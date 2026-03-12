Man Is Sad To See Niblings Being Brainwashed To Hate Him, Decides To Cut Contact With Family

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 12 people pass away every day while waiting for a kidney… 123,000 Americans are currently on the waiting list for an organ transplant, with 101,000 needing a kidney. There’s a massive shortage, and only 17,000 patients receive one each year. Needless to say, donating an organ is a selfless act that can save a life.

A woman gave her younger brother a kidney about two decades ago, at a time when he really needed it. But he says what he didn’t know was that “the gift came with an asterisk,” and she’s used every opportunity possible to remind him that he owes her. The man, who is now nearing his 40s, is fed up with being blackmailed and guilted. He’s decided to cut his sister out but keep the kidney she gave him.

His sister donated her kidney to him 20 years ago, and she’s never let him hear the end of it

Image credits: drazenphoto / Envato (not the actual photo)

Sick of her blackmailing ways, he’s decided to cut her out, but will be keeping the organ

Image credits: egrigorovich / Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: kcasekim

What it’s like to donate a kidney, according to someone who has done it for their brother

“My biggest fear was the anesthesia — what if I wake up during the surgery?” reveals Yadira Ortega, who donated a kidney to her brother, Ricardo in 2020.

By the time Ricardo found out he had kidney disease, his kidney function had already dropped to around 7%. He started dialysis so that he could qualify for the organ transplant waiting list. In the meantime, all six of his siblings underwent tests to see if they were a match.

“I knew that if it was me — if I was a match — I was going to do it,” Ortega said during an interview with UCLA Health. “It wasn’t even an option.” It turned out that she was, in fact, a 100% match, while her siblings were not.

Ortega says that when transplant day finally arrived, she and her brother checked into the hospital around 4am. “My mom was there to make sure we were cool. And my brother’s wife was there with him. You could tell they were scared,” she shared. “My friend was with me, and she was keeping me calm. I was really surprised that I didn’t feel nervous.”

Image credits: chormail / Envato (not the actual photo)

The sister adds that she was fine until the anesthesiologist gave me some paperwork to sign. “That’s when I started to feel really nervous and really shaky. My whole body was shaking,” she reveals. She admits to almost backing out of the surgery out of fear.

Fortunately, the anesthesiologist managed to calm her down.

“As they were wheeling me out, I remember looking up and seeing my brother. I saw his face, and he was looking right at me. My voice was so shaky, but I tried to play it off, like, “I’ll see you later, right?” I remember getting wheeled out, and I guess in the O.R., but within seconds, I was out,” she recalls.

When Ortega opened her eyes again, the surgery was already done. She spent much of the rest of the day in and out of sleep. “And when I saw my brother, it was like night and day,” she says. “Like he looked physically healthy. It was so weird. He just looked so good.”

The organ donor reveals that the first month and a half after the surgery wasn’t always easy. She’d get dizzy when she stood up, and she was very swollen. “It looked like I was pregnant,” Ortega told UCLA Health. “My energy levels were really low. Before surgery, I was working out and running six days a week.”

She slowly go back into walking and light exercise and at 6 weeks, the doctor gave her the green light to resume all activities without restriction. Today, she’s fit and healthy. She works out daily and runs six days a week.

“My brother is doing great,” she reveals. “He goes to the gym. He’s coaching my nephew’s soccer team. And as of April [2022], he’s off of all medications.”

The selfless sister doesn’t throw her “gift” in her brother’s face, nor does she expect constant praise.

“What I did was nothing compared to what he had to go through,” she says. “I think he’s the one who deserves all the credit.”

More than 101,000 people in America currently need a kidney, but only around 17,000 will receive one this year

Image credits: FoToArtist_1 / Envato (not the actual photo)

According to the National Kidney Foundation, of the 123,000 Americans currently on the waiting list for a lifesaving organ transplant, more than 101,000 need a kidney. The organs are scarce, and only 17,000 people receive one each year. Around 12 people pass away every day while waiting…

The foundation explains that there are different types of donations. “Living donation takes place when a living person donates an organ or part of an organ to someone in need of a transplant,” notes the site. “The donor is most often a close family member, such as a parent, child, brother, or sister.” But it could also be a more distant relative, a spouse, a friend, or even a co-worker.

“Non-directed donors – those who donate anonymously and do not know their recipients – are also becoming more common,” reveals the foundation.

The other type of donation is when someone gives permission for their organs to be donated after they’ve passed away. Often, the organs will go to a stranger on the waiting list.

According to the National Kidney Foundation, kidneys from living or deceased donors both work well. “But kidneys from a living donor may last longer and are more likely to start working right away than a kidney from a deceased donor,” reveal the experts. “Finding a living donor can also help you get a kidney faster since waiting for a deceased donor kidney can take many years.”

In terms of how long the donated kidney will last, it can vary. But on average, a kidney from a living donor lasts for about 15 to 20 years, compared to 7 to 10 years for a kidney from someone who has passed away.

The kidney recipient’s brother later explained why he doesn’t involve his BIL in the drama

Some people felt the guy wasn’t completely innocent in the whole equation

“Bottom-tier humanity”: many were disgusted by the sister’s behavior

