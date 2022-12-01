13 Y.O. Refuses To Introduce Her Boyfriend To Her Dad, He Doesn’t Allow Her To Go On A Date With Him

Parenting isn’t easy, period. However, it’s particularly tricky when you’re the only one responsible for your offspring.

First and foremost, you can never be fully prepared to care for another person. You won’t wake up in the middle of the night and suddenly realize that you’ve already experienced all life has to offer and will be a natural at raising children – frankly speaking, it’s a journey that everyone just wings.

There will be some things that you won’t know how to do, and it’s likely that you’ll also spend a significant deal of time wondering if you’re doing a decent job as a parent – but let’s face it, you’re not the first one, and you most certainly won’t be the last.

Living with a teenager under your roof is a job and a half, but it’s in your best interest to remember that bickering is unavoidable and, in fact, absolutely normal.

“AITA for making my daughter cancel her date?” – this web user turned to one of Reddit’s most judgmental communities, asking its members whether he’s indeed a jerk for telling his 13-year-old to cancel her date after she refused to let him meet her potential boyfriend. The post managed to garner nearly 10K upvotes as well as 2.8K comments discussing the situation.

The man began his post by revealing that he’s been a single dad for nearly a decade; his beloved daughter is 13 years old, and she’s the apple of his eye.

Recently, she said that a boy in her class asked her out on a pizza date on the weekend, and since they don’t really do anything for Thanksgiving, the author of the post didn’t mind it. Now, the man did tell her that he wanted to meet the boy – however, his daughter got visibly annoyed and began asking why.

The post’s creator reassured his offspring that it wouldn’t be some kind of “dad interrogates boyfriend and acts all scary” type of thing and that he just wanted to meet him and say hi. The daughter finally agreed and they moved on.

The day of the date came around and the man saw his daughter heading towards the door, so he stopped her and asked where the youngster was. She said that he was waiting outside, adding that they’d be riding their bikes to the pizza place. Of course, the author of the post pondered why her date wasn’t coming inside, to which the child began making up excuses.

Initially, she said that he was just frightened and unsure of what to say to him, but she quickly changed her story and said that she didn’t see why he had to meet him. The father explained why, once again, and asked her to go get him.

The 13-year-old then broke down and told the author that she’d lied to him. Turns out, she never mentioned it to her date because she believed that it was “stupid” that her father wanted to know what kind of boy his child was planning on hanging out with.

The man instructed her to call off the date, and after a brief attempt at an argument, the girl stormed off to her room. When the author reached out to his sister to explain what had happened, she thought he was in the wrong and should have just allowed his kid to go on the date.

Nothing in life compares to an understanding and supportive parent-child relationship. However, this journey is among one of the hardest ones, meaning that getting away from occasional bumps in the road is a mission impossible – let alone when you’re a single parent!

What do you think about this situation? What would you have done differently if you were in the author’s shoes?

