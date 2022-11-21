Five years ago, a dad named Sholom Ber Solomon went viral with photos of him and his daughter doing all sorts of silly activities. The dad and daughter's bond is still growing strong today, and now they also include sister Olivia, born in 2019, to participate in their wacky photoshoots. Their photos consist of dress-ups, from raccoons eating by the dumpster to mermaids by the pool.

This adorable family lives in San Diego, United States, and has conquered social media by having more than 304,000 followers on Instagram.

