man was sharing some valuable dating advice with his youngest son

    Image credits: Dimaberlin / envato (not the actual photo)

    But what he didn’t expect was for it to be the reason his oldest son’s relationship fell apart

    Image credits: Image-Source / envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Samus10011

    The man expressed hope that his son would take the lesson to heart one day

    Readers overwhelmingly supported him

    artturf avatar
    XenoMurph
    XenoMurph
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like the fact that the dad is STILL analysing his actions, looking at how he could have done better, admitting there were things he could improve on. THAT is the example that both sons should be paying attention to. Listening to advice is good, but ONLY if you have the ability to self reflect with an open mind and confidence to admit mistakes without self hate, and admit when you've done well, without arrogance.

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Definitely respect is vital, but the advice he was giving is for a more established relationship, where everyone is clearly what they want and what they like. Early in a relationship a lot of those habits would feel smothering and for the sake of show. It has to unfold on its own and as each person is comfortable. Early in my current relationship, I would have been really uncomfortable with that level of affection, and if you're a teen a lot of that would happen in public spaces - conversations, saying goodbye etc. Respect means respecting boundaries and finding out where they are, when they change etc. This list of what to do sounds like youngest is a "nice guy" in the making. If I tell her I love her constantly and apologize even when I'm right, that makes me a good boyfriend/partner. While good advice for an established older couple, it's just creepy, pushy advice for a teen.

    dbzi5shm avatar
    Secret Squirrel
    Secret Squirrel
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Apologize even when you're right is deeply troubling. If you're right or wrong you don't need to apologize, only if you BEHAVE badly. Disagreeing is normal, and gaslighting someone into thinking you agree with them is weird at best. But there's no reason to apologize if you haven't been a d**k about it. Much better advice is don't act like a d**k, it isn't justified even if your point is valid. Children pattern after what they seeover time much more than what you say to them once. Odds are if older brother is a s****y bf, he learned it from his own parents, chasing a dynamic that isn't healthy.

